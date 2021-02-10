ErgoChair 2 Review vs Aeron Chair – Which Ergonomic Chair is the Best?

When you have the opportunity to try out Autonomous’ ErgoChair 2, you will not go back to another piece, not even when you are used to Herman Miller products.

And why would you when you get similar features at a fraction of the cost? If you haven’t tried an ergonomic chair before and want one to adjust to your body curves, try this affordable product.

Learn more details about the Autonomous chair and this comparison of ErgoChair 2 vs. Aeron below.

Durable and Sleek Office Chairs for Everyday Use

If you don’t have a desk job or sit in front of your computer for a considerable amount of time, you may not need an adjustability-focused product. You will be happy with whatever chair you use, or even double up your sofa or dining-room chair while playing games or checking your emails.

However, when you spend most of the day using your computer, sitting in a cranky chair, you will understand the value of an ergonomic office chair.

Two ergonomic office chairs currently ruling the market are the Autonomous ErgoChair 2 and Aeron Herman Miller. If you are a new buyer, it is natural that you would want to know which one is right for you.

This detailed guide of the ErgoChair 2 vs. Aeron Herman Miller will give an idea of which product to buy to support your spine.

Both ErgoChair 2 and Aeron have their set of takers for the same reasons. Here is a short description of the individual features that made them crowd-favorites.

Herman Miller Aeron

Aeron chairs come from the reputed Herman Miller brand and offer comfortable seating experiences. If you need an ergonomic chair that can prop you up and support your spine when you lean back, Aeron is your choice. That said, be prepared to spend significant savings on it because it is priced at $1,295.

But given that you get a 12-year warranty with the piece, your investment in the product will be well worth it.

The best part that attracts you to this chair is the mesh back material that doesn’t let you feel hot and sweaty even when there is no air conditioning. Although the description claims that the armrests are fully-adjustable, you can see the difference when you compare the Autonomous chair vs. Herman Miller.

The build is not bulky, and so it is easy to move around, and the seat doesn’t gather lint or hair. It comes in three pre-set sizes to suit the needs of various body types. However, it comes in minimal color options: carbon, graphite, and mineral – all in varying gray shades. That said, the chairs seamlessly blend in any office setting, from open-style to home office, and looks elegant in a corner.

Depending on where you order, you may receive the item in a fully-assembled state. You can simply slide it out of the box and use it. You can add the armrests, balance border, and other accessories based on your needs.

Specifications:

Sizes A, B, and C:

26.5” x 42” x 19.5” with height adjustment

26.5” x 43.5” x 21” maximum height adjustment

26.5” x 45.5” x 23” height fully-adjusted

Weight capacity: 350 lbs. for size A and 300 lbs. for sizes B and C

Autonomous ErgoChair 2

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

One thing that makes the Autonomous a winner in this ErgoChair 2 vs. Aeron battle is that it combines high-end ergonomics with affordability. It is inexpensive, being priced at $369. But it doesn’t compromise on the high comfort level it offers when you sit for long periods.

In terms of the looks, ErgoChair2 scores again as it offers six color options, including black, black & white, cool gray, baby blue, red apple, and evergreen. The first thing you notice is the high back and then the headrest. These things also point towards the research-development that the Autonomous brand has undertaken.

The removable headrest also lets you change its looks to suit the workplace. With its customizable feature, you can adjust your chair to suit varied sitting postures throughout the day.

Once you understand how to set the best position, you will be an expert at handling the levers. There are far superior lumbar support adjustments for relatively less cost. You may not be used to having such facilities in other office chairs of the same kind, but you’ll love them.

Moreover, the tilt mechanism and recline feature are operated separately, and you have complete control over moving the chair. The seat reclines up to 20 degrees and locks at any angle you choose. The unique design distributes pressure from your entire weight uniformly.

