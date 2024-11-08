Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Canadian government has shut down TikTok offices, citing national security concerns linked to ByteDance.

The decision was made following a thorough investigation by intelligence agencies that raised data vulnerability concerns.

The ban affects both TikTok offices in Vancouver and Toronto, but the app itself is not restricted, and Canadians can continue to use it freely. ByteDance says it will sue in court.

Canada politely closes doors on TikTok offices

The Canadian government has ordered TikTok Technology Canada, ByteDance’s Canadian business arm, to shut down due to national security concerns.

This follows a review that began after the app was banned from government devices in early 2023.

However, Canada has not banned TikTok. This decision will lead to the closure of ByteDance’s Toronto and Vancouver offices, impacting jobs, which ByteDance says will challenge in court.

Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne explained the move, emphasizing national security, but did not provide details.

The Canadian government claims that the app collects data from those in the West and makes it available to the Chinese.

Moreover, the government also claimed that ByteDance alters the algorithm of TikTok in the West, making young people stupid, whereas the Chinese version of the app makes them clever.

These erroneous reports have sparked a series of hearings and legislative battles in the US and Canada.

TikTok’s future in the US doesn’t look good either

Meanwhile, TikTok faces similar scrutiny in the US, where both the Trump and Biden administrations have considered restricting the app, citing risks associated with data access by the Chinese Communist Party.

Globally, there is a rising sentiment against social media, with governments increasingly wary of its impact on users’ well-being and national security.

Australia recently took a safety measure of the impact of social media on teens, restricting the platforms for those under 16.

What are your thoughts on Canada’s decision to shut down TikTok offices due to national security concerns? Do you think this move will effectively address data vulnerability issues, or is it a step too far? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

