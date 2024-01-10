AULA’s F87 Pro mechanical keyboard is compact yet mighty 

When you spend countless hours in front of a computer, every keystroke counts.

Whether you’re an avid gamer, a programmer, or a writer, your keyboard matters; enter the AULA F87 Pro mechanical keyboard—a device designed to improve your typing or gaming experience.

Let’s dig deeper into this mechanical keyboard, see how it performs, and who stands to benefit most from its capabilities.

AULA F87 Pro Mechanical Keyboard

The AULA F87 is a versatile 75% compact keyboard featuring an advanced Gasket Mount design for near-silent, soft-touch typing. With tri-mode connectivity, customizable RGB lighting, and hot-swappable mechanical keys, it caters to gamers and office users alike.

Features

Compact Tenkeyless design

The AULA F87 Pro sports a tenkeyless (TKL) design, which means it features 87 keys instead of the standard 104-key setup. By eliminating the numeric pad, the keyboard offers a more compact footprint.

However, the injection-molded keycaps in three vibrant colors add a touch of style and timeless elegance to this TKL keyboard.

Its compact design not only incorporates function keys but also includes arrow keys, enhancing office productivity and ensuring a seamless gaming experience.

Gasket structure design

At the heart of the AULA F87 Pro mechanical keyboard is its gasket structure design, which provides soft feedback and comfortable dynamics.

Moreover, this 75% keyboard features a cutting-edge gasket mount internal structure design, considered among the most advanced in the market.

Its five-layered padded design, comprised of high-quality sound-absorbing cotton and an air cushion, creates a nearly silent and pleasantly soft typing sensation, ensuring a delightful typing experience.

Programable custom keyboard

The AULA F87 Pro mechanical keyboard has a low-profile design, ensuring no program conflicts even when pressing multiple keys simultaneously.

With advanced programming, the wireless RGB keyboard empowers you to unleash devastating attacks in gaming with a single keystroke, creating an incredibly immersive gaming environment.

Wired and wireless modes

Versatility is key with the AULA F87 Pro mechanical keyboard, which offers both wired and wireless modes, fitting various user preferences and situations.

If you choose to go wireless, you can connect it either through 2.4GHz or Bluetooth. Plus, with its big 4000mAh battery and a display showing the battery level, you’ll always know when it’s time to charge it up.

On the other hand, if you like using cables, this keyboard has a USB-C port for an uninterrupted wired connection.

Music rhythm RGB keyboard backlighting

This RGB keyboard showcases 10 dynamic light effects synchronized to the music’s rhythm, pulsating in sync with the beat.

Additionally, it offers 15 customizable RGB lights with over 16.8 million color options through the driver software.

The RGB light strips flanking both sides of the backlit keyboard intensify the gaming ambiance for an immersive experience.

Performance

The combination of the gasket structure design and the five-layered padded build ensures that the keyboard offers a stellar performance. And with the full hot swappable keys, customization is a breeze.

However, users reported enjoying a comfortable and dynamic typing experience marked by soft feedback.

The AULA F87 Pro mechanical keyboard’s balance between comfort and tactility makes it a pleasure to use for extended periods, whether for work or play.

Therefore, the RGB backlighting is not just for show – it also enhances the general user experience. It sets the mood for gaming sessions or late-night work and can be customized to suit different preferences.

Who’s the AULA F87 Pro mechanical keyboard for?

The AULA F87 Pro mechanical keyboard caters to a broad range of users.

thus, its compact design and exceptional performance make it an excellent choice for gamers who value responsiveness and desk space.

Programmers and writers will appreciate the soft feedback and comfortable dynamics offered by the gasket structure.

The keyboard’s aesthetic appeal – coursed by its customizable RGB backlighting – will please any user who enjoys adding a touch of personal flair to their setup.

Likes and dislikes

Likes:

Compact tenkeyless design saves desk space.

Gasket structure design offers comfortable dynamics.

Dual-mode operation (wired and wireless) for versatility of use.

Hot-swappable, allowing easy switch changes.

Dislikes:

The absence of a numeric pad might not suit everyone, especially those frequently working with numbers.

Final thoughts

All in all, the AULA F87 Pro stands out as a strong contender in the mechanical keyboard arena. It establishes itself as a user-centric device with a keen focus on delivering both performance and comfort.

While its tenkeyless design could be a make or break for some, others may find it to be its greatest strength.

Ultimately, the AULA F87 Pro stands out as an excellent choice, particularly for gamers and anyone seeking a compact, high-performance mechanical keyboard.

It offers impressive functionality without sacrificing style. Plus, with its cool RGB lighting effects and affordable price, it makes a great addition to your gaming setup or workspace.

Versatile 75% Compact Build: Balances functionality with a sleek, space-saving design.

Tri-Mode Connectivity: Offers flexible options with 2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and wired connections.

Customizable RGB Lighting: Features dynamic lighting effects and over 16.8 million color options.

Hot-Swappable Mechanical Keys: Provides versatility and customization for diverse user preferences.

Ergonomic and Stable: Scientifically designed for comfort, reducing hand fatigue during use.

Programmable Features: Enhances gaming experiences with programmable functionalities.

