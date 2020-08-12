The influence of reviews for your personal brand from the perspective of consultant Haitham Amin 

To build and grow a personal brand you have to rely on reviews. These have a great influence on other people and especially on the personal image. There is no doubt that this is an excellent way to increase your visibility and credibility.

Lawyer and brand consultant Haitham Amin recognizes the importance of this aspect in the development of his personal and professional brand. He knows how to use the power of reviews to your advantage. In fact, throughout his career as a trial lawyer, he has experienced how those good reviews from satisfied clients have made him grow.

Haitham began his work with the public defender’s offices in Solano County. He built his image and reputation on good reviews from satisfied clients. This led him to start his own practice in 2012, taking his first steps as a business owner.

This is a success story based on the reviews, and it is very normal since most potential clients will always look for additional information. That’s why you have to do a good job and the reviews and recommendations will come on their own.

How do you make reviews visible?

To build a personal brand you need to communicate to the world how good your product or service is. To do this, you need to use platforms where you are easy to locate and where the interaction with the public is fluid.

To make your personal brand known, Amin has used the social media channel very well. Getting the reviews to thousands of potential customers is easier by this means. Just by posting something, there are already hundreds of comments from people who endorse their services and good practices.

Also, Haitham uses the testimonials on his website, because that is another channel that currently gives authority and visibility. You should keep in mind that most people seek to satisfy their needs by searching for information online. It is the easiest way for them to access reviews and opinions from others.

For this reason, Amin recommends getting a website where you can expose your services and customers can leave their opinions. You can use it as a bank of reviews about your work that others will always consult.

This will enhance your personal brand, giving you more exposure to your community. This is the purpose of the reviews, they make you look like a person or company you can trust. So start promoting your customers’ opinions on the different platforms now.

The power of social media

Something that is very much linked to the importance of reviews is social media. This communication window is exceptional, so much so that nowadays all large and small companies devote an exclusive budget for their growth on Instagram or Facebook.

This power that these networks have acquired has been very well used by Amin people. He uses his networks as channels of contact with his followers and potential customers, who come in search of reviews about his services and get them instantly.

Of course, to enhance your personal brand on social media, it is not enough just to do a good job. Here you must use all your knowledge to give information of interest to the community and add value to them. This will make you grow, keep you alive, and be recognized as a brand.

Seen from Haitham’s perspective, this is a fascinating combination. The networks and customer reviews together have taken him to another level in his career. Expanding his network of contacts, clients and becoming known throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.

Reviewing what the reviews mean from Haitham Amin’s point of view, we see how they are truly indispensable. You can go anywhere you want because the ideal is to expand your business and this works for any field you are in.

Use everything you have to your advantage, and remember that the important thing is to generate value and trust in your community to continue growing and strengthening your personal brand.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: