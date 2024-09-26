DESLOC’s B200 Smart Lock redefines home security with AI

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Have you ever locked yourself out of your house? Trust me, I’ve been there more times than I’d like to admit. But ever since the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock arrived at my doorstep, those days are over.

With six different ways to unlock your door, including an AI-powered fingerprint scanner and a smartphone app, who needs keys?

Let’s take a closer look at what makes the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock stand out, how it performs, and why it’s worth considering if you’re upgrading your home security.

DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Door Lock $119.99 The DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Door Lock offers multiple unlocking methods, including fingerprint, app, and keypad. With remote access via G2 Gateway, it boasts a 12-month battery life and advanced security features for reliable, smart home access control. What We Like: Multiple unlocking options: fingerprint, app, keypad, key, and more

Long-lasting 12-month battery life

Easy installation process with no need for professional help

Smart voice control compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Enhanced security features like auto-lock and anti-peep keypad

Design: Sleek and sturdy

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock strikes a perfect balance between sleekness and durability. Crafted from aluminum alloy, it feels solid and secure once installed on your door.

Its modern, minimalist design complements a variety of home aesthetics, whether traditional or contemporary.

With its high-tech look, even James Bond might feel a bit envious pulling up to your house. Available in matte black, the lock adds a touch of sophistication to your front door.

Six ways to unlock, including an AI fingerprint scanner

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

You can unlock the DESLOC B200 using your fingerprint, smartphone app, access card (two included), passcode, physical keys (five included), or even set up remote unlocking with the DESLOC G2 Gateway (sold separately).

The AI-driven fingerprint recognition is particularly impressive as it adapts and improves its accuracy over time, recognizing your print in under a second.

What’s more, the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock supports up to 50 fingerprints, allowing you to easily add family members or trusted friends, either permanently or temporarily. Each unlocking method offers flexibility to fit your needs.

The App: Intuitive and packed with features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock connects via Bluetooth to the TTLock app, which is another highlight.

Once installed, you can control everything from your phone, including adding or removing users, checking the lock’s status, and reviewing the access log to see who’s been entering your home.

The app also allows you to assign temporary passcodes for guests or service providers and revoke access when necessary.

For anyone managing multiple users, this feature is incredibly convenient. The interface is user-friendly, so you don’t need to be a tech expert to take full advantage of its capabilities.

Performance: Easy installation and smooth operation

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

One standout feature of the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock is its simple installation. If you’re comfortable using a screwdriver, you can install this lock yourself in under 15 minutes.

DESLOC provides a step-by-step guide, and the app also walks you through the installation process. All you need is a standard door thickness, and the lock fits most existing deadbolts.

Once installed, the B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock operates smoothly. The AI fingerprint scanner is quick and responsive, while the other unlocking methods, such as the smartphone app and passcode, work seamlessly

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Smart Lock Gateway (sold separately) is a game changer for remote access, allowing you to lock or unlock your door even when you’re miles away.

My only gripe is that it only works with 2.4 GHz connections. It would’ve been nice if it supported 5 GHz as well, but honestly, that’s just me being nitpicky.

The DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock is battery-operated, so you won’t need to install wires or make complicated modifications to your door.

It uses four AA batteries, which can last up to a year with standard use. If you forget to change the batteries, the smart lock will alert you when they are running low.

In case of an emergency, it includes a USB-C port, allowing you to power the lock using a power bank or external power source. And if all else fails, you can always use the keys provided for manual operation.

Who’s the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock for?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock is ideal for anyone looking to upgrade their home security system without complicating things.

Tech enthusiasts will appreciate the app features, AI fingerprint recognition, and smart home integration with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Yes, you can just tell Alexa to unlock or lock your door with voice commands. But even if you’re not particularly tech-savvy, the various unlocking options make it easy to use for people of all ages.

Families with kids might appreciate the customizable fingerprint database, while landlords could benefit from remote access management, especially for short-term rentals.

The lock’s balance of modern technology and practicality makes it suitable for a wide range of users.

The Smart Lock Gateway: Why it’s a must-have accessory

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

While the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock offers plenty of functionality on its own, such as unlocking your door via Bluetooth (within a 6-foot range), the optional DESLOC G2 Smart Gateway (sold separately) takes things to the next level.

The Gateway allows you to remotely control the lock from miles away through the DESLOC app, making it perfect for when you’re on vacation or need to let someone into your home while you’re not there.

This small device connects your DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock to Wi-Fi, unlocking additional features like real-time notifications when someone accesses your door and remote unlocking or locking.

It adds a layer of convenience that truly makes your home feel more connected and secure.

If you travel frequently or manage an Airbnb, the Gateway is an essential accessory. It gives you control over your lock from any location, adding peace of mind and making property access management a breeze.

Final Thoughts: Is the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock worth it?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

If you’re in the market for a smart lock that’s easy to use, feature-rich, and stylish, the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock is a solid choice.

Its AI fingerprint sensor is fast and improves with time, and with six unlocking options, it offers flexibility to fit your needs.

Installation is straightforward, the app is intuitive, and you can control the lock remotely with the G2 Gateway.

Starting at $119, the price is competitive for the features the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Lock offers. For an additional $39.99, the G2 Smart Gateway adds remote access, making it a smart investment for added security and convenience.

Whether you’re tech-savvy or just want a reliable lock, the DESLOC B200 strikes a great balance between modern design, functionality, and ease of use. With this smart lock, getting locked out becomes a thing of the past.

What are your thoughts on smart locks like the DESLOC B200 Fingerprint Smart Door Lock? Do you think the convenience of multiple unlocking methods outweighs the traditional key system? We’d love to hear your opinions! Let us know in the comments below.

