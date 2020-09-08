Top 5 custom software development companies in the world

As the internet continues to transform how users interact with various software platforms like websites, web apps, and mobile applications, more business entities and brands are shifting focus to custom software development. As the phrase hints, custom software development entails creating software products that are tailored to the unique needs and preferences of target users and the unique structural frameworks that define a business entity or organization.

World over, there exist countless custom software development companies providing custom software development solutions. However, not all companies can deliver outstanding software products to complement your business and propel you towards your goals. An ideal company is that which has proven competence in providing high-quality products and is conversant with the top and disruptive technologies in the industry.

Here is a list of the top 5 best custom software development companies in the world to consider. These companies have been featured in some of the top tech platforms like Tech Reviewer, have a rich portfolio of clients and positive reviews, and are recipients of various globally recognized tech awards.

Saigon Technology

https://saigontechnology.com

Saigon Technology has grown to become a top custom software development company, not only in Vietnam but also globally. Established in 2012, this agile software development company is on a mission to deliver the most effective outsourcing solutions for clients in terms of costs and the quality of services they provide.

The company thrives in delivering software solutions for clients across a wide range of industries, including logistics, business, transportation, media, healthcare, e-business, and e-finance, among other industries. The development team comprises over 170 talented software developers who are dedicated to providing custom software solutions for clients across the various sectors.

Custom Software Development Services provided by Saigon Technology

Enterprise solutions development: The company has vast experience and skills in building complex enterprise solutions. Their skill-set and expertise in this niche span Resource Planning, Business Process Management, Collaboration, Customer Relationship Management, and other business domains. Furthermore, Saigon Technologies delivers these enterprise solutions in conformance with the best industry practice and international standards.

Custom web development: The company can deliver feature-rich custom web applications, portals, and sites.

Custom app development: Saigon Technologies can help you expand your reach to your target audience with custom mobile app development services. With users increasingly relying on mobile devices to access internet services, the company’s custom app development services allow you to leverage on this trend and spread your reach to more people.

SaaS Solutions Development: Saigon Technology’s services include full-cycle development, deployment, and support for SaaS model solutions. Their services also include the development of custom plug-ins and integrating the same for any SaaS solutions for your use.

Award-winning services

Having worked with hundreds of companies and brands from various parts of the world, the company has earned an admirable reputation in the industry. This has earned it multiple awards and recognition in the Vietnam Tech industry, with the most recent being the Sao Khue – Award for Top Software Outsourcing Company in 2019, and being on the 2019 list of the Top 50 Best software companies in Vietnam. This further proves the competence and quality assurance they offer, especially given the steep competition in the Vietnam Software Industry – one that has gained global recognition and respect over the last decade.



TechTIQ Solutions Pte.

https://techtiqsolutions.com

TechTIQ Solutions is a software development company based in Singapore. The company was founded in 2017 and set on a mission to provide IT solutions to businesses of all scales – small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporates – to help them realize improved outputs. More specifically, TechTIQ Solutions is focused on helping businesses improve their operational efficiency, streamline their administration, enhance their productivity, combat competition, expand their reach in the market, and facilitate overall growth.

Some of the top industry technologies TechTIQ Solutions offers include mobile apps, web apps, mCommerce, eCommerce, Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, cloud integration, and the Internet of Things. Through its team of up to 50 well-trained and highly skilled and knowledgeable software engineers and IT professionals, the company has served hundreds of clients, including some of the top brands known globally. Some of the clients that TechTIQ has served include Abbott, Panasonic, Pan United to name a few.

Custom Software Development Services provided by TechTIQ Solutions

Web Applications: With a team of more than 30 developers, the company can deliver custom web applications for smooth business operations. Beyond being tailored to your unique needs, the team can develop apps that are compatible and capable of working across the top web browsers, coupled with unique UX and UI.

Mobile Applications: The range of custom software solutions offered includes the development of both native and cross-platform custom mobile applications. Additionally, they can leverage AI to enhance app performance for more advanced enterprise management solutions.

System Integration: This includes integrating all modules within the different entities of your business to communicate effectively with each other.

Database development and management: The company employs technologies such as SQL Server, PostgreSQL, MySQL, and SQL to offer high-end database development and management solutions.

Cloud Hosting: TechTIQ Solutions helps you scale up or down seamlessly to effectively reach and interact with your clients with their cloud hosting solutions. They employ top technologies such as Google Cloud, Azure, and AWS, among others.

A competent and highly skilled team

The rich portfolio of clients served by TechTIQ Solutions and the range of custom software solutions offered speaks to the competence of the software developers and engineers. The team is well-structured and coordinated to ensure your custom software project runs smoothly, is delivered on time and adheres to the highest possible quality standards. All indications point to the company helping you unlock your business potential while solving existing challenges with their custom software solutions.

IntellectSoft

www.intellectsoft.net

IntellectSoft’s custom software solutions and services have earned it an admirable reputation, making it a top choice for among the list of most reliable software development companies. Their admirable reputation is evident from the rich portfolio of top clients that include big brands like Universal, Nestle, EY, Harley-Davidson, Audi, Jaguar, and Guinness.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the United States, UK, and Norway, the company is dedicated to providing top-end technologies including cloud computing, blockchain, and financial technologies, documentation management, payment solutions, and B2B and B2C Web portals among others. A team of highly qualified and knowledgeable software engineers renders these services guaranteeing top quality and efficient service delivery to clients.

