GEEKOM’s Mini IT12 PC packs serious ponies under the hood

The GEEKOM Mini IT12 PC is flexing its tech muscles, packing the latest Intel processor.

It’s like stuffing a large computer into a tiny PC, offering powerful performance while keeping things energy-efficient. Compact, mighty, and ready to take on your latest project.

The Mini IT12 has some serious ponies under the hood, so let’s pop it open and find out what makes it such a beast.

$30 Off Code on Amazon: KTIT126OFF / GEEKOM: KNOWTECHIE30 GEEKOM Mini IT12 PC 4.4 $619.99 $549.00 The GEEKOM Mini IT12 NUC12 Mini PC redefines computing with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H processor, ensuring top-notch performance while consuming only 90 Watts. With 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, it delivers lightning-fast multitasking and ample storage. Say goodbye to delays with WiFi-6E Wireless, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.2, providing seamless connectivity for various wireless devices. See at Amazon See at GEEKOM

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Powerful and efficient processor

Equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, boasting 10 cores, 16 threads, and 24MB Cache, the IT12 series operates at only 90 watts, only 1/4 of other desktops.

With this mini PC, it’s all about speed and performance. It can effortlessly handle heavy-duty tasks, offering a smooth computing experience even during multi-tasking.

This makes it an ideal choice for gaming, home working, business offices, servers, school education, and billboards, ensuring powerful performance while being energy-efficient.

Fast memory and storage

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Packed with 32GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, the GEEKOM Mini IT12 PC offers robust performance and ample storage for your needs.

Therefore, the 3200MHz RAM ensures swift operations, supporting dual channels and expandability up to 64GB.

The PCIe Gen 4 SSD provides high-speed data access, and the mini PC’s user-friendly design makes it an accessible yet powerful computing solution for various tasks.

If the technical details sound confusing, here’s the simple version: the Mini IT12 boasts lightning-fast memory, and you won’t be running out of storage anytime soon.

Support for 8K UHD

The Mini IT12 PC comes with the Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics and features ports for 2 x USB4.0 (supporting DP1.4, 8K@60Hz) and 2 x HDMI 2.0 (4K@60Hz).

Thus, this means you can simultaneously connect two 8K displays and two 4K displays, facilitating multitasking and video editing and aiding you in creating visually stunning images.

Given that the majority of videos currently aren’t in 8K resolution, this Mini PC ensures future-proofing for when more videos are produced.

Dual Wi-Fi & Bluetooth

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Say goodbye to lag with the WiFi-6E Wireless of this mini PC, featuring triple bands at 2.5G/5G/6G for swift connections and minimal latency.

Additionally, the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ensures high-speed internet for seamless surfing. Swiftly connect to various wireless devices like headsets and keyboards with Bluetooth 5.2.

The GEEKOM Mini IT12 boasts multiple ports for various needs, including two HDMI, two USB 4.0, four USB, and a 2.5 GbE LAN, providing ample connectivity options for display, peripherals, and high-speed networking.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

When it comes to performance, the GEEKOM Mini PC Mini IT12 holds its own. With its powerful processor, this Mini PC is an impressive performer, handling heavy-duty tasks with ease and efficiency.

Users have noted its quiet operation, a testament to its efficient design and sophisticated cooling system.

For its size, the GEEKOM Mini PC Mini IT12 is a considerable power package, delivering a performance that’s on par or even superior to many regular-sized PCs in its category.

You won’t have to worry about it crashing while editing or using it for work or in the classroom. You shouldn’t even have a problem doing light gaming.

And let’s not forget that these mini PCs come preloaded with the latest operating system, Windows 11 Pro.

Who’s the Mini IT12 PC for?

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The GEEKOM Mini IT12 PC is suitable for students seeking a high-performance yet compact desktop for their study needs.

It’s also perfect for professionals working from home or small office setups where space is a premium.

Tech enthusiasts who appreciate powerful specs without compromising on size will find it particularly appealing.

With support for multiple screens and a good graphic card, this mini PC is a good choice for content creators, video editors, and graphic designers as well.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Overall, the GEEKOM Mini IT12 PC impresses with its performance and compact design. With a powerful Intel processor and support for multiple screens, it caters to many different users.

Its energy-efficient profile adds to its appeal, especially if you were to run multiple computers; the energy cost would be significantly less.

Users should consider factors like the dedicated graphics card, as these can’t be replaced, and you’ll have to pick up your own keyboard and mouse.

Overall, the GEEKOM Mini IT12 PC strikes a balance between power and convenience in a compact package and is definitely one to consider if you are going to be stepping into the realm of mini PCs.

Energy-Efficient Design: With a power consumption of only 90 watts, it's environmentally friendly and cost-effective for 24/7 usage.

Impressive Memory and Storage: Featuring 32GB 3200MHz DDR4 RAM and a 1TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, it ensures swift multitasking and ample storage space.

Visual Brilliance: Equipped with Intel UHD Graphics, it supports 8K UHD visuals on up to four screens simultaneously, offering a captivating viewing experience.

Advanced Connectivity: Say goodbye to delays with WiFi-6E Wireless, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring seamless connections for various wireless devices. See at Amazon See at GEEKOM

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.