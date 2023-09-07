Must-have gadgets for productive remote work

Working remotely comes with its own set of challenges. While it provides flexibility, it can be easy to feel disconnected from your colleagues.

As an employer, it’s important to help your remote team feel supported while also being able to monitor employees working from home.



Having the right gadgets form a cohesive technological ecosystem that supports remote workers in maintaining both productivity and well-being, mirroring the efficiencies of a well-equipped office environment from the comfort of home.



Here are some top gadgets that can help boost productivity for both you and your remote employees:

A reliable laptop

Image: Unsplash

Having a fast, reliable laptop is a must for any remote worker. Look for one with a good processor, solid-state drive, and at least 8GB of RAM to smoothly handle all your work tasks like video calls, spreadsheet editing, and more.

Brands like Dell, HP, and Lenovo offer excellent laptops for professionals. A reliable laptop is a cornerstone of productive remote work, serving as the central hub for all professional tasks and communications.

When choosing a laptop for remote work, considerations like processing speed, memory, battery life, and build quality become crucial.

A laptop with a robust processor, sufficient RAM, and solid-state drive (SSD) ensures smooth multitasking and quick access to files and applications. Long battery life enables working on the go without constant concern for recharging.

Features such as a high-resolution display, comfortable keyboard, and responsive trackpad can significantly enhance the daily work experience.

Brands like Apple’s MacBook Pro, Dell’s XPS series, or Lenovo’s ThinkPad have been favored by many remote professionals for their performance, reliability, and design.

Investing in a reliable laptop that fits one’s specific work needs is an essential step in creating an efficient and effective remote working environment.

An external monitor

Image: Pexels

Working on a laptop screen all day can strain your eyes and back. An external monitor lets you expand your screen real estate and work more comfortably at a desk.

Opt for at least a 23-inch monitor with Full HD resolution. Make sure to get a monitor stand and laptop riser to maintain an ergonomic setup.

A good headset

Image: Pexels

For remote workers who spend their day on video calls, a quality headset is essential. Look for one with a noise-canceling microphone to block out background noise on your end.

Comfortable over-ear headphones and an adjustable microphone help you stay focused on long calls. Popular options include Logitech, Jabra, and Poly headsets.

A good headset is an indispensable tool for productive remote work, especially when virtual meetings and collaboration form a significant part of the daily routine.

A quality headset should offer clear sound and noise-canceling capabilities, ensuring that background noise doesn’t interfere with communication.

It should be equipped with a comfortable design that can be worn for extended periods without causing fatigue, including cushioned ear cups and an adjustable headband.

Wireless connectivity can offer freedom of movement, while a robust battery life ensures uninterrupted usage throughout the workday.

Brands like Bose, Sony, and Jabra are renowned for producing headsets that meet these criteria, providing both functionality and comfort.

A good headset not only enhances audio clarity but also promotes a professional appearance and can help maintain concentration in potentially noisy home environments, making it a key component of a successful remote work setup.

A webcam for remote work

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

To make video calls and meetings feel personal, invest in a good external webcam. Full HD webcams under $100, like Logitech’s C920S or Microsoft’s LifeCam HD3000, provide sharp, clear video.

For conferencing with multiple other participants, consider 4K webcams for around $200.

Remote monitoring software

This allows employers to monitor employees working from home in a supportive way. Software like Teramind and StaffCop lets you track employees’ online time, websites visited, and applications used without invading their privacy.

This helps ensure work focus and catch early signs of distraction or stress.

A reliable internet connection

Stable, fast internet is key for remote work. Consider upgrading your home internet plan to one with speeds of at least 25 Mbps for smooth video calls and file transfers.

For large households, look into adding a WiFi extender or mesh router system to eliminate dead zones.

Ergonomic furniture

Image: Unsplash

Protect your physical health with adjustable stands and quality chairs. Sitting hunched over can cause back, neck, and shoulder pain over time. Invest in an ergonomic desk and office chair suited to your workstation. Prioritize comfort and support.

By providing your remote team with these tech essentials, you can help boost productivity while also monitoring employees working from home. Let me know if you need any other gadget recommendations!

