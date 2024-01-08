AirVape’s Legacy Pro vaporizer is your passport to cloud nine

Have you ever wondered how it feels to inhale clouds of flavorful vapor from a portable device that boasts a 24K gold oven, of all things?

Well, that’s exactly what you would experience with the AirVape Legacy Pro vaporizer. Now, with so many new vaporizers popping up every day, it’s hard to find one that actually delivers on its promises.

The new Legacy Pro version steps up with a bigger battery and chamber, along with a slimmer, lighter shape that’s easier to hold compared to the standard edition.

It also heats up faster, has better airflow, and is loaded with cool upgrades! Let’s dive in and see what makes this vaporizer a contender in its class.

KnowTechie 25% Off Promo Code: KNOWT25 Legacy Pro vaporizer 5.0 $269.99 The AirVape Legacy Pro vaporizer delivers premium vaping experiences through its unique blend of features. Boasting a 24K gold hybrid oven and a versatile hybrid heating system, the device marries performance with convenience, transforming every user's vaping journey. What We Like: 24K Gold Hybrid Oven: A standout feature that ensures efficient heating for powerful and flavorful vapor.

Hybrid Heating System: Combines convection and conduction, providing a perfect blend for potent results.

Compact and Sleek Design: Carries portability without sacrificing usability; easy to hold and carry around.

Quick Heat-Up Times: Reduces waiting time, allowing an immediate start to your vaping session.

Quality Vapor Production: Consistent performance in delivering rich and robust vapor flavors. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

What’s in the box:

AirVape Legacy Pro vaporizer

18650 Legacy removable battery

Concentrates pad insert, gold plated basket

USB-C charger cable

Cleaning, loading tools

Replacement filter screens

User manual

Limited lifetime warranty

Features of the AirVape Legacy Pro

Image: AirVape

24K gold hybrid oven

The most notable feature of the AirVape Legacy Pro is its 24K gold hybrid oven. This oven ensures efficient and even heating, leading to powerful and flavorful vapor production.

A gold oven is not a standard feature in most vaporizers, giving the Legacy Pro something to talk about with your friends.

Versatility in sessions

In any vaporizer, the user’s control over their experience is crucial, as preferences among enthusiasts vary widely. With that said, the Legacy Pro will provide precise temperature control (200F to 440F).

Additionally, it offers haptic feedback, vibrating when reaching the optimal temperature of your choice.

The AirVape Legacy Pro vaporizer offers significant versatility for every session, allowing users to pack it full for longer indulgences or opt for shorter, intense vaping sessions.

It does this by using a built-in adjustable micro-dosing disc, which is another feature you won’t find in many vapes.

Easy to use

Image: KnowTechie

The AirVape Legacy Pro vaporizer earns recognition for its user-friendly design, seamlessly blending advanced features.

Its user-friendly controls are designed to make your vaping experience straightforward.

With a minimalistic three-button setup and a clear, easy-to-read LCD screen, navigating this vape is hassle-free, avoiding the complexity often found in other similar devices.

To start vaping your delicious flower, you simply click three times on the power button, adjust the temperature using the arrow buttons, wait for it to reach the set temperature, and then enjoy your puffing session.

But wait, there’s more! The Legacy Pro isn’t just for herbs—it also works with concentrates. Equipped with a concentrate pad insert, it’s perfect for vaporizing low-temperature concentrates, such as shatter.

For vaping concentrates, adjust the temperature to 440°F, as dabbing requires higher heat compared to using dry herbs.

Compact sleek design

Image: AirVape

The AirVape Legacy Pro vaporizer boasts a sleek and sophisticated appearance. It’s made with hemp-based textile and vegan leather, giving it a sleek and modern style.

They’ve also added black ceramic and 24K gold plating to make it super fancy.

It’s small and easy to carry around, perfect for people on the move. Overall, it’s a seriously stylish vaporizer that also works great.

Quick heat-up times

Nobody likes to wait, especially when you’re ready to vape. AirVape Legacy Pro takes care of this, offering incredibly quick heat-up times. In under a minute, the vaporizer will be ready to go, that’s pretty fast!

Here’s a tip: wait another 30 to 60 seconds, and you’ll be pulling really nice clouds of tasty vapor.

High-quality vapor production

The culmination of the features of the AirVape Legacy Pro results in excellent vapor quality.

The combination of the gold oven, the hybrid heating, and the quick heat-up times ensure that users get consistent, rich, and potent vapor, making each vaping session an enjoyable experience.

Great battery life

The AirVape Legacy Pro comes equipped with impressive battery capabilities, featuring a USB-C charging port and a swappable 18650 3200mAh battery.

This upgrade brings substantial advantages to the device’s power performance.

The Legacy Pro’s runtime spans approximately an hour due to its emphasis on quick heating. However, acquiring extra batteries ensures you never have to worry about running out of power mid-session.

Swapping the battery is a simple process—just open the lid door and pull the silver latch to access the battery compartment. Additional batteries from the manufacturer are available for approximately $25.

Performance

Image: AirVape

On the performance side, user experiences suggest the Legacy Pro doesn’t disappoint. It performs impressively well, with its quick heating, powerful vapor, and excellent flavor production. You will taste your flower in every puff.

The vapor quality, thanks to the hybrid heating system, is potent and hits the mark. It also handles concentrates effectively, which users appreciate. With the Legacy Pro you get two vaporizers in one!

Additionally, it features a glass airpath that enhances the flavor with each puff. Its compact size makes it effortlessly portable, ideal for those on the go.

Who’s the Legacy Pro vaporizer for?

The AirVape Legacy Pro is a versatile vaporizer crafted for both novices and seasoned users.

Its user-friendly design makes it accessible for beginners, while its premium features, coupled with excellent vapor production, cater to the demands of experienced enthusiasts.

Whether you’re new to vaping or a connoisseur seeking top-notch performance, the Legacy Pro ensures a satisfying experience for all levels of expertise.

Final thoughts

In conclusion, the AirVape Legacy Pro stands out as an exceptional vaporizer. Its versatility in accommodating both flower herbs and concentrates offers users a broad range of options.

Beyond its functionality, the device boasts a premium feel with a sleek and elegant design, adding an element of sophistication to the vaping experience.

Overall, the Legacy Pro is a remarkable choice, combining great features, user-friendliness, and a captivating design for a truly satisfying vaping journey.

For our loyal readers, we have an exclusive offer! Use the code KNOWT25 at checkout to enjoy a fantastic 25% discount!

