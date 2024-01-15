GEEKOM’s Mini IT11 PC is small in size, big on performance

Let’s be real: regular desktops are getting a bit clunky, aren’t they? We’re all about ease and portability nowadays, and that’s where compact machines like the GEEKOM Mini IT11 PC steal the show.

This little powerhouse doesn’t just keep up with regular desktops; it goes after them and, sometimes, leaves them in the dust.

Whether you’re a gamer, a video editor, or need a PC that’s easy to grab and go without hogging space in your carry-on, this compact powerhouse will do the job.

Let’s take a closer look at this tiny yet mighty PC and see if it lives up to the challenge.

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Expansive compact design

At first glance, size is the most striking aspect of the GEEKOM Mini IT11 PC. Despite its admittedly tiny footprint, the device doesn’t fail to make a solid impression.

It’s small enough to inconspicuously blend into any setup, even fitting in your hand, but make no mistake – its diminutive dimensions house a powerful PC.

The GEEKOM IT11 mini PC redefines compactness with a sleek metal housing measuring just 4.6 x 4.4 x 1.77 inches; it almost defies belief when considering the technology nestled within.

To add a cherry to the size-friendly cake, GEEKOM includes a VESA mount: mount it on the back of a monitor, under a desk, or on a wall – the placement possibilities are endless.

Whoever said “Less is More” couldn’t have been more accurate when describing the design of the GEEKOM Mini IT11 PC.

11th generation Intel i7 processor

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In an almost Herculean feat of technology, GEEKOM managed to pack an 11th-Gen Intel Core i7-11390H into the tiny frame of the Mini IT11 PC.

This processor is no small fry, with 4 cores and 8 threads, managing a maximum turbo frequency of up to a swift 5.0 GHz. This mini PC can even support 8K UHD and up to four displays at once; that’s powerful.

This processor ensures that this mini PC can easily handle a broad range of tasks, from everyday productivity tasks such as web browsing and document editing to processor-intensive tasks such as light gaming and video editing.

The robust capability of the processor ensures that your machine works smoothly and responsively, even with multiple applications or open tabs.

Integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

In terms of cherishing the visual aspect of computing, the GEEKOM Mini IT11 PC comes equipped with the Intel Iris Xe GPU.

This integrated graphics solution provides an excellent visual experience, whether you’re streaming videos, playing games, or simply browsing through photos.

While it may not replace a high-end, standalone GPU for major gaming or hardcore graphics design work, for most users, the Iris Xe offers more than enough capabilities to ensure a smooth and visually rich computing experience.

Generous memory and advanced NVMe storage

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

One can never undervalue the importance of ample memory and storage in ensuring a smooth and speedy PC experience.

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 provides generous 32 GB dual-channel DDR4 RAM and can be upgraded to 64 GB.

This high-speed memory standard ensures that applications run speedily and smoothly, even when you have multiple tasks or browser tabs open.

In addition to ample memory, the Mini IT11 PC also shines with its huge 1TB NVMe solid-state drive (SSD) storage.

Compared to traditional hard drives (HDDs), SSDs offer much faster read and write speeds. This means faster boot times, quicker file transfers, and smoother general operation.

Moreover, the inclusion of NVMe technology takes this speed a notch higher, providing an even more advanced level of performance and responsiveness.



Elevate connectivity with Wi-Fi 6 & Bluetooth 5.2

Unlock lightning-fast loading and download speeds with Wi-Fi 6, zipping past Wi-Fi 5 by up to three times.

The Mini IT11 takes it a step further with a Bluetooth 5.2 system, ensuring swift wireless connections for a turbocharged internet experience on your favorite devices.

Countless connectivity options

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Despite its size, this mini PC boasts a range of connectivity options, including 1x HDMI 2.0 port, 1x Mini DisplayPort, 2x USB 4.0 ports, 3x USB 3.2 ports, 1x SD card reader, 1x Gb LAN port, and 1x 3.5mm audio jack.

That’s more connections than you would see in laptops or some full-size PCs!

Latest Windows 11 Pro for maximum productivity

The GEEKOM Mini IT11 is equipped with the latest Windows 11 Pro operating system. This latest iteration of Windows provides a wide range of new features and improved performance compared to its predecessors.

Furthermore, Windows 11 Pro is designed to take full advantage of the Mini IT11’s hardware, ensuring you get the best performance and experience out of your device.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Just like our favorite caffeine kick, the GEEKOM Mini IT11 PC doesn’t disappoint when it comes to delivering power and performance.

Backed by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor coupled with Intel Iris Xe graphics, the device delivers equally on everyday tasks and more demanding applications.

Couple that with an ample amount of memory and storage, and you’ve got a system that can cater to a wide range of needs – from hefty work tasks to seamless gaming experiences.

Who’s the Mini IT11 PC for?

This compact yet powerful device caters to a variety of users.

If you find yourself working from anywhere (WF-anywhere is the new trend, after all) but need the firepower of a desktop, then the GEEKOM Mini IT11 could be your pocket rocket.

Tech enthusiasts who appreciate innovation yet crave efficiency and power will find value in this mini PC. And let’s not forget gamers – with its powerful processor and graphics, casual gaming flies like a breeze.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Concluding our journey with the GEEKOM Mini IT11 PC, it’s fair to say that this device impresses, and for all the right reasons.

Its compact size, powerful performance, and top-notch features make for a compelling purchase.

While its inability to support heavy gaming and the integrated graphic card could deter some, its target audience will find great value in the flexibility, performance, and convenience it brings to the table.

So if your desk or workspace doesn’t come with the square footage of an airplane hangar, remember – size doesn’t matter with the GEEKOM Mini IT11 PC. It’s time to play big, no matter how small the play space is.

All this goodness doesn’t end here! Exclusive for our dedicated readers – snag a fantastic deal by using code KNOWTECHIE20OFF on the GEEKOM official site or code KTIT114OFF on Amazon to enjoy a generous 20% discount!

Impressive Graphics: 8K UHD visuals and support for up to 4 screens for a stunning display experience.

Robust Memory and Storage: Boasts 32GB DDR4 RAM, expandable to 64GB, and a swift 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD, expandable to 2TB.

Efficient Energy Usage: Operates at just 65 Watts, ideal for diverse computing needs.

Swift Connectivity: Features Wi-Fi 6 for rapid downloads and Bluetooth 5.2 for seamless wireless connections.

Compact Design: Metal housing at 4.6 x 4.4 x 1.77 inches, yet packs ample connections including HDMI, Mini DisplayPort, USB 4.0, USB 3.2, SD card reader, Gb LAN port, and 3.5mm audio jack. See at Amazon See at GEEKOM KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

