Why are businesses moving to open ERP software?

Open ERP has progressed massively over the past few years. It was founded in 2005 and has never looked back since.

The software is now considered the go-to option for businesses and their resource planning capacity, and it can be used across businesses, irrespective of whether you are selling ethereum, life insurance, or anything else.

The software encompasses a mass array of business procedures and areas and provides a solid solution for those looking to keep on top of everything; from customer relationship management to accounting, to asset management, to purchasing, to warehouse management – you name it, ERP has it.

So, what does this software solution have that its competitors do not? One of the main reasons why people prefer this is because it is an open-source software solution and so the costs are minimized substantially. In fact, it is predicted that in comparison to some of the other solutions, ERP is actually 50% cheaper. Cost savings are always important to a business. Nevertheless, they have become more important than ever over the past few years, and thus this is a solution that is extremely relevant to the times.

Nevertheless, having software that is cheap is not enough. If the solution was to be cheap yet ineffective then there would be no point in wasting your time downloading it. However, that is certainly not the case with ERP.

One of the best things about this software solution is that you can grow it as your business grows. Therefore, you can start off with just one module – focus solely on accounting for example, and then you can add more and more modules as time goes on. This is a good way of getting used to the application, but it is also good for small businesses that are looking to develop over time.

In addition to this, it is also worth noting that Open ERP has a team of experienced and highly skilled developers behind the scenes. These individuals work every single day in order to enhance and develop the platform. This is very important, especially considering the fast pace at which technology is moving at present. In order for businesses to develop, move forward, and keep up with their competitors they need to move with the times and be up to date with the latest software and technology. This open-source application ensures that is the case.

A final point worth noting is that Open ERP is really easy to implement and get used to. This is very important because you do not want to have to waste time training individuals at your company in order to use the software properly. All it will take is your employees a little bit of time and practice to get used to the system and then they should know it like the back of their hand in literally no time.

Every business needs an effective and efficient business software solution so that they can control all areas of their company. This is essential when it comes to the proper running of your business. Open ERP is certainly one of the best applications available today.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: