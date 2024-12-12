Hohem’s iSteady M7 gimbal is the solution to shaky videos

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Tired of your videos looking like they were shot during an earthquake? Hohem has the solution with their latest release, the iSteady M7 AI tracking smartphone gimbal. Whether you capture epic adventures or everyday antics, this gimbal ensures your shots are as smooth as a holiday eggnog.

Compatible with iPhone, Android, and even Huawei’s HarmonyOS, the iSteady M7 integrates effortlessly with your favorite camera apps.

With 360-degree rotation and advanced subject tracking, it’s perfect for everything from action-packed scenes to those laugh-out-loud moments when your kid hilariously misses an easy layup.

So, how does it perform? Is it worth the extra expense? Do you absolutely need it? We’ve been tinkering with the M7 for a few weeks now, and finally, we have the verdict. Let’s jump right in and get our hands dirty.

Detachable Remote: Allows intuitive control with a 1.4-inch touchscreen and real-time preview.

Built-In Extension Pole: Effortlessly switch between high and low angles for creative perspectives.

RGB Fill Light: Provides adjustable brightness and color temperature for perfect lighting in any setting.

Professional Stabilization: 3-axis design ensures smooth, steady footage in all shooting conditions.

Long Battery Life: 12-hour runtime with reverse charging capability to keep your phone powered. $269.99 at Hohem $299.99 at Amazon

In the box:

Hohem iSteady M7

Advanced AI tracker with fill light

Detachable touchscreen remote controller

Carrying case USB-Type C charging cable

Type C-Type C charging cable

Quick start guide

Tripod

Design

The Hohem iSteady M7 AI tracking smartphone gimbal is built with both style and practicality in mind. It comes with a durable case that keeps the gimbal and accessories safe, making it perfect for travel.

Inside, the gimbal is neatly packed and ready to go. With a solid, professional feel and high-quality materials, it has a premium look that makes you feel like a real filmmaker. I love the orange accents, and the grip feels top-notch.

Features

Detachable remote with 1.4-inch color touchscreen

The iSteady M7 AI tracking gimbal has a detachable remote with a 1.4-inch color touchscreen. This lets you control your shots without disturbing the camera or interrupting your workflow.

With real-time previews, you can adjust angles and settings quickly, making it an essential tool for solo creators or anyone who needs quick adjustments.

Built-in extension pole for creative angles

The 193mm extension pole adds versatility to your shots. Switch between high and low angles for unique perspectives, such as aerial views or pet’s-eye shots.

Since the pole is built-in, you don’t need to carry extra gear, making it perfect for capturing creative shots on the go.

12-hour battery life

With a 12-hour battery life, the iSteady M7 is built to last for long shoots.

It can even charge your phone while you film, so you won’t have to stress about running out of power while spending hours trying to get the perfect shot of your cat doing something other than ignoring you.

360° pan and 325° tilt

The Hohem iSteady M7 AI tracking smartphone gimbal offers 360° pan rotation and a 325° tilt range.

Whether you’re filming in tight spaces or capturing wide landscapes, this gimbal gives you total freedom for smooth, steady shots from any angle. It has different modes that work great, especially while using those extra-wide shots.

RGB and CCT fill light

An integrated RGB and CCT fill light ensures you can shoot in any lighting condition. Adjust the brightness and color temperature remotely always to get the best lighting, whether you’re filming in daylight or at night.

This feature works great for capturing clear shots of someone right before you, even in dark settings.

Advanced AI tracker across all apps

The standout feature of the iSteady M7 gimbal is its advanced AI tracker.

Unlike app-dependent trackers, this on-device AI tracker doesn’t require any app downloads or Bluetooth connections—you can simply enable it with hand gestures or by using the removable remote.

It’s compatible with nearly any smartphone and perfect for tracking subjects in real-time. Whether you’re filming people, vehicles, animals, or even buildings, the AI tracker keeps your subject in focus, automatically recovering if they move out of frame.

Performance

The Hohem iSteady M7 AI-powered gimbal offers impressively smooth footage, even while moving. Its 3-axis stabilization ensures steady shots, whether walking, running, or filming in rough conditions.

The AI tracking feature automatically keeps your subject locked in focus, perfect for hands-free filming without a second person.

Combined with the extension pole and 360° pan rotation, you can get creative with your angles, from low shots to high aerial views, all without extra gear.

Oh and if I forgot to mention, it also comes with a tripod that screws to the bottom of the gimbal that works great for all the AI stuff.

As mentioned before, you do not need to use an app to use this gimbal but if you want to take advantage of the endless list of features, you should download the free app from Hohem.

Additionally, the iSteady M7 has so many features, that I highly recommend also reading the manuals and watching the tutorials, trust me, you’ll thank me later.

Who is the Hohem iSteady M7 AI tracking gimbal for?

The Hohem iSteady M7 AI tracking gimbal is ideal for vloggers, YouTubers, and filmmakers who need stable, high-quality footage with simple controls.

It’s also great for travel creators who want to capture unique angles on the go, action sports enthusiasts filming fast-paced moments, and even parents capturing their kids’ sports games.

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced content creator, this gimbal offers reliable performance. However, it’s worth noting that this isn’t a small gimbal—if you’re looking for one that fits in your pocket, this isn’t it.

Final thoughts

The iSteady M7 gimbal is fantastic for capturing smooth, stable footage. With its 3-axis stabilization, it ensures clear, shake-free shots even during fast movements.

The AI tracking feature allows you to keep subjects locked in focus, making it ideal for action shots or live streams.

Plus, its 500g payload capacity lets you attach additional gear like microphones or lights, expanding your creative possibilities.

At $269, the Hohem iSteady M7 AI smartphone gimbal isn’t cheap, but it’s a worthy investment for anyone who wants to create great video content using a gimbal that’s feature-packed.

Available on Amazon and the Hohem website, this is a no-brainer for those looking to take their filming game to the next level.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

