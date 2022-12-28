Cyber security tips for your business in 2023

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

As 2022 ends, many businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs are making plans for 2023 and the opportunities it will bring.

If you plan to start a business next year, you should prepare for what is ahead and learn about technology that may help you achieve your entrepreneurial goals.

Cyber security is a big part of that since adopting technology as a new business invites many risks you might not be prepared to handle.

Here are four easy ways to secure your business’s digital presence in 2023.

Use multi-factor authentication throughout your accounts

Single-factor authentication (SFA) is a login process that checks only one thing, such as username and password or your social security number.

However, this authentication is easy to hack with the right tools, and your passwords can easily be guessed by anyone who needs them badly.

Sadly, if someone knows your password and gains access to your account through single-factor authentication, they can easily steal all your data or execute ransomware.

Multi-factor authentication grants access based on multiple weighted factors, lowering the risk of compromised passwords.

It adds an extra layer of protection from the damaging attacks that cost businesses millions of dollars. Implementing MFA is considered one of the best email security practices.

Conduct regular software updates

Due to technological advancements, business owners can now run the entire business from anywhere they are through a smartphone.

However, entrepreneurs need to keep their software updated to prevent complications down the line.

Software updates can help avoid security issues and boost compatibility and program features.

Updates also help keep computers, mobile devices, and tablets running smoothly, and they can reduce security vulnerabilities in servers, IT infrastructure, and software.

If your business has an IT expert, they should focus on developing patches that fix loopholes and bugs to ensure adequate stability and protection of the platform.

Monitor network traffic

Modern networks are complex, and with complexity comes many chances for things to go wrong.

In addition, networks are usually the companies’ backbone, so your business may suffer when they don’t perform to the best of their capabilities.

One of the best ways to avoid business-impacting problems is by monitoring your network traffic.

Network performance monitoring can help you identify the problem location or prove that the network isn’t at fault.

It can also help you pinpoint, locate, and solve problems before they begin affecting users.

Secure your website with SSL certificates

A website is essential in any business, even when you don’t have to sell your products or services online.

Therefore, having a website makes it easy for customers to find you, read about your business, discover what you do, and give helpful feedback.

To keep customers’ data safe as they use your site, consider investing in SSL certificates.

A secure socket layer (SSL) certificate is a digital file that authenticates a website’s identity and allows an encrypted connection.

It changes your protocols from unsecured HTTP to digital and secure HTTPS. However, SSL certificates are difficult to handle all by yourself, so consider hiring an SSL certificate manager.

Endnote

Ensuring you have excellent cybersecurity practices is essential to your business’s success. Unfortunately, cybercrime threats are ever-growing, putting small and more significant companies at higher risk.

These essential cyber security tips can help you prevent cybercrime and safeguard your business if a cyber-attack occurs.

