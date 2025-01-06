A decade of innovation: Hohem’s 10-year gimbal evolution

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The development of technology has made image shooting more and more convenient, only needing a single person, with the help of a hand-held stabilizer, you can shoot a shot to the end, panning and other kinds of very stable and professional lens images.

You should know that before the invention of the Steadicam, this type of shooting lens was unattainable.

Hohem has played a pivotal role in this journey in the past decade by reshaping how videos are captured and introducing stabilization technologies that ensure every story is told seamlessly.

The History of Stabilizers: Transforming Visual Storytelling

Before modern stabilization, capturing smooth video required bulky equipment or professional expertise.

Early filmmakers relied on static tripods or bulky mechanical devices like the Steadicam to stabilize their shots. While effective, these setups were often cumbersome and limited creators’ mobility and creative freedom.

Entering the 21st century, stabilizer technology has further evolved with the emergence of lighter and easier-to-operate devices, and modern stabilizers are not only suitable for film and video production but have also become an important tool for photography enthusiasts and independent creators.

The motor-driven devices like the new Hohem iSteady M7 Smartphone gimbal, offered unprecedented flexibility, allowing creators to capture smooth, cinematic footage even in dynamic scenarios.

Hohem, established in 2014, entered the market at this transformative juncture, championing accessibility and innovation.

10 Years of Excellence: Capturing Memories, Empowering Creators

Image: Hohem

Since 2014, Hohem has been helping creators—from casual users to professionals—turn fleeting moments into lasting keepsakes.

From groundbreaking innovations in stabilization to AI-driven advancements, Hohem’s journey is a testament to its dedication to enhancing the way we capture and cherish memories.

Whether it’s a family trip, a stunning sunset, or a cinematic masterpiece, Hohem’s gimbals provide the tools needed to preserve life’s most meaningful experiences in high-quality, stable video.

Revolutionizing Content Creation with AI Tracking

Image: Hohem



Since the launch of the world’s first face-tracking-enabled smartphone gimbal in 2016, Hohem’s AI technology has evolved in leaps and bounds, continually streamlining the creation process and expanding the creative possibilities for users.

Through intelligent algorithms, the device can track the user’s facial movements in real time, dramatically improving the interactivity and flexibility of video shooting.



Hohem breaks new ground with the introduction of AI vision sensors in 2021. The standalone AI technology not only improves the ease of operation but significantly broadens the applicable scenarios of the device.

By 2023, Hohem released a magnetic AI tracker that supports dual camera tracking in the front and back.

Users can easily capture dynamic shots, regardless of whether the subject is a person or an object, and realize smooth switching through the intelligent tracking of dual cameras.

The standout feature is that AI Tracking is compatible with the native camera of iPhone and Android devices and all third-party apps, like Snapchat, facetime, etc.

Without the need for complex APP configuration, the device can automatically recognize and track humans with precision.



In 2024, Hohem’s AI technology reached a new level with the launch of the Hohem iSteady M7.

The device can automatically recognize and track any subject, including people, pets, and buildings. Such a powerful autonomous tracking ability brings users a more natural and smooth shooting experience.

The Evolution of Hohem Gimbals: 2014 to 2024

Image: Hohem



From its inception in 2014 to its current innovations in 2024, Hohem has consistently redefined stabilization technology.

Starting with the HG1 stabilizer for action cameras, Hohem established its mission to make professional stabilization accessible to everyday creators.

Milestones like the 2016 face-tracking smartphone gimbal revolutionized mobile videography, while the iSteady V2S in 2023 brought cinematic creativity to users with AI tracking and 360° infinite spin.

Continuing its legacy, the iSteady M6 in 2023 introduced advanced features like facial recognition and built-in RGB lighting, pushing the boundaries of smartphone videography.

In 2023, iSteady MT2 enhanced flexibility through magnetic AI tracking of front and rear cameras, and its advanced technology won three awards: CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Red Dot Award.

The iSteady V3 and the new iSteady M7 in 2024 culminated a decade of expertise with sleek design and seamless functionality for creators at all levels.

The Hohem iSteady M7 has advanced AI Tracking technology, it doesn’t just follow the movements of humans—it can also follow any subject. There is no need for extra apps or complicated setups—just pick it up.

Your Stories, Perfectly Captured

Hohem celebrates its 10th anniversary and looks ahead to a future defined by innovation and collaboration.

By continuing to push the boundaries of stabilization technology and investing in user-centric designs, Hohem aims to empower the next generation of storytellers

From mechanical stabilizers to AI-driven gimbals, the history of video recording has always been about overcoming challenges to tell better stories.

Hohem has embraced this mission wholeheartedly, delivering tools that make capturing life’s magic accessible to all.

Here’s to a decade of recording life’s magic—and to the stories yet to come!

The development of technology has made image shooting more and more convenient, only needing a single person, with the help of a hand-held stabilizer, you can shoot a shot to the end, panning and other kinds of very stable and professional lens images.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.