It offers maximum flexibility in every angle and is fully-customizable to suit the diverse contours of people of various body types and sizes. All-in-all, Autonomous ErgoChair 2 doesn’t prioritize comfort over office ergonomics but provides them both equally.

The ErgoChair 2 vs. Aeron installation process proved to be a tie because, although you receive the ErgoChair 2 in a box, disassembled, putting it together is a breeze. Even someone with no technical know-how or experience at DIY can assemble it in under 20 minutes.

Specifications:

Back: 21” x 22-31” (with and without headrest)

21” x 22-31” (with and without headrest) Seat: 20” x 20” x 18-20”

20” x 20” x 18-20” Weight capacity: 350 lbs.

350 lbs. Armrest height: 11-14”

11-14” Weight capacity: 350 lbs.

350 lbs. Tilt limit: 20°

Comparing Different Aspects: ErgoChair 2 vs. Aeron

The Italian-designed tilt functionality in the Autonomous chair helps you toggle the seat between fixed and lockable positions. In addition to the 20-degree recline angle, you can lock the back for another 10 degrees. Any initial stiffness that you may feel will disappear when you learn to use the levers the right way for your needs.

So, here is how both the products, ErgoChair 2 vs. Aeron Herman Miller, compare:

Backrest

Comparing and contrasting ErgoChair 2 vs. Aeron can be pretty challenging, especially when it comes to the mesh material and backrest. Since humidity is one of the biggest problems that office workers face, having a material that offers heat and sweat protection is vital.

In this regard, both the Aeron and ErgoChair come out winners as they ditch the basic leather and go for a premium quality mesh. They both offer maximum airflow and improved temperature regulation.

Seat

Aeron has only three size options, so it may not be the best fit for everybody. It also doesn’t have seat depth adjustment for all kinds of home office applications. The Aeron has a thick frame on the backrest and seat nudging into your body. Spare the burn on your outer thighs and calves with the Autonomous ErgoChair 2 design with no side bolsters.

It scored high in most of the ErgoChair 2 vs. Aeron Herman Miller tests. The seat wraps around your body contours and provides additional support with a customized fit. The foam seat on the ErgoChair feels superior and soft with breathable fabric. You can even slide the seat forward and tilt it to maximize the comfort levels.

Back-Height Adjustment

Since Aeron doesn’t have a headrest or back height adjustment features, it is typical to get a sore neck from working long hours. Although the different size and height options mitigate the issue, they cannot eliminate them. Mainly, when you lean back, there is only a metal bar on the backrest to rest your head.

In contrast, you have a built-in headrest with the ErgoChair 2. It supports the base of your head and aligns the neck and spine in whatever angle of recline you need for comfort. You can tilt the headrest to keep your neck in a neutral position or adjust the height to match your desk level. In the pain relief section of the Autonomous chair vs. Herman Miller comparison, the ErgoChair wins hands down.

Lumbar Support

Pricing is not the only factor for the Autonomous brand to meet specific customer requirements. Instead, it is the lumbar support option that wins hearts. While the Herman Miller chair uses zonal back support, it has no special features than several other products out there.

While Autonomous employs a single, cost-effective design, the Aeron chair uses various configurations for different needs. The Herman Miller product also has Adjustable PostureFit SL that focuses on your lower back. Even so, ErgoChair 2 has a more profound lumbar support feature that you generally don’t find in mesh office chairs.

It has a height adjustment feature that is apt for people of all heights and frames and targets specific areas of your spine. The lower back remains supported, like in the Aeron, and you can also adjust the tension.

The Verdict

While both are comfortable office chairs, in this ErgoChair 2 vs. Aeron comparison, it was clear that Autonomous offers much more than Aeron. If you are looking to improve your posture or achieve pain relief, choose the ErgoChair 2.

It is also suitable for gaming. The headrest is a fantastic feature that prevents you from slumping your neck and shoulders. The Autonomous ErgoChair 2 is a product that caters to the high-end expectations of its users. Most of all, it delivers the same experience for a smaller cost.

