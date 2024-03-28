MIGO Ascender vacuum is leading the future of robotic home cleaning



MIGO Robotics, a trailblazer in robotic cleaning solutions, introduces the MIGO Ascender, a stair-climbing robot vacuum designed to elevate the cleaning experience with its progressive features and state-of-the-art technology.

MIGO Robotics continues to push the boundaries of automated cleaning. Ascender is the world’s first robot vacuum and mop cleaner with stair-climbing capability, allowing it to clean an entire house without sweat.

It features an innovative mechanical design, advanced AI algorithms, a large-capacity battery, and a sleek and fully enclosed all-in-one dock.

“At Migo Robotics, we want to embrace a cleaner and more convenient lifestyle. Designed with form and function in mind, the MIGO Ascender is a sleek and compact robot vacuum that complements any modern home and provides a comprehensive cleaning experience,” said the company’s CEO.

The MIGO Ascender launched exclusively on Kickstarter on March 21st. Special pre-order prices will be available for early backers who support the campaign.

Effortless multi-floor cleaning technology

Image: Migo Robotics

Say goodbye to the hassle of lugging a traditional vacuum up and down stairs. The Migo Ascender is designed to effortlessly conquer stairs of different heights (up to 8.7 inches/22 cm) with flexibility and reliability.

With a variety of stair-climbing capabilities, Ascender navigates different types of stairs with movements such as turning, rotating, pivoting, and more.

It also tackles various step heights, obstacles, and surfaces to ensure thorough cleaning without any manual intervention.

Powerful suction for deep cleaning

Image: Migo Robotics

The MIGO Ascender has a strong suction power of 9700 Pa, effortlessly lifting dirt, debris, and pet hair from carpets and hard floors.

Thanks to its high-performance brushes and advanced filtration system, this robot vacuum provides deep and thorough cleaning, leaving your floors pristine and allergen-free.

Smart home integration

Image: Migo Robotics

Take control of your cleaning schedule with the MIGO Ascender’s smart home integration. Compatible with popular smart home systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and

In the Homekit via Matter 1.2, you can schedule cleanings, monitor progress, and control the Migo Ascender with voice commands.

Intelligent navigation for precision cleaning

Image: Migo Robotics

Experience unparalleled precision as the Ascender efficiently and precisely cleans every corner of your home.

At its core are an HD camera, high-precision LiDAR, and 6 ToF sensors that ensure unprecedented navigation accuracy.

In addition, Ascender’s true intelligence comes from its advanced AI algorithms, which are seamlessly integrated with a powerful 5 TFLOPS AI computing engine.

Image: Migo Robotics

Key features of the MIGO Ascender include:

Cleans up to 5380 sq. ft. (500㎡) on a single charge

AI obstacle avoidance for 100+ Objects

Zero gap, seamless edge cleaning

17N mopping pressure

Ultra-narrow passable distance

Low noise operation*

Self-emptying and refilling

Self-washing and drying

*Featuring a quieter dust-emptying volume with a noise reduction of 10 dB.

Image: Migo Robotics

MIGO Robotics is dedicated to simplifying and enhancing consumers’ lives.

The company invites homeowners to embrace the future of home cleaning and witness the MIGO Ascender redefining the standards of home cleaning.

For more information, product specifications, and availability, visit their Kickstarter page here.

Migo Robotics Ascender vacuum and mopping robot The MIGO Robotics Ascender is a unique robot vacuum that revolutionizes home cleaning. It is the world's first stair-climbing and floor-mopping robot. See Kickstarter Campaign See at Migo Robotics KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

About MIGO Robotics About MIGO Robotics Founded in 2022, we’re newcomers next to giants like iRobot, Ecovacs, and Dreame. Yet, our dynamism and passion drive us to create the ultimate robot for everyone. With support from leading VCs, we’ve assembled an elite robotics team that has overcome significant challenges to develop this groundbreaking robot vacuum. Crucially, Ascender is supported by one of the top robot cleaner manufacturers, ensuring robust supply chains, exceptional product quality, and a strong brand presence.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.