The best mobile games this summer in Germany

Mobile gaming and apps have taken the world by storm and in Germany, the gaming community is growing faster than ever. In the last couple of years, there has been a huge leap in mobile gamers across the country with many splitting their time between games and gambling apps as they become available on their mobile platforms.

When it comes to selecting the best mobile games in the German market there are many games and applications to choose from, the task is not an easy one! With the many categories of games that are out there choosing just a few is not as simple as it might sound. The reason for this is that the gaming industry has divided itself into so many different categories with so many different themes and game types that it has become a gigantic task to find the best games at any time.

So here is what we have decided to do, we will give you just a few details on the highest-grossing, and most downloaded games this season so that you can see what is in the German gaming mind come this summer.

Brawl Stars – with over 100,000,000 downloads worldwide and the highest-grossing action game in the German market Brawl Stars is the multi-player free for all fight games that you have been waiting for! It offers a host of game modes that allow you to fight for game stars to activate new brawlers and super fight upgrades. Get your 3v3 gameplay going with friends and take on teams in your community.

Coin Master – downloaded more than 100 million times, this game offers a more relaxed gameplay environment where you have to spin to win. Much like the casino applications in circulation, Coin Master lets you do battle with Pirates and Vikings alike to earn your loot through spinning the wheels. So do you have what it takes to be the next Coin Master? Download the game and check out your skills!

Dragon City – Dragon City gives its 100,000,000 players a softer more fun-filled experience as they want you to build a Dragon City to house all your dragons and their friends. With a simple strategy, you can build your city to feed and protect your Dragon Community and create your special breed of dragons by combining dragons from different specialties, completing your dragon book with the more 1000 dragon in the game.

Clash of Clans – this is strategy gaming at its best! Clash of Clans allows you to enjoy the excitement of building and growing a clan community with farms and town halls, everything that a classic town needs and must have. You can also join up with clans to build larger communities to protect your clan against rival clans in the game. Clash of Clans is the only place where you can fight against the Goblin King and test your might at defeating the danger of this medieval game.

This is just a cross-section of the games that are being played in the German market right and there are many, many more! Along with the games that are being played, there is a wide variety of casino games and slots-type applications that offer the keen player a casino bonus for the first time deposit and play. These casinos offer you some great special offers and currently are extremely popular in the market right now. So even if you are a minor game player or a master, there is a game or application for you to enjoy this summer in Germany.

