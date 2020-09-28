Tips & tricks: take your social media strategy to the next level

Social media has become one of the most important marketing tools for businesses big and small.

As it is becoming more and more populated with brand content, businesses find it more challenging to reach their ideal audience.

In terms of content, what worked just a couple of years ago, won’t precisely cut in 2020. Moreover, the tricky algorithms of popular social media platforms seem almost impossible to beat. So, how exactly is a brand to succeed on social media in 2020? The short answer – by taking their social media strategy to the next level.

How? By following a list of best practices and strategies. So, let’s begin.

Use hashtags to improve engagement

Hashtags have remained one of the most powerful tools in boosting social media engagement, building brand awareness, and communities.

According to IG growth professionals at Flock Social, using the relevant hashtags in the right amount across your Instagram account primarily can help you reach several IG growth goals.

Here are some of the best practice tips when using hashtags on Instagram:

Prepare a custom list of most relevant hashtags for each IG post

Use branded hashtags in the bio to solicit UGC

Use the right amount of popular, specific, and branded hashtags in each post. The ideal ratio – 5% of popular hashtags, 85% of specific ones, and 5% of rare, branded hashtags.

Build more meaningful connections with your audience

Especially now, with so much social media brand content, audiences are looking for brands to go the extra mile in catering to their tastes.

This is why a carefully planned social messaging and conversation with your audience on social media is crucial for a successful social media presence. Forget talking to your audience, and start talking with them.

Do thorough research into what your audience really cares about, and make sure to address that in your content. Let them know their voices are heard and appreciated and join the conversation wherever possible – in the comments, DMs, and through your captions.

This type of relationship-building will result in more trust and willingness to purchase from your brand among many similar.

Mix things up

When it comes to social media content, it’s essential to keep up with the trends and be aware of what your audiences are into.

Don’t be afraid to try out different content types and measure their performances to see what works best. Go Live, introduce fun Takeovers, leverage user-generated content, show behind-the-scenes, do employee spotlights, etc. The options are limited.

Try influencer collaborations

The simple logic behind brand-influencer collaborations’ success is that people trust the recommendation of relatable people more than any curated ad.

Use it to your advantage to grow your social media audience, promote a new product line, and boost sales. The best part – influencer campaigns are by far the cheapest and most effective form of digital marketing at the same time. A perfect win-win.

One thing to remember – be very particular about who you choose to collaborate with. Don’t go for the greatest influencer celebrities just for the clout. Micro-influencers with strong communities and niche-specific content are, in most cases, a much more cost-effective choice.

Track, analyze, repeat

To be sure you’re on the right track with your social media strategy, be sure to do some major progress tracking and analysis. You’ll notice there’s always room for improvement in one form or another.

But to be sure you’re spending your resources and energy the right way, always have one eye out on the analytics and be prepared to optimize where needed.

Along with built-in analytics present in any social media platform, you can try out different third-party services that provide an additional set of tools. It all depends on your primary goals, i.e., which metrics you consider most valuable to your end-goal.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

