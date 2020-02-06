CleanApps.org wants to make sure your apps thrive in our growing digital world

Apps are a part of our daily lives. At KnowTechie, we’re constantly reporting on new apps that are changing and improving lives, but there are also plenty of stories that come out regarding app security and problems. I mean, just look at what is going on in Iowa right now.

With how easy it is to release an app now, it makes sense that issues come up. Many people have the technical skill to make an app, but there’s a lot more to the process that developers need to understand. That’s where something like CleanApps.org comes into play.

CleansApps.org provides a community where app developers can learn, understand, and seek assistance on a variety of questions regarding apps. This includes things like advertising compliance, security compliance, and even marketing knowledge when it comes to things like call centers.

Once you are a member, you’ll gain access to a variety of materials to help you understand laws, regulations, and compliance issues. While CleanApps.org does note that they are not here to provide strictly legal advice, it does offer a community where members can discuss policy changes and translate confusing legal documents into understandable terms and language.

There is a membership fee for the service, starting at $1000, but if you are a serious app developer or business owner and want to make sure you have the finger on the pulse of the app industry, it is definitely something worth checking out.

