Google Play Store forced to host other app stores for three years

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Google Play Store prohibits developers from promoting their apps outside the Android store or accepting payments other than Play Billing.

In a historic decision in a long-running case between Epic and Google, a federal judge decided that Google’s Android app store is an illegal monopoly and ordered the company to host alternative app stores for the next three years.

Google’s illegal monopoly on app store ends (at least for three years)

Image: KnowTechie

The verdict followed a four-year court battle between Epic and Google. The case surfaced when Epic accused Google’s Play Store practices of being illegal after attempting to launch the popular videogame Fortnite onto Android devices.

For those unaware, Epic’s issue with the Google Play Store was that Google collected a 30 percent share from each sale.

To solve this, Epic began selling digital currencies through third-party payment systems in-app, breaching Google’s conditions. As a result, Google removed Fortnite from the Play Store in accountability, triggering the lawsuit.

And now, Epic has won its battle against Google, with a US Court ruling that Google had established an illegal monopoly. The ruling also barred Google from paying developers to choose the Play Store over competitors.

Google, for example, cannot offer money or benefits to developers in exchange for launching their apps first on the Play Store, nor can it pay smartphone manufacturers to pre-install the Play Store app.

Starting from November 1, 2024, to November 1, 2027, Google must follow these rules (via The Verge):

Stop requiring Google Play Billing for apps distributed on the Google Play Store. (the jury found that Google had illegally tied its payment system to its app store) Let Android developers tell users about other ways to pay from within the Play Store. Let Android developers link to ways to download their apps outside of the Play Store. Let Android developers set their own prices for apps irrespective of Play Billing.

It is unclear how third-party app stores will be able to install apps and games from the Play Store, particularly those that need payment or are packed with App Bundles.

With third-party Android app stores, apps may begin to provide more payment methods other than Google Pay. Meanwhile, Google already plans to appeal the ruling to pause the changes.

What are your thoughts on this ruling? Do you think Google should face harsher punishment for its actions, or do you think it did nothing wrong? Sound off below in the comments, or head over to our Twitter or Facebook to get in touch.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news