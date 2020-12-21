5 Bitcoin apps that can make you rich

It’s an absolute must to have a smartphone these days just as much it is necessary to own bitcoin. Everybody has it, whether they are wise enough to know the trade, or are newly introduced in the trading industry.

Bitcoin has had its journey. Some had been there from the start, and some are still new to it and learning. No matter what category you find yourself in, it is sure that the apps listed below are going to be pretty useful for you in terms of earning bitcoins. Let’s take a look.

1. Earn.com

At Earn.com, you can earn bitcoins by responding to emails and completing tasks. It is a bitcoin-based social networking app. You can join lists of people that share similar skills as you and earn small amounts of bitcoins. You have to apply to the lists and once you’re joined, complete the tasks and earn bitcoins.

You can also set your email contact rates that may range from $1 to $100 per email. What’s even more convenient is that you set up an auto-response system on your Gmail which will direct the emailers to send the messages via Earn. This can prevent your inbox from spam since the senders will have to pay to email you.

The app is available on iOS as well as Android.

2. Blockfolio

Blockfolio is a go-to portfolio checker that can suit almost anyone’s ease of use. It is clean and straightforward. You have to fill in your cryptocurrency holdings on Blockfolio manually. And this may not sound very appealing to the day traders who like to jump from coin to coin. However, for others, it’s an app that lets you set & forget. Setting up is easy, and forgetting to want to refresh your portfolio every minute is a lot more complicated.

The application is available on both iPhone and Android.

For alternatives, though, you can also install Acrypto on Android and Crypton and Condex on iOS. Delta is available for both the platforms and so is Coincap.

3. Bituro

Earning bitcoins is super easy on Bituro. You have to complete small tasks like watching videos, taking surveys, and completing offers. You are paid both in bitcoin and ether (EH). The best feature of this app is that you can cash out even as small as $1.

Sign up process is also easy. You can sign up through any social media platform like Google, Facebook, or Twitter, and you get 100 free points for signing up. With a referral code, you can get 50 more points. One point= one cent and one survey can earn you anywhere between a few hundred points and a few thousand points.

Another way of earning Bitcoins on Bituro is by downloading apps and signing up to their trial accounts and watching videos. For more information visit Bitqt software.

Bituro is available for iOS and Android.

4. Bitcoin Checker

Bitcoin Checker, more than a full-fledged application, is a small widget that you can resize. It displays all kinds of cryptocurrencies from all exchanges. It’s a free app that tracks the updated prices of your currency pairs in a tailored manner.

Whether you want to look up for arbitrage opportunities by keeping an eye at several exchanges, or you want to keep track of your altcoin bags on blocked out exchanges, Bitcoin Checker is your go-to app.

Bitcoin Checker is only available on Android.

5. BitForTip

BitForTip is an online platform and a mobile application that compensates you in bitcoins for being useful and valuable. This app is a platform for people to ask all kinds of questions, and the answerer is tipped in bitcoins.

For instance, if you’re looking for adopting a dog in the US, I could give you the answer in exchange for a bitcoin. BitForTip is available in 11 languages and provides a low-entry barrier for a lot of people internationally. The platform is an easy way of earning your first bitcoin.

BitForTip is available for both Android and iOS.

Disclaimer

Before you make a final call, you should do your research related to the above-mentioned applications or sites or any of the affiliates/services from these companies. These are the best apps according to our opinion, and we hold no responsibility for any loss that might be caused by their use.

If you have any app of your choice and you think they deserve a place on this list, comment down below, and we will review it for you.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: