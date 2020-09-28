5 best CBD capsules: A buyer’s guide (2020)

There is a dizzying array of CBD gummies and pills on the market today, offering different potencies and CBD spectrum products. It may be difficult to know where to start when ready to purchase capsules, soft gels or pills. Some of the most popular products are CBD capsules 50 mg (high potency) and CBD oil capsules 25 mg (mid potency). Low potency CBD oil capsules have 10 mg or 15 mg of CBD.

This guide will assist with identifying some of the best CBD capsules available from reliable retailers.

1. Lazarus Naturals

The Lazarus Naturals full spectrum CBD capsules are available in different counts, so you can buy the amount that fits your budget. This brand gets high ratings from its customers. Some of the attractive features include:

• Made with full spectrum CBD hemp extract

• Availability of different potencies, ranging from 10 mg to 50 mg per serving

• Availability of different CBD content per container, ranging from 200 mg to 10000 mg

• Made with hemp grown on Lazarus Farms for quality control purposes

• Third-party tested for pesticides, potency and heavy metals

• Company is owned and operated by its employees

• Gluten free and suitable for vegan diets

The Lazarus Naturals products are some of the best CBD oil capsules for people who want full spectrum CBD at higher potencies.

2. Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs CBD products are also considered some of the best CBD oil capsules. The convenience of capsules is one of the reasons people choose capsules over tinctures. The features of the Hemp Bombs brand include:

• Capsules are made with full spectrum CBD

• Availability of low to high potencies, ranging from 15 mg to 30 mg per capsule

• Nice assortment of products with various CBD content per container, ranging from 75 mg of CBD to 2100 mg of CBD

• CBD is derived from industrial hemp

• Source of the hemp is Europe

• Tested by independent labs and quality control team for content

Hemp Bombs also sells CBD gummies that are made with broad spectrum CBD.

3. CBDistillery

CBDistillery offers some of the best CBD oil softgels that customers say help them relax.

• Softgels are made with a potency of 30 mg of CBD

• Available with full spectrum CBD and broad spectrum CBD

• Available in 900 mg or 1800 mg of CBD per container

• Smooth gelatin shell makes softgels easy to swallow and promotes fast digestion

• Derived from industrial hemp

• Tested by ACS Laboratory for potency, heavy metals, pesticides and residual solvents and posts copy of the laboratory report online

• Certified for ISO 9001:2015, Natural Farming Practices, and US Hemp Authority Certified

• Gluten-free and suitable for kosher and vegan diets

CBDistillary, like most CBD vendors, sells other CBD products.

4. NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals are also considered some of the best CBD oil pills available as softgels.

• Carrier is hemp seed oil

• Capsules are made with full spectrum CBD

• Available in a potency of 15 mg of CBD per serving

• Available in 300 mg or 900 mg of CBD per container

• Derived from therapeutic hemp

• All natural flavoring, no artificial ingredients and GMO free

• Source of hemp is in Colorado

Customers have rated the softgels of NuLeaf Naturals as high quality products that are effective.

5. cbdMD

The company cbdMD currently offers two products in the CBD softgel category, both offered as CBD PM softgel melatonin capsules.

• Softgels are made with broad spectrum CBD

• Contains 3 mg of melatonin

• Available in a potency of 16.67 mg of CBD per serving

• Available in 500 mg or 1000 mg of CBD per container

• Tested by a third party, ISO-certified lab

• Derived from industrial hemp

• GMO free and suitable for vegan diet

These products are also GMO free and suitable for a vegan diet.

Keep Checking for New Products

To choose which capsules are better, remember that broad spectrum products are THC free. Full spectrum CBD has less than 0.3% THC. It is important to utilize a reliable and transparent retailer who ensures correct labeling. The retailers listed produce high quality products, making them some of the best CBD oil gel capsules sold today.

Product lines can change and expand over time. It is smart to regularly check these vendors for new products and product options because the choices continue to expand to meet different needs and preferences.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: