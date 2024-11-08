Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Black Friday 2024 is almost here, and BLUETTI, a technology pioneer in clean energy, is offering up to 50% off its premium portable power stations.

These exclusive deals, available on BLUETI Official and Amazon, include portable solar generators, home backup systems, and more—ideal for preparing for winter outages, holiday travel, or the New Year.



The biggest surprise of this shopping season? It’s the highly anticipated Bluetti Elite 200 V2 All-powerful Portable Power Station, making its debut on November 12th!

With an exclusive Early Bird offer on Bluetti Official Site and Amazon, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss.

BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 The BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 is a portable power station for outdoor adventures and emergency backup. Its robust battery capacity and multiple output ports power your devices anytime. See at Bluetti See at Amazon

Elite 200 V2 All-powerful Portable Power Station

Image: KnowTechie

Unmatched Durability with 17-Year Lifespan for Home Backup Power

The BLUETTI Elite 200 V2 builds on the legacy of the AC200P (praised by CNET as the “Best Overall Power Station”) with outstanding advancements. Its 6,000+ cycle lifespan ensures 17 years of daily use—12 times above industry norms.

It’s also the first power station to pass over 33 rigorous CNAS battery tests, guaranteeing dependable performance.

With a powerful 2,600W output, it supports essential household devices like refrigerators, lights, and microwaves, and its 2,073.6Wh capacity keeps a 100W fridge running for up to 16.8 hours—perfect for storm preparedness and extended power outages.

Compact Power for On-the-Go Needs

Image; Bluetti

Perfect for RVs, camping, remote work, and compact offices, the Elite 200 V2 offers 2kWh of power in a frame as compact as a small microwave—measuring just 13.7 x 9.8 x 12.6 inches, making it 40% smaller than previous models.

Built with BLUETTI’s advanced LFP prismatic cells and efficient wireless internal design, it’s durable and highly portable for outdoor power needs.

With Turbo technology, it charges to 80% in only 50 minutes with a dual AC and solar setup, while the optional 560W car charger enables recharging in just 4.2 hours on the go.

More Reliable Power Stations on Sale

BLUETTI Black Friday Sale offers something for everyone, from exclusive price cuts to bundled deals.

Whether you’re looking for camping essentials or a complete home backup system, there are plenty of options to save big this season.

AC300 + 2*B300K Home Battery Backup

The Bluetti AC300 + 2*B300K Home Battery Backup offers an impressive 3,000W AC output. Also, its striking features include UPS functionality and a scalable capacity between 2,764.8Wh and 11,059.2Wh.

With AC300 + 2*B300K Portable Power Station, you don’t have to worry about running out of power. It is a reliable tool when it comes to powering up your home appliances, even when there are power interruptions to deal with.

Black Friday Price: $2,999

$2,999 Savings: $1,200 (30% off)

BLUETTI AC300+B300K Modular Power System The Bluetti AC300 with two B300K batteries is a powerful home battery backup system, offering plenty of energy storage to keep your home running during outages or for off-grid living Check Availability

AC200L+B300K Portable Power Solution for Camping

For van life, off-grid adventures, overlanding, and remote camping, Bluetti AC200L Portable Power Station with B300K Expansion Battery is essential.

With 2,048Wh capacity and a 2,400W output, AC200L Power Station handles multiple devices seamlessly.

Upgrade with the B300K Expansion Battery for a total of 4,812.8Wh, ensuring extended energy for several days off the grid.

Perfect for powering lights, cooking equipment, medical devices, and small electronics while enjoying outdoor adventures in nature.

Black Friday Price: $2,398

$2,398 Savings: $1,200 (34% off)

BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station The BLUETTI AC200L Portable Power Station is a versatile and reliable power source designed for outdoor adventures and emergency backup. Check Availability

AC180 Portable Power Station for On-the-go

The Bluetti AC180 Portable Power Station is a great option if you have to charge devices in emergency situations or during outdoor activities. It has a capacity of 1,152Wh with a 1,800W AC output.

It can peak up to 2,700W in powerlifting mode and charges fully in just 1 hour with a 1,440W AC input.

With 11 outlets, You can get various devices to charge at once. Its compact size and UPS capability make it a reliable power backup option when facing unexpected power interruptions.

Black Friday Price: $499

$499 Savings: $500 (50% off)

BLUETTI AC180 Solar Portable Power Station Whether you're camping in the wilderness or facing a power outage at home, the BLUETTI AC180 is your dependable source of energy. Check Availability

AC50B Portable Power Station for Short Tour

Don’t get fooled by its small size. The Bluetti AC50B Portable Power Station provides a 448Wh capacity with 700W continuous power, making it perfect for camping and on-the-go power needs.

Its Smart Turbo Charging feature enables a rapid 0-80% charge in just 45 minutes, while the ultra-safe LiFePO4 battery provides over 3,000 life cycles, ensuring a long-lasting and reliable power solution.

Black Friday Price: $279

$279 Savings: $120 (30% off)

BLUETTI AC50B Portable Power Station With a compact design and powerful performance, this portable power station offers 500Wh of battery capacity, making it perfect.for outdoor adventures, or as a backup power source at home. Check Availability

Bonus Activities You Cannot Miss on Black Friday!

Beside the unbeatable discounts, BLUETTI is rolling out an array of thrilling activities on the official website from November 4 to December 3.

More Bucks, More Luck (Nov. 13th–Dec. 3rd)

Earn up to 5x Bluetti Bucks and use them to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win incredible gifts like outdoor gear, tech accessories, and more!

(Nov. 13th–Dec. 3rd) Earn up to 5x Bluetti Bucks and use them to spin the prize wheel for a chance to win incredible gifts like outdoor gear, tech accessories, and more! Spin to Win (Nov. 4th–28th)

Use Bluetti Bucks to spin for prizes including a $100 coupon, the AC50B Power Station, or a PV120S Solar Panel.

(Nov. 4th–28th) Use Bluetti Bucks to spin for prizes including a $100 coupon, the AC50B Power Station, or a PV120S Solar Panel. Spend More, Gift More:

Spend $3,500 or more on the Bluetti Official Site to receive a complimentary EB150 Power Station, a great choice for those seeking a reliable, long-term power solution.

Don’t miss out on these exclusive offers on the BLUETTI Official Site and Amazon.

Plus, take advantage of the Early Bird Price for the eagerly awaited Elite 200 V2, launching on November 12. Mark your calendar now—this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss!

