10 best AI Humanizers to humanize your AI text 

The world of AI-powered writing tools has seen swift evolution. Initially, AI writing assistants like ChatGPT made a splash, only to be met with AI checker tools aiming to flag AI-generated text.

However, a new player has entered the scene – undetectable AI writers designed to outsmart AI detection.

These additions allow you to harness AI assistance without the fear of being identified as AI-generated.

Plus, they prove invaluable when your content faces unjust scrutiny, making your writing experience frustration-free.

To help you navigate this landscape, we’ve compiled a list of 10 genuinely undetectable AI writer tools. Explore them below.

How to bypass AI detection: The 10 best tools

By using one of the following 10 powerful tools to humanize your text, an AI content detector shouldn’t be able to flag it as AI-generated.

Bypass GPT – The best AI Humanizer overall Undetectable AI (undetectable.ai/) – The best AI Humanizer with a built-in AI detector HIX Bypass – The AI Humanizer with the most human-like output Humbot – The most versatile AI detection remover Bypass AI – The best AI Humanizer for improved writing Undetectable AI (undetectableai.ai/) – The best undetectable AI writer for academic purposes StealthGPT – The most convenient, undetectable AI writer WriteHuman – The best AI Humanizer for privacy protection AISEO – The most feature-packed AI detection remover AI Undetectable – The best undetectable AI writer for short-term use

Bypass GPT – The best AI Humanizer overall

Image: KnowTechie

Successfully bypassing AI detector tools involves more than achieving a high “human” score. The rewritten text should also be high-quality, natural-sounding, and error-free.

Crucially, it should maintain the original meaning of your text. Bypass GPT excels in all these aspects, making it the best choice for those wondering how to pass AI detection.

Thanks to its advanced humanization technology, Bypass GPT can work to transform any AI-generated text into high-quality humanized content.

It can work around even the best AI text detection tools, such as ZeroGPT, Originality AI, Turnitin, and Copyleaks.

Image: KnowTechie

Beyond enhancing the human-like quality of your text, Bypass GPT offers the flexibility to subtly adjust it to better suit your needs.

Of course, this will only happen if you set the appropriate parameters. You have two options in this regard – change the readability or the purpose of your content.

With the former feature, you can ensure your text sounds exactly as it should at your desired writing level, be it high school, university, or doctorate.

As for the latter, it effortlessly transforms your text into the appropriate format for an essay, a marketing text, a cover letter, etc.

Additionally, it aids in confirming the AI detection potential of your text across various AI detectors in one single place.

Simply click the “Check for AI” button, and it will promptly present you with results from the most widely used AI detection platforms.

Features

Makes AI-generated content undetectable

Keyword-rich output content for better SEO

Avoids AI content to be flagged as spam text

Beats all the AI detection tools available

Up to 1,000 words per input

No plagiarism issues

Works with various content types

Prompt customer service

Support for 40+ languages

Cons

A limited number of free words

Undetectable AI – The best AI Humanizer with a built-in AI detector

Image: KnowTechie

It’s not uncommon for an anti-AI detector to produce text that still gets flagged as AI. When this happens, you typically need to do a few manual tweaks, and the text should be good to go.

But how do you know the text is good to go? You can pay for an AI detector on top of an anti-AI detector. Or, you can find a tool that offers both. Enter Undetectable AI (undetectable.ai).

After humanizing your AI-generated text, click the “Check for AI” button. This will show you how likely it is for your text to be flagged as AI. Best of all?

The result will be displayed for each of the most popular AI detectors, including GPTZero, Copyleaks, and ZeroGPT.

As for the tool itself, it allows you to rephrase any AI-generated text in under 40 seconds. Additionally, you can tweak the tone and style of the output to better fit your writing assignment.

Features

Bypasses even advanced AI detectors

Has a built-in AI checkers

Can operate in Dark Mode

Allows bulk processing

Cons

The output might require manual tweaks

HIX Bypass – The AI Humanizer with the most human-like output

Image: KnowTechie

If you’ve spent any time researching AI-powered content creation, you’ve probably encountered HIX.AI. This AI giant offers an extensive suite of AI tools that can revolutionize the way you approach content creation.