Custom Software Development Services provided by IntellectSoft

Extended Reality: This entails custom solutions with Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality, and Mixed Reality that continue to revolutionize user experience.

Internet of Things: The team is knowledgeable of the latest trends in developing smart ecosystems to help the different platforms and modules of your business communicate with each other.

Cognitive Computing: Leverage machine learning and deep learning technologies to develop custom solutions that help businesses process complex and ambiguous operations more efficiently.

Cloud Computing: IntellectSoft allows you to scale your operations and streamline your operations with the custom cloud computing services.

Customer Experience Design: This entails tailoring the design of your business or brand’s digital customer experience to appeal to their unique needs.

Web and Mobile App Development: Improve your reach, UI, and UX with custom web app and mobile app development. Custom mobile app development entails developing both native and cross-platform apps that are tailored to address the unique needs of your clients.

Trusted Services

IntellectSoft has been in the industry for more than 11 years and is vast with past and future trends. This vast experience and knowledge have earned it trust among the fortune 500 companies, further evident from its portfolio of clients. Also, the company has multiple awards in the industry from Clutch, Inc.500, Goodfirms, The Techies, ITFirms, Appindex, IBM, and IAOP, among others. All these contribute to IntellectSoft’s ranking among the top custom software development companies in the world.

Oxagile

www.oxagile.com

Oxagile has been the recipient of various awards in the IT industry, including Deloitte Technology Fast 500, IAOP The Global Outsourcing 100 in 2017 and 2016 Software Companies 500, among others. Other than these awards, the company has provided its services to some of the big brands and institutions known globally, including Google, Vodafone, Cardiff University, Stockmusic.net, and Discovery, among many others. These point to the expertise and the quality of software and IT solutions the company provides.

Oxagile was established in 2005 and has since expanded to the United States, the UK, and Belarus. It has more than 250 employees across the various locations who put their software engineering skills to use in delivering high-quality custom software solutions to help businesses unlock their potential and adapt to the dynamic markets. The team has worked on close to 500 projects with 97% client satisfaction.

Custom Software Development Services provided by Oxagile

Mobile application development: Oxagile is experienced in the development of custom native mobile and cross-platform applications. They allow you to integrate features such as in-app payments, video conferences, and social media integration using the latest technologies, including the powerful and disruptive Artificial Intelligence.

Web application development: This involves tailoring web applications to suit your unique business model and needs. Oxagile utilizes the latest technologies to develop disruptive web apps with outstanding UX and UI, increased flexibility and scalability, and robust security.

Enterprise automation: Oxagile helps enterprises automate complex operations with services such as enterprise resource planning, population health management, business workflow orchestration, and media asset management.

Cloud application development: Oxagile’s cloud solutions help businesses unlock new levels of flexibility and scalability for efficient and optimal operations. The company leverages top cloud computing technologies such as Azure and AWS.

Web portal development: With solid expertise, you can rely on Oxagile’s B2B and B2C web portals for sustained business growth. The web portals are equipped with advanced features like video conferencing, search capabilities, and advanced reporting, among others.

With more than 15 years of experience in the software development industry, coupled with hundreds of testimonials from top clients, Oxagile has sufficient capacity to propel you towards your objectives with custom software development options. Moreover, you get to work with a passionate development team capable of delivering custom solutions for complex processes.

Itransition

www.itransition.com

Established in 1998, Itransition boasts of having vast experience in the IT and software development industry. Through its more than two decades of existence, the company has handled more than 1530 projects for more than 810 clients. The clients comprise both small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporations. Some of the top brands Itransition has worked with include Adidas, eBay, Toyota, Pepsico, Expedia, Mclaren, Philips. BundleTech, Anybill, Turkcell, SSI, TradeStops, Themis, and InterCall, among many others.

The company comprises a team of approximately 2000 tech experts in the various offices – in the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, and Belarus – who specialize in different skills. Further, the company strives to keep up with the latest trends in the industry and conforms to the global standards and continuous upscaling of skills by enrolling in certification programs by industry leaders such as Microsoft, SAP, Gold Solution, and Acumatica among others.

Custom Software Development Services provided by Itransition

Custom web and mobile application development: The company helps build seamless web and mobile applications that are properly integrated with your business’s existing modules. Further, the application development can be advanced for business process automation, thus improving your operational efficiency.

Third-party product customization: This entails tailoring different and independent platforms and components, both proprietary and open-source – to address the unique demands and needs of your clients.

Application migration and upgrade: The team of professionals is capable of refactoring, redesigning, and migrating to new legacy system architectures. The team also offers application security services for more secure business processes.

Itransition provides these custom software development services for a wide range of industries, including healthcare, finance, education, automotive, telecommunications, media and entertainment, and retail and wholesale. The rich portfolio and hundreds of positive reviews and testimonials further affirm Itransition’s competencies and trustworthiness.

Conclusion

Custom software development allows you to tailor your software products to address the unique needs of your business. It gives businesses and brands to streamline their operations and scale optimally.

However, it can be challenging to identify the most ideal custom software development company to approach to handle your unique needs. The 5 companies highlighted here have a proven track record, experience in the industry, and the expertise to deliver optimal custom software solutions for your unique business needs.

