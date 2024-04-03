AIHumanizer review: The best tool to humanize AI text into 100% human score content

Many people want to use AI writers to create content, without having to worry about the risks of AI detection, and all the penalties that go with it.

Well, if you’re eager to humanize AI text to beat the leading AI detectors, AIHumanizer claims to be the tool for you. It’s one of the top AI humanizers available right now, boasting advanced technology and features.

But how good is AIHumanizer really? Is it worth trying over other AI to human text converters, and can it truly help you get a 100% human score on tools like Originality.AI and GPTZero?

That’s what this AIHumanizer review is here to find out. Below, we’ll dig into the details of AIHumanizer to see exactly what it can do and how powerful it is.

Introducing AIHumanizer

Image: AIHumanizer

First, the basics. If you’re unfamiliar with this tool, AIHumanizer is an AI humanizer for converting AI to human text.

That means that it can take AI content – such as text generated by ChatGPT or Gemini – and make changes to it to help it bypass AI detection.

In other words, it can make AI text sound more human, perfect for beating scanners like Originality and ZeroGPT.

But there’s a lot more to AIHumanizer than humanization. It also offers various other benefits. It can help you optimize the SEO of your content, for example, as well as bypass spam filters.

Plus, it produces original, high-quality, thoroughly readable, and plagiarism-free content, every single time.

Who benefits from AIHumanizer?

In terms of who is AIHumanizer aimed at, a wide range of users can benefit from this AI to human text converter. Here are just some examples of groups and individuals who can use AIHumanizer to great effect.

Students

Image: Unsplash

Many students have turned to AI tools to help with their homework or essay assignments. They can be powerful learning aids.

However, you can get in trouble if you submit any work that fails AI detection scans. AIHumanizer lets you humanize your AI-generated text to ensure a 100% human score.

Bloggers

Bloggers might also like to harness the power of AI to help them write articles, blogs, and posts more quickly than ever before.

However, if you rely too heavily on AI, you could run into problems with AI detection penalties and spam filters. This AI humanizer helps you get past AI scans and spam checks, as well as getting SEO benefits.

Business owners

Image: Unsplash

Business owners might also like to create blogs and articles with the help of AI to market their products and services.

However, if your articles sound too much like AI, you could encounter issues with SEO or spam detection. AIHumanizer lets you get truly human-grade content with valuable SEO keywords.

Content writers

These days, content writers and copywriters are under increased pressure to avoid failing AI detection scans. Many AI detectors produce false positives and could punish you even if you write all of your own work.

The AI humanizer helps you humanize your text to avoid any more false positives or other detection-related issues.

Feature list for AIHumanizer

Image: AIHumanizer

Next, let’s dig a little deeper into AIHumanizer and see exactly what it’s capable of. Here’s a full list of AIHumanizer’s many features and functions, in no particular order.

Bypass AI detection

Through its advanced humanization technology, AIHumanizer can help you beat any AI detector on the market right now.

That includes the likes of Content at Scale, Originality.AI, GPTZero, ZeroGPT, Writer, and more. In short, pretty much every AI detection tool can be beated with the help of AIHumanizer, making it perfect for those who want to avoid the penalties of using AI.

Humanize AI-Generated Text

As its name suggests, AIHumanizer is able to humanize AI text. It can take a piece of text written by something like ChatGPT and then make various crucial adjustments.

It’ll change certain words, sentence structures, and other elements to improve the feel and flow of the writing. The end result is a piece of text that looks and feels much more human than AI.

Multiple bypass modes

Image: AIHumanizer

With AIHumanizer, you don’t just get one bypass mode. You get three. There’s the Fast mode for super speedy humanization.

The Creative mode which allows AIHumanizer to be really creative in its word choices and changes.

Finally, there’s the Enhanced mode, which uses more advanced algorithms to help you defeat even the toughest and most rigorous AI detectors.

Completely plagiarism-free text

AIHumanizer also has the benefit of producing completely original text. It doesn’t engage in any kind of plagiarism, nor will it simply copy and paste existing text from the web or other resources.

Instead, it takes the time to truly rewrite, enhance, and humanize your content, producing text that is plagiarism free and error free, too.

Retain intent and original meaning

AIHumanizer is also able to understand the original meaning and message that the writer is trying to convey in their text.

And it’ll work to preserve that meaning in the output text it provides. In other words, unlike other tools, it won’t change your text too dramatically. It’ll humanize it effectively, without interfering with the meaning and message.

Lots of languages

Image: AIHumanizer

AIHumanizer isn’t just for English-speaking users, either. It works perfectly well in English, of course, but it also functions in dozens of other languages, such as Turkish, Russian, Italian, French, and Spanish.

So, whether you want to humanize an essay in Japanese or an article in Danish, you can count on AIHumanizer to help you out.

How to Humanize AI Text at AIHumanizer: Step-by-step

Image: AIHumanizer

We’ve seen some of the big features of AIHumanizer. Another huge advantage of this tool is that it’s really easy to use.

It boasts a simple, smart user interface that is 100% beginner-friendly, allowing even brand-new users to get started and get results with ease. Here’s how you can use it to humanize AI text in only three quick steps.

Copy and paste the text you want to humanize into AIHumanizer. Pick the bypass mode you wish to use: Fast, Creative, or Enhanced. Click the “Humanize” button, and then wait for AIHumanizer to work its magic.

That’s all. From that point, you just have to wait a matter of seconds while AIHumanizer gets to work and uses its advanced humanization capacities to adjust your text.

It’ll make the relevant changes and give you an output text that is 100% humanized and ready to beat the AI detectors like Originality and GPTZero.

FAQs

Image: Pexels

How does AIHumanizer work?

AIHumanizer is powered by state-of-the-art humanization technology and language modeling algorithms.

In simpler terms, it understands the key differences between AI text and human text, and it knows how AI detectors tend to work and what they look for.

It scans a piece of text, spots the signs of AI, and then removes and changes them to humanize the AI text.

Is AIHumanizer free?

AIHumanizer is indeed available for free. It has a 100% free plan that you can try with short samples, supporting up to 300 words of humanization.

However, if you want to humanize longer AI texts and truly get the best value out this AI humanizer, you’ll need to sign up for one of the premium plans instead.

Image: AIHumanizer

Does AIHumanizer work?

Absolutely. Testing shows that this AI humanizer is one of the best AI to human text converters available today.

It’s very effective at taking AI text and converting it into human text, helping you beat AI scanners and get a 100% human score. This makes it super useful for people who rely on AI writing regularly, from students to marketing professionals and business owners.

Summing up

Image: AIHumanizer

Overall, AIHumanizer is a very impressive tool with a lot of pros and very few cons. It’s got a great feature set, an easy to understand interface, and most importantly of all, it gets results.

It can take any AI text and make the right kinds of changes to help that text beat AI detection, without resorting to plagiarism or adjusting the meaning. It’s the ideal tool to use if you wish to humanize AI text and avoid AI detectors.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.