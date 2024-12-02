Google Assistant Quick Phrases glitch leaves Pixel owners hanging

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Google Assistant’s Quick Phrases is designed to simplify voice commands like stopping alarms or handling calls, but Pixel users have recently started facing a peculiar and persistent bug with Quick Phrases.

Apparently, the bug is leaving a toast notification on their screens.

As reported by 9to5Google, a number of Reddit users have reported a persistent problem with the Google Assistant’s “Say Stop” prompt. Sometimes, the prompt refuses to disappear after alarms or timers are turned off.

One of the reports even explained the issue on a Pixel 8 running Android 15, while another report stated that the “Say Stop” prompt stuck around even on the lock screen.

Unfortunately, the issue isn’t specific to a Pixel model or a specific software version, as users with both stable and beta versions of Android 15 have complained about it.

Meanwhile, the folks at Android Authority spotted the same bug on a Pixel 9 Pro XL with the latest Android 15 update. The toast notification popped up while receiving a call, prompting the user to “Say Answer.”

Image: Android Authority

The notification was supposed to disappear after the call ended. Unfortunately, it didn’t.

The notification was still visible, and the worst part was that it covered a portion of the called ID, making it impossible to determine who was calling.

Is there a solution to this Google Assistant bug?

According to the intelligent folks at 9to5Google, the issue stems from the Google app, which now powers both Gemini and Google Assistant.

Image: 9to5Google

While Google has neither acknowledged nor rolled out a fix yet, our only hope is to rely on workarounds.

Some users have tried restarting the device, which clears up the issue. Some users have tried turning off the toggles in the Quick Phrases menu but faced difficulty disabling specific toggles.

Meanwhile, Android Authority claims to have found a quick fix. According to the outlet, force-closing and reopening the Google app (found in Settings > Apps > Google) will eliminate the problem.

However, this is a temporary fix. You will have better luck turning off the Quick Phrases feature, which is also long-lasting.

