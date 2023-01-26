Best PR practices for YouTube influencers

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

When it comes to influencer marketing campaigns, many companies still haven’t realized that they can achieve a lot of success if they focus their efforts on YouTube instead of other social media platforms.

That’s because the influencers on YouTube tend to have a much bigger impact on their viewers’ purchasing decisions than on other platforms.

They’re also able to connect to various audiences across locations and demographics and generate a lot of brand awareness for businesses that opt to work with YouTube influencers.

That means companies must start investing in influencer marketing campaigns where they will be collaborating with creators on YouTube instead of other platforms.

About a decade ago, YouTube was just a platform where people could upload their personal videos until it turned into a platform where people could watch others’ videos and have fun together.

That gave birth to the first generation of YouTube influencers, whom practically everyone knew.

These days that has greatly changed, and there are influencers on the platform that connects with different niche audiences that companies can work with to reach their consumers.

That’s why the best way for companies to figure out which influencers are operating within their industry or are reaching their consumers is through Google.

Google provides its users with itemized lists of people on the platform with many subscribers.

This is an easy way for companies to figure out who they should be reaching out to, as they need to look up the name of their industry and the word “YouTuber” alongside it to get a list of relevant people.

Companies can get many different types of content when working with YouTube influencers on marketing campaigns. However, companies need to know some of the most effective types of content on the platform.

First, the best strategy when creating an influencer marketing campaign with YouTubers is for the company to allow the creators to pitch their own ideas and content.

Therefore, how they incorporate the company and its solutions into the content is essential instead of giving them a script to read out.

Moreover, these people already have thousands, if not millions, of followers, and they know best how to connect with that audience.

Furthermore, if they create something vastly different from their usual content, it will fall flat with the audience.

That way, whether the company ends up with a general product review, an unboxing video, a tutorial, or even something more creative like a comedy sketch, it will be a lot more authentic to the audience that the company is trying to target.

Therefore, working with the YouTube influencer instead of having them make scripted content is more original to the audience.

