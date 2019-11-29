Q&A with Anyblock Analytics: Making blockchain data more accessible

Anyblock Analytics is a German blockchain solution provider. Their mission is to make blockchain data reliably available, easy to access and usable in a meaningful way. Their technology set comprises of services and solutions for enterprise blockchain use cases on both public and private consortium chains.

Anyblock Analytics also operates the well-known blockchain analytics platform eth.events, which contains all data from all publicly available Ethereum-based networks. It is a searchable blockchain index and data source with real-time API and full SQL access down to the smart contract event level. For example, this can be used to monitor blockchain applications or to create graphical dashboards as shown here: https://eth.events/dashboards/

We spoke to Friedrich Zwanzger the Chief Data Officer at Anyblock Analytics and responsible for Product Development, Marketing & Consulting.

Since 2015, Freddy has been excited about the potential of blockchains for various aspects of life and around the globe, also deeply believing that data insights will be a crucial element to adoption.

Where did the idea of Anyblock Analytics come from?

The idea was born out of the needs of the Raiden development team to monitor their token launch and their smart contract development. It was pretty clear that other crypto projects could benefit from these kinds of insights, so the code was spun out under the original name and domain “eth.events” with a dedicated team of experienced entrepreneurs.

We have since broadened the mission to include non-Ethereum blockchains into our index, and also to help bridge blockchain into existing businesses and their legacy IT systems. This is how Anyblock Analytics as a solution provider was born.

How does your blockchain data platform work?

We run multiple archive nodes in over 17 different blockchains. Via a special “drain” component we get all data since the beginning at the genesis block, and process them via our enterprise technology stack that is mainly based on Java and includes e.g. Apache Kafka and Apache Storm. During the process we enrich and translate the data, which means that instead of seeing hexadecimal raw figures, the user receives the actual function names used in the code or numerical values scaled to normal units.

This data is available in real-time once a new block is appended to a blockchain.

Users can consume the data via an Elasticsearch API, direct SQL database access, a powerful visualization tool for charts and dashboards or receive alert notifications on any transaction or smart contract event of their choosing.

What makes Anyblock Analytics so important for the future of blockchain data and analytics?

With our blockchain index, we help to build bridges within a multi-chain future.

We strongly believe that the various trade-offs in this nascent technology and its broad spectrum of use cases will result in different blockchains to exist in parallel. Our technology can serve as an oracle, i.e. to have events happening on the Bitcoin network, for example, trigger smart contract events on Ethereum Mainnet.

We also help bringing blockchain technology and its data into the corporate world, with their existing processes, business logic, and IT systems. Enterprises are used to source experts in specific domains, so that they can focus on their core competencies and clients. We make blockchain data easily available for their blockchain projects, whether it is for small proof-of-concept budgets or productive settings with 24×7 service level agreements. And with our extensive experience in the blockchain space, we can also help hands-on with consulting and programming.

Can you give us an example use case for Anyblock Analytics?

Analytics are concerned with the data meta-layer and therefore can be used for any industry use case where blockchain technology itself makes sense. So I’d like to point to two recent project examples:

All the things we described above about monitoring blockchains and the business logic cannot only be applied for public networks. For enterprises and their industry consortia, private permissioned blockchains are much more important for the time being.

Our technology stack can be deployed to these private chains as a “virtual appliance”. This enables even encrypted data to be locally decrypted on premise of the particular entity to fulfill compliance criteria of auditors or regulators.

Another great use case are token bridges between different networks.

We deployed a bridge of the stablecoin DAI from Ethereum Mainnet to the Energy Web Chain and back. By doing that, the best of both worlds are combined and the energy affiliates can leverage the US Dollar-pegged liquidity while benefiting from the cheaper and faster transactions on their consortia chain. In order to operate and monitor such a token bridge, you need to index both blockchains, send alerts in case of malfunctions and visualize the token flow. This also helps to build trust in the technology through the transparency provided by a real-time dashboard.

Can you tell us about your recent funding round?

In our seed funding round in September 2019 we raised 500,000 Euro by three business angels, Accelerator Frankfurt and ISB development bank. We are very excited to have successfully passed this milestone and that we can now accelerate our growth by leveraging not only the capital but also the knowledge and network of our investors.

One of the seed investors and member of the Business Angels FrankfurtRheinMain e.V. association, Nikolaus D. Bayer, put it this way: “Anyblock Analytics sparked my interest, as they provide base layer technologies that can make any blockchain project easier and cheaper to implement, particularly in the growing enterprise market.”

Where do you see the future of blockchain technology going over the next five years?

Maybe not quite in 5 years but maybe in 10 years, blockchain technology will be as ubiquitous as the Internet is today. And we’ll only notice it when it is not available, as the current teething troubles with user experience and scaling will long be forgotten by then.

Anything else you would like to share?

You can learn more about us by visiting the Anyblock Analytics website, or by following us on Twitter or LinkedIn. If you’re a developer, visit the documentation and create a free account with immediate access at https://account.eth.events/auth/signup – it literally takes only 10 seconds.

