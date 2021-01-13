Why businesses should hire web developers in 2021

Before 2020, the world was already shifting online. Then, when the events of the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold, that online accessibility became even more important. For many businesses, their efforts online were the only thing that kept them afloat. It may be years before that changes.

Companies should hire web developers to continue surviving and thriving in 2021 and beyond. Here’s why.

For the Opportunity Cost

It’s a struggle that all entrepreneurs and small businesses face at some point: limited resources and the desire for absolute control. The problem with this mindset is that it’s limiting. Key stakeholders who are engaged in secondary tasks, like creating or updating a website, are distracted from revenue-generating activities (RGAs).

It’s integral to measure the opportunity cost of not hiring a web developer. Calculate all of the hours spent working on a website when this time could be dedicated to cultivating customer relationships and product development. Additionally, it will take an inexperienced business owner longer to create or update a website — and that’s not calculating the inevitable errors and issues that pop up.

Outsourcing to a web development company will result in a professional, functional website that’s well worth the ROI.

Expertise in Evolving Technologies

Technology is continuously evolving, making the most recent best practices a moving target. If you’re not in this industry, it’s not realistic to think that you’ll be able to stay ahead of the curve. This mindset is comparable to thinking that you can stay up-to-date on changing tax legislation instead of hiring an accountant.

For example, many business owners are unaware of the fact that the structure of their website impacts their rankings with Google and that keyword research only goes so far. Hiring a developer ensures your website is optimized for technical SEO.

To Prioritize Brand Consistency

While you can change a template to suit your brand colors and fonts, there are deeper nuances that contribute to brand consistency. The flow of your website and the overall functionality should represent your brand. A development team with web design experience can help bring all the pieces together for a custom, brand-centric website.

For a Better Customer Experience

One of the key revenue killers in online businesses is friction. This term refers to the challenges your customer faces when trying to complete an action. The friction is often subtle and hard to pinpoint if you don’t have experience outlining a website’s user experience framework.

A skilled developer can help smooth out the friction points and make it simple for a customer to navigate your website and complete a transaction. Furthermore, they can make it smooth enough that a customer feels good about the experience and recommends it to others.

For Continued Support

What happens when you build an out-of-the-box website from a template then accidentally delete some core data? For DIY website builders, it happens all the time.

When you work with a developer, you have continued support from an expert who knows how to prevent or correct these catastrophic mistakes. Furthermore, they can troubleshoot issues as they arise due to changes in trends and technologies.

To Beat the Competition

In summary, the most compelling reason to hire a web developer in 2021 is to beat out the competition. The events of the past year have taken a toll on customer loyalty due to shutdowns and supply chain disruptions. Now more than ever, it’s vital to stand out against your competitors.

If your competition is using a standard template website, wasting valuable resources trying to troubleshoot issues, and getting down-ranked in SEO, then you have an opportunity to swoop in and get new customers.

For these reasons alone, it’s well worth investing in a professional web developer in 2021.

