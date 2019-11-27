The best classics to watch on Disney+ from any country

If you haven’t heard by now that Disney Plus is available, then you’re probably living under a rock. Disney+ or Disney Plus is a media streaming service that has attracted millions of people, especially families, due to its family-friendly content library.

While millions of Marvel, Pixar, and Star Wars fans are excited to get a dedicated library of their most favorite content, Disney+ is unavailable in most parts of the world. The streaming service is currently available in the US, Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia.

The unavailability of Disney Plus in multiple countries is a huge disappointment for many who were eagerly anticipating to stream their favorite movies. In the wake of this, many are asking how to watch Disney Plus outside the US? It’s simple; you need a VPN.

How will a VPN help stream Disney Plus?

A Virtual Private Network, commonly referred to as a VPN, is your best option when it comes to streaming channels that are unavailable in your region.

Let’s say you’re living in China and want to access Disney+. What you’ll need is a Disney Plus account and a VPN account. When connected to a VPN, you can connect to a country where Disney Plus is available (US, Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand, and Australia).

Once connected, you can conveniently stream TV shows and movies that are available on Disney Plus. Some of the most sought after films are the Disney classics.

Classics to Watch on Disney+

Aladdin (1992) Alice in Wonderland (1951) Little Mermaid (1989) Pinocchio (1940) Lion King (1994) Snow White (1938) The Jungle Book (1967) Mulan (1998) Beauty and the Beast (1991) Cinderella (1950)

Best VPN to Stream Disney+ outside the US, Canada, and others

The most popular VPN that has a solid reputation among the streaming community is PureVPN. The leading VPN service has a credible reputation for providing an uninterrupted and smooth streaming experience, all thanks to its dedicated streaming servers.

Connect with PureVPN and stream Disney+ if you’re outside the regions where it’s available.

Here’s the setup process:

Go to PureVPN’s website and subscribe to a plan. Download the PureVPN app and install it on your device (Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and others). Open the PureVPN app and login with your credentials. Connect to a server where Disney+ is available, for example, the US or Australia.

Once connected, go to Disney+ website or application and stream your movies without any lags.