Given the company’s impressive offerings, it shouldn’t be surprising that an AI humanizer has joined its arsenal. The tool in question is HIX Bypass.

Instead of simply spinning the original text (which is rarely enough to trick an AI writer detector), HIX Bypass relies on advanced humanization technology to completely humanize the AI text.

The result? A high-quality text that can trick virtually any AI checker despite being written by language models like ChatGPT, GPT-4, and Bard. Crossplag, Scribbr, and GPTZero are just some of the AI detectors that are no match to HIX Bypass.

This powerful tool can work with texts from virtually any niche, so you can use it whether working in tech, healthcare, or finance.

Features

Human-like and error-free outputs

Seamless integrations with a slew of HIX.AI’s products

Requests are limited to 2,000 words

Retains SEO-friendly content

Excellent customer service

Cons

Can be pricey when paid monthly

Humbot – The most versatile AI detection remover

Image: KnowTechie

With Humbot, it’s all about choices. You can choose how to insert your AI-generated input – as a text, file, or URL link.

Moreover, you can select the type of content you want to transform, whether it’s a blog post, a news article, or more. Humbot excels in transforming any text into a humanized, authentic, and original piece of content.

Now, you might think that this process must take a while. But the truth is that your humanized (and improved) content will be delivered in a matter of seconds.

As for the performance, This undetectable AI writer has proven its efficiency in making AI-generated content undetectable by Winston AI, GPTZero, Turnitin, and more.

This is made possible by an advanced humanization technology that first analyzes your input and then restructures it and replaces commonly used words and phrases by AI writing tools.

Features

A sleek interface with multiple customizable options

Fast content rewriting yielding successful results

Robust encryption and privacy protection

Improves SEO performance with keyword-optimized output

Ability to check for AI detection possibilities through multiple AI checkers

Cons

The input format may not be retained in the output

Bypass AI – The best AI Humanizer for improved writing

Image: KnowTechie

The goal of each entry on our list is to help you learn how to get around AI detector tools. Bypass AI, however, has another goal – to make your output more balanced and readable.

This makes it an AI humanizer for improving the overall quality of your writing, not just ensuring it passes AI detection.

Search engines, such as Google, favor high-quality and valuable content. By enhancing content quality and ensuring its undetectability by AI checkers, Bypass AI contributes to potentially improving your content’s ranking on search engines.

There’s another interesting and somewhat unique characteristic related to this AI humanizer. Namely, the company behind this tool offers one of the most impressive influencer and affiliate programs in the game.

This means that you can use this tool not only as an AI rewriter to avoid AI detection but also as a source of income.

Features

A user-friendly interface

State-of-the-art text humanization technology

Beats almost all AI detectors on the market

One-click text transformation

Enhances overall content quality

Cons

Lacks a “Check for AI” feature

Undetectable AI – The best undetectable AI writer for academic purposes

Image: KnowTechie

Undetectable AI (undetectableai.ai) is a robust anti-AI detector tool that can help you humanize AI text in as little as 30 seconds.

This powerful tool is exceptionally easy to use. Just paste your AI-generated text, hit the “Humanize” button, and let Undetectable AI work its magic.

The humanized output should bypass AI detection by any of the leading AI writing checker tools, including Open AI’s Text Classifier, Content at Scale, and Turnitin.

The last AI detection tool, Turnitin, is primarily used in academic and educational settings.

This makes Undetectable AI ideal for students who want to improve their writing and reduce time spent researching while maintaining academic integrity and avoiding plagiarism detection.

Of course, this tool can also be highly useful to other individuals and professions, including SEO professionals and content creators.

By continuously producing error-free content of top-notch quality, Undetectable AI stands out as a valuable tool for boosting productivity and the overall writing process in various settings.

Features

High-quality humanized output content

Maintain the original meaning of the input text

No issues with plagiarism

Works with any type of content

A built-in AI text checker

Readability and purpose settings

Cons

Limited free words

StealthGPT – The most convenient undetectable AI writer

Image: KnowTechie

Is writing a major part of your work or school day? If so, you may be constantly running back and forth between websites to get an AI helping hand while completing your tasks.

If this bothers you, we’ve got two words for you: browser extension.

