Best free and online strategy games for mobile and PC

In this article, we will explore the top real-time strategy games you can play for free to at least some extent.

The number one game right now is Forge of Empires, which takes you on a strategic journey through different ages of human civilization.

Play Forge of Empires now!

Our top picks for free strategy games

Below, you can compare the top picks for strategy games online:



Our #1 browser strategy game for mobile: Forge of Empires

Image: Forge of Empires

Forge of Empires is largely considered to be one of the best strategy games of all time. This is thanks to the value for money, special offers, and overall multiplayer experience, as you can see below.

Play Forge of Empires now!

Gameplay and experience

This game works on your desktop browser or a mobile app and allows you to build cities and then go into battle.

You can either enter a solo campaign or incorporate several collaborative and combative multiplayer elements into the experience.

Rating: 10/10

Second best real-time strategy game: Elvenar

Image: InnoGames

Coming close to the game covered above is Elvenar, which is renowned for its neighborly collaborative gameplay. Additionally, you can lay for free with very reasonably-priced optional purchases.

Play Elvenar now!

Gameplay and experience

The thing that sets the gameplay here apart from the other mobile strategy games is the fantasy element. When you build your cities, you can pepper them with elements of magic.

Additionally, the multiplayer gameplay encourages you to help out your neighbors.

Rating: 9/10

Next best strategy game online: Got – Winter is Coming

Fans of the massively popular HBO TV series will love this strategy game. You can build your own cities and battle other houses to become a Lord in Westeros in this officially licensed game.

Play GoT: Winter is Coming now!

Gameplay and experience

As well as being able to build up your own Westerosi house and settlements, you can also play as your favorite characters. Overall, the gameplay is good but is very much tailored towards fans of the show.

Rating: 8/10

Next best strategy game of all time: Grepolis

Image: InnoGames

This collaborative multiplayer strategy game is set across multiple centuries in Ancient Greece. You start with a small town (polis), and your ultimate goal is to grow it into a thriving metropolis.

Play Grepolis now!

Gameplay and experience

The small settlement that you begin with is on the mainland, but you can build a naval fleet and take to the seas to conquer the Greek Islands.

Like all of the top strategy games, you can either form alliances with other players or attempt to take them on.

Rating: 8/10

Next top strategy game: Rise of Cultures

Image: InnoGames

Like most strategy games, you start by building a city. However, as you progress, you can unlock different cultures and lands as you travel across the world.

Play Rise of Cultures now!

Gameplay and experience

The multiplayer elements of this game are particularly expansive, as you can travel through cultures, including Ancient Greece, Rome, and Egypt.

However, rather than having realistic graphics like other history-based strategy games, the look and feel of the game are quite cartoonish.

Tips & tricks for playing real-time strategy games successfully

Now, here are some tips that you can use when playing mobile strategy games in general:

Do your homework: Most strategy games have plenty of guides and helpful material out there, so make use of it.

Join a forum: Just about every game has an official forum, so you can exchange ideas with other players.

Maintenance as well as progress: While the temptation to move on to new things as fast as possible is tempting, solidifying your cities is more important.

Stockpile food, weaponry, and other resources: Running out of the essentials can see you move backward, so focus on stockpiling at the beginning of any game.

Use bonuses and special offers: As you have seen above, most games have free bonuses and special offers that you can use to enhance your experience.

Final thoughts on the best real-time strategy games

Image: Unsplash

Each of the five top free RTS games covered in this article has something to offer you. The most important thing at the end of the day is to choose the right game for you.

For this, you should consider a number of factors, including your tastes, playing style, and experience level.

Forge of Empires, Grepolis, and Rise of Cultures are all ideal if you love the classics, while Elvenar is the best option for fantasy lovers. Finally, fans of the show should look no further than GoT: Winter is Coming.

Strategy games mobile FAQ

Are there any real-time strategy games online? Yes, right now the internet is awash with real-time strategy games. The best ones include Grepolis. Forge of Empires and Rise of Cultures.

Yes, right now the internet is awash with real-time strategy games. The best ones include Grepolis. Forge of Empires and Rise of Cultures. What is the best RTS game? The top-rated real-time strategy game on the market right now is Forge of Empires. It first launched in 2012, and with 10 million+ players across the globe, it remains the most popular.

The top-rated real-time strategy game on the market right now is Forge of Empires. It first launched in 2012, and with 10 million+ players across the globe, it remains the most popular. What makes a real-time strategy game? Where real-time strategy games differ from regular strategy games is the multiplier universe element. With a real-time game, you play simultaneously with and against other players in the same universe at the same time. With a regular strategy game, the game time pauses when you leave or switch it off.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.