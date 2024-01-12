Feker Plus is a comfortable and compact gaming keyboard

When it comes to keyboards that blend precision and style, some stand out more than others.

Today, we have a front-row ticket to explore one of them – the EPOMAKER Feker IK85 Plus mechanical keyboard, a device that is as pleasing to the fingers as it is to the eyes.

Whether you’re coding for hours or gaming for quick wins, the EPOMAKER Feker Plus excels in both scenarios. Trust us, it’s all about the keystrokes for this one.

So sit back, relax, and let’s take a closer look. But first, remember to loosen up those fingers – they might get itchy by the end of this.

EPOMAKER Feker IK85 Plus Mechanical Keyboard

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Versatile design

The EPOMAKER Feker IK85 Plus boasts a versatile design crafted to meet the demands of both hardcore gaming and professional use—a standout feature that elevates its overall appeal.

It provides a balanced typing experience that caters to diverse user preferences.

Leaf-spring gasket-mounted design

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

With its leaf-spring gasket-mounted structure, this keyboard improves typing by offering a flexible yet stable feel.

This design also adds to durability and comfort, especially during long typing sessions, leading to a great typing experience overall.

Hot-swappable and switch customization

A standout feature of the Feker IK85 Plus is its hot-swappable capability, allowing users to customize mechanical switches effortlessly, eliminating the need for soldering.

This facilitates seamless transitions between linear, tactile, or clicky switches to accommodate diverse preferences.

Seamless connectivity and whisper-quiet typing

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The EPOMAKER Feker Plus mechanical keyboard offers versatile connectivity options, supporting 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C wired connections.

Compatible with both Windows and Mac computers, its Bluetooth 5.0 ensures a stable connection, while the 2.4GHz wireless option excels in low-latency performance, crucial for gaming and real-time applications.

The inclusion of sound-dampening foams enhances typing comfort and minimizes noise, making it an excellent choice for quiet work environments or shared spaces.

Enhanced lighting with south-facing LEDs & dynamic RGB backlights

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

A standout feature in the Keker Plus is its south-facing LEDs, which are ideal for Cherry profile keycaps, ensuring uniform backlighting and minimizing interference.

This design not only affects how the keyboard looks and sounds but also adds a unique touch to your typing experience.

Additionally, equipped with RGB backlighting, the keyboard offers a spectrum of colors and effects, enhancing both aesthetics and visibility in low-light conditions.

Tailor the RGB backlighting to complement your setup or mood.

Enhanced battery life

Now, what good would all these features be if the device couldn’t hold its own for long?

Fear not – with a 4000mAh battery capacity, the keyboard promises longevity and endurance, keeping your work and gaming sessions running without skipping a beat.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The EPOMAKER Feker Plus doesn’t just talk the talk; it walks the walk when it comes to performance. Its versatile design makes it adaptable, effortless for professional use, and just as comfortable for gaming.

The leaf-spring gasket-mounted design makes every keystroke a pleasure, offering soft feedback and comfortable dynamics.

The smooth connectivity options provide flexibility in terms of porting the device in various spaces.

A substantial battery capacity ensures the keyboard is always up for the long haul, keeping you company through work marathons or gaming tournaments.

Innovative elements, such as the volume knob, add a layer of utility and convenience.

Who’s the EPOMAKER Feker Plus mechanical keyboard for?

The Feker Plus is designed to cater to a wide spectrum of users. Whether you’re an avid gamer, a dedicated professional, or a passionate writer, this keyboard is bound to enhance your experience while adding a sense of comfort.

Its blend of features ensures it is suited for a host of different tasks, making it a one-for-all addition to any computer setup.

Likes and dislikes

Likes:

Versatile design accommodating both gaming and professional use.

Leaf-spring gasket-mounted design ensures a comfortable typing experience.

Offers both Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz connectivity.

4000mAh battery promotes longevity.

Includes a valuable volume knob for easy audio control.

Dislikes:

The compact layout might take some time for first-time users to get accustomed to.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

To round up, the EPOMAKER Feker Plus mechanical keyboard makes a strong case for itself as an excellent tool for a range of computing needs.

The meticulous design not only contributes to uniform backlighting and minimized interference but also introduces a unique touch to the typing experience.

The integration of RGB backlighting further elevates its appeal, offering a spectrum of customizable colors and effects.

Beyond its aesthetic enhancements, this feature enhances visibility in low-light conditions, ensuring a versatile and visually engaging user experience.

The Feker Plus stands as a testament to thoughtful design, combining style and functionality to meet the diverse preferences of users.

EPOMAKER Feker IK85 Plus Mechanical Keyboard

Enhanced Typing Experience: The leaf-spring gasket-mounted design provides a flexible yet stable feel, improving overall durability and comfort during extended typing sessions.

Connectivity Options: Multiple connectivity options, including 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C, make it compatible with a wide range of devices, ensuring versatility.

Hot-Swappable Switches: Easy customization of mechanical switches without soldering, allowing users to personalize their typing experience.

Extended Battery Life: With a large 4000mAh battery, the keyboard offers prolonged wireless usage, reducing the need for frequent charging.

RGB Backlighting: Customizable RGB backlighting adds an aesthetic appeal and enhances visibility in low-light conditions, allowing users to match it with their setup or mood. See at EPOMAKER See at Amazon KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.