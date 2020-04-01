Is Instagram good for small businesses?

Instagram and small businesses go hand in hand. In today’s digital age, where billions of people use social media, it’s hard to imagine a business without a presence on Instagram and other social networks.

Social media, specifically Instagram, has opened a window of opportunity for small businesses. As a small business owner, you can now create an Instagram account for your business and start to show your products to more people. Remember that social media marketing campaigns are particularly useful for small businesses in the arts, crafts, and hospitality niches.

Instagram Local Pages

Instagram has already made changes to help small businesses market their products on the platform. Instagram local pages allow local businesses to create Google My Business style pages, where they can put all of their essential information, including contact information and business hours. If you are not Instagram savvy but still want to use it for your business, consider growing Instagram account with SimplyGram – an organic Instagram growth service.

Engage With Your Customers

With more than 2 billion monthly active users on Instagram, chances are most of your existing and potential customers are already on the social media platform. It’s time to make Instagram a part of your digital marketing campaign. This platform allows you to stay connected with your existing customers and attract new customers. But to achieve this goal, you need to implement some robust Instagram strategies.

Instagram users are actively looking to follow local businesses. This means that using a content marketing strategy to target customers in your local area is likely to increase your sales.

Grow Your Instagram Followers

While Instagram is great for growing your business, your social media marketing on the platform relies on the number of your followers. In fact, without any followers, the platform would be of no use to your business. The good news is that you can grow your Instagram followers organically. Create a comprehensive Instagram marketing plan and then implement your plan to gradually increase your audience.

Here’re some Instagram strategies that can get you more followers:

Create a business Instagram account instead of using your personal account for marketing.

Include all the necessary business information on your Instagram profile.

Create interesting Instagram posts – images and videos.

Be consistent in populating your Instagram feed.

Tap into the power of Instagram story to interact with your audience in real-time.

Research branded hashtags and use the hashtags relevant to your brand, business, and niche.

Include calls to action in your posts, such as a clickable link to your online store.

Use Organic Instagram Growth Services

While building your Instagram followers, you’re likely to come across services that sell Instagram followers. Remember, these services sell fake followers. These accounts are not owned by real people but operated with bots. Buying such followers can prompt the guys at Instagram to ban your Instagram account.

But it is always a good idea to use only organic Instagram growth services. One of the renowned services in this space is SimplyGram. Growing Instagram account with SimplyGram is legitimate, safe, and useful. These guys use organic Instagram growth strategies to stretch your follower base and grow your business.