If you’re intrigued by the idea of a reliable AI writer that also has an undetectable AI component and comes in the form of a browser extension, we suggest you check out StealthGPT.

StealthGPT is an excellent undetectable AI writer that also offers a Chrome extension. Once installed, you only need to select a part of your text and click “Send to Stealth.”

This will automatically launch the extension and rewrite your text. Talk about writing (and rewriting) on the go!

Features

Can beat advanced detectors like Turnitin

Works incredibly fast

Allows access to state-of-the-art engines

Offers an excellent affiliate program

Cons

The less expensive plans might not work as well as the more costly ones

WriteHuman – The best AI Humanizer for privacy protection

Image: KnowTechie

When it comes to AI detection bypass tools, they all have the same goal – humanize AI-generated text, allowing it to get a passing grade from AI checker tools.

Of course, not every AI humanizer is equally successful at this task, but the point remains.

Besides this essential task, many tools will try to stand out from the crowd by offering additional features or perks. For WriteHuman, this is robust privacy protection.

In addition to allowing you to bypass AI detection, WriteHuman will maintain your anonymity and safeguard your online privacy.

Use this tool, and you’ll eliminate AI tracking, making your content virtually untraceable.

Features

Can work with texts generated by all language models

Relies on a blend of natural language processing and machine learning

Allows you to leave technical terms unchanged

Offers a great affiliate program

Provides three free monthly requests

Cons

The word limit for the requests is too low

AISEO – The most feature-packed AI detection remover

Image: KnowTechie

As mentioned above, some AI detection removal tools go above and beyond to stand out from their competitors. The developers behind AISEO chose to do this by adding extra features to their AI humanizer.

Use AISEO, and you’ll be able to shorten, expand, or simplify your AI-generated text and even improve its writing. You’ll also be able to set specific goals for that text.

Let’s say you’re writing social media copy.

You can set the narrative voice to “Second Person,” emotion to “Subjective,” formality to “Informal,” content focus to “Persuasive,” and variety to “High,” and the result should be a pretty engaging and captivating call-to-action post.

In the output field, you can also adjust the tone of voice and enable the slider next to “Improve Readability” to create truly spotless text.

Features

Can bypass most popular AI detectors

Works with a wide variety of texts

Offers a solid affiliate program

Allows users to text its feature for free

Cons

The output can stray too far away from the original text

AI Undetectable – The best AI undetectable AI writer for short-term use

Image: KnowTechie

When it comes to pricing, most undetectable AI writers offer monthly plans. Most offer plans with a fixed number of words, while others allow you to choose how many words you need to rewrite per month.

But even if you’re able to choose, the minimum is typically between 10,000 and 20,000 words. So, what if you only need an undetectable AI writer for a specific project and fewer words? Use AI Undetectable, that’s what.

With AI Undetectable, you can get fewer words as a one-time purchase. This allows you to complete your project without committing to a subscription plan and buying a word limit you probably will never reach.

Features

Offers additional features for tweaking your output

Operates quickly

Specializes in academic writing

Cons

Regular words don’t always bypass AI detection

FAQs

Can you trust AI detectors?

For the most part, yes. More advanced AI detectors typically produce accurate results.

However, there have also been numerous instances of the so-called “false positives” or instances where human-written content is flagged as AI.

AI detection tools like Originality continuously adjust their algorithms to prevent false positives and improve accuracy.

How do you make AI text undetectable?

You can make AI undetectable by employing a tool that is designed to help your text avoid AI detection. Bypass GPT, Undetectable AI, and HIX Bypass are among your top choices for this purpose.

Whichever you opt for, the process is simple – paste your text into the allotted field, press the appropriate button, and watch as new, rewritten text emerges.

How do you humanize AI text manually?

You can humanize AI text manually by mixing up vocabulary, grammar, and sentence structure, adding examples and personal stories, and removing instances of repetition.

Alternatively, take the easier (and faster) route and use an undetectable AI writer like Bypass GPT to humanize AI text.

Do AI detection removers really work?

It depends on the tool you choose. Free, undetectable AI writers are often unreliable and produce content that gets flagged for AI.

But invest in a more advanced AI humanizer, and you should only see the words “human” and “original” associated with your text.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.