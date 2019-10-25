7 ways CBD oil can help business leaders

As a business owner and leader of multiple employees, I know the value of tips and tricks for keeping stress down and productivity up. A stressed, overworked business leader is simply no good for the company.

I’ve tried several methods for boosting my productivity without hurting output. Recently, I’ve discovered CBD oil. (I get mine from Penguin CBD). It’s surprisingly useful in boosting productivity, improving my mood, and making me a better leader all around.

You might be wondering about how CBD is linked to being a good leader. First off, it doesn’t make you high. It simply offers a host of health and wellness benefits that can help you improve your leadership skills while staying sound in mind and body. Here are a few ways that I have seen my leadership improve with CBD and you can too.

Pain Reduction

CBD oil for pain is one of the most common uses of the product, and although you may not have excessive pain and inflammation from your job right now, you might someday soon.

Executives spend an exorbitant amount of time sitting, whether on your commute, when traveling to conferences, or when hunched over your desk for hours working on a project. With this sitting comes back and neck pain, headaches, and other aches that don’t disappear with a dose of ibuprofen.

CBD offers a natural pain and inflammation relief that many CEOs have used to combat the pain. It’s a great tool for eliminating that distraction so that you can do your job that much better.

Reduced Stress and Anxiety

No matter how hard you try to take care of yourself, stress and anxiety are simply part of the job. As a business owner or manager, you have too many variables to control them all, and when things happen that aren’t with the plan, it’s easy to become overwhelmed.

CBD is one of the best natural medicines for anxiety and stress. Those who use it to treat these symptoms report almost instantly feeling calmer and more focused without negative side effects.

In fact, it’s so effective that more than half of prescription anxiety medication users have thrown out their prescriptions in favor of using CBD.

Better Sleep

Lack of sleep is one of the most difficult challenges in the workplace. You’re expected to function at high capacity at any given moment, but you’ve only slept a few hours within the last day. We all know this feeling too well.

While getting more sleep is usually a matter of re-focusing your priorities and arranging our schedule, CBD can maximize the benefits of the sleep you manage to get. It helps you fall asleep faster, stay asleep throughout the night, and feel more refreshed in the morning.

It’s a particularly useful aid for those struggling to fall asleep because of anxiety or stress. Insomnia sufferers can also see significant relief with a CBD supplement.

Higher Productivity and Focus

Downing several cups of coffee might seem like the most logical solution when you need to get busy and stay focused; however, the side effects are less than desirable. I, for one, have found that CBD offers a much better alternative to caffeine for boosting productivity and helping me concentrate in meetings or during projects.

Because CBD is a natural relaxant, it erases many of the wandering thoughts that prevent me from staying focused on a task. When I’m calm, I’m better able to think through problems and develop solutions, making it much easier to stay on task.

Mood Regulation

I don’t know about you, but for me, it’s not always easy to stay calm and collected in a tense situation. Whether I have the urge to loudly discipline an employee, or I’m feeling panicky because we’re not going to meet a deadline, I have to find a way to get my emotions under control for the sake of the company.

Mood regulation is exactly what CBD does, and it does it well. It helps to balance out the hormones and chemicals in your brain so that you have greater control over how you’re feeling. I’m sure you’ll agree that this ability is invaluable intense situations.

Improved Skin Appearance

We’d all like to believe that appearance is not that important in the business world, but that’s simply not true. First impressions mean a lot, whether you’re meeting a new client or seeking the respect of your employees.

CBD oils, rubs, and creams have proven to do wonders for the skin, starting with the reduction of acne. Nearly a tenth of adults suffer from acne, whether it’s from genetics, your work environment, or your diet. Studies show that CBD can reduce oil and sebum production in your skin, ridding your face of nasty-looking zits.

CBD may also be linked with reducing wrinkles in the skin, particularly around the face. It reduces inflammation and challenges free radicals that could cause cancer later.

Prevention of Serious Health Problems

CBD helps prevent and treat many health problems common in business leaders who haven’t had the time to take care of themselves. For example, heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are extremely common in those who work long hours and face hefty responsibilities.

CBD has relaxing wellness properties that could help to prevent significant issues associated with health problems. The list of problems that it can prevent and treat is extensive, including:

Heart disease

Obesity

High cholesterol

Type 2 diabetes

Stroke

Multiple Sclerosis

Parkinson’s Disease

Cancer

If you’re anything like me, you want to keep running your business as long as possible, and any of these health concerns could shut you down prematurely. CBD can be a powerful preventer of illnesses that can keep you going for decades.

