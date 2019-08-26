Top 7 benefits of Sharepoint for your business

The results of a recent study found that businesses that emphasized the importance of collaborative work were five times more likely to be considered high-performing companies compared to those that didn’t.

When it comes to fostering a collaborative culture in the workplace, the right technology can make a big difference. This is where programs like Microsoft SharePoint come in.

Read on to learn more about the benefits of SharePoint for your business.

Integrated and Consistent User Experience

SharePoint integrates seamlessly with a lot of other popular programs and applications.

Because of this, there’s not a significant learning curve for most employees. It syncs up with their favorite programs, including email and web browsers, and can even make them easier to use, in a lot of cases.

Simplify Everyday Activities

With SharePoint, everyday activities like document review, issue tracking, and signature collection get streamlined. SharePoint allows employees to connect with each other right away and get these issues taken care of in a timely manner.

Reduce Litigation Risk

SharePoint makes it easy for employees to specify security and storage settings. This, in turn, helps to minimize the likelihood that data will get into the wrong hands.

SharePoint also allows you to set expiration actions for business records to manage sensitive information and make sure everything stays up to date.

All of this allows you to ensure you’re keeping everything above board and minimizing your business’s litigation risk.

Manage and Repurpose Content

When you use a program like SharePoint, it becomes easier than ever for you to keep track of all the content you’ve created for your business’ website and other platforms.

If you can access all of these important documents at the drop of a hat, you can also repurpose and update this content to refresh your website or adjust to industry changes.

Simplify Employee Data Access

SharePoint allows you to easily set limits on what kind of data employees can and cannot access.

This helps you to ensure nothing sensitive gets in the hands of employees who aren’t supposed to see it. It also simplifies the sharing process if you do want certain employees to be able to access specific documents.

Connect Employees with Useful Resources

SharePoint is equipped with a lot of programs that your employees can utilize, including programs that check for spelling and grammar errors and features that allow for duplicate collapsing.

These kinds of tools can simplify your employees’ responsibilities and improve the quality of their work.

Increase Productivity

SharePoint consultants also love to point out the way that using SharePoint can improve your employees’ productivity. When it’s easier for them to find and access things, they will waste less time and be freed up to focus on the aspects of their job that they do best.

Enjoy the Benefits of SharePoint Today

Now that you know more about the benefits of SharePoint for keeping your team organized and on track, are you interested in giving it a try?

If so, reach out to a Sharepoint consultant today or purchase the program for yourself. No matter what kind of work you do, you’ll love making use of this program in your office.

