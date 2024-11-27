Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

As a gamer, you are responsible for safeguarding your data and educating yourself about the dangers lurking online.

Never share any information online, especially in public chat rooms. You are also responsible for reporting suspicious online activity to local law enforcement and the game administrators.

The importance of strong passwords and proper care against doxxing

When it comes to your online safety, strong passwords serve as the first line of defense against cyber criminals.

It’s always best to include numbers and symbols to create a strong password. Most websites also require new users to create a password that is at least eight characters long, but 12 to 14 characters is the sweet spot.

There are different methods of protecting yourself from doxxing. Doxxers look for information such as private life incidents, personal photographs, legal offenses, credit card details, bank account details, and personal communications.

Take the time to adjust the settings and the information visible on your social media accounts.

Remember that even photographs can contain information regarding their location, so be mindful of the GPS