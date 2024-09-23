Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman are cooking up a secret AI project

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The rumor mill has been churning for nearly a year, but it’s finally official: Jony Ive, the former Apple design guru, is teaming up with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on a top-secret AI hardware project.

The news broke as part of a New York Times profile on Ive, leaving us with more questions than answers about this enigmatic collaboration.

So, what do we know? Ive and Altman reportedly met through Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky. Also, their venture is backed by Ive and the Emerson Collective, the company of Laurene Powell Jobs (Steve Jobs’ widow).

Jony Ive's Mystifying AI Hardware Venture with OpenAI: What We Know (and What We Don't)

Image: Getty Images

The project has already attracted significant attention, with rumors swirling that it could raise a whopping $1 billion in funding by year’s end. Notably, there’s no mention of Masayoshi Son, the SoftBank CEO who was rumored to have invested $1 billion last year.

The team behind the device is equally intriguing. Despite only having 10 employees currently, they’ve managed to snag some heavy hitters, including Tang Tan and Evans Hankey, two key players who worked alongside Ive on the iPhone.

Ive’s company LoveFrom is leading the device’s design, and they’re now working out of a sprawling 32,000-square-foot office building in San Francisco.

As for the device itself? Details are frustratingly scarce. We know that Ive and Altman discussed how generative AI could create a new kind of computing device, thanks to its ability to handle complex requests.

Last year, rumors hinted that the device might be inspired by touchscreen technology and the original iPhone. Beyond that, we’re left speculating in the dark.

The collaboration between Ive and Altman is undeniably enticing. Ive’s track record for designing sleek, user-friendly tech is unparalleled, while Altman has been at the forefront of AI innovation with OpenAI.

Their combined expertise could potentially yield something revolutionary. Yet, the secrecy surrounding the project is equally frustrating.

With Ive’s reputation for perfectionism and Altman’s ambitions for AI, it’s clear that this device could be a game-changer – if they can pull it off.

As we wait for more details to trickle out, one thing is certain: the tech world will be watching Ive and Altman’s next moves with bated breath. We’ll be keeping a close eye on this story, so stay tuned for updates as we get them.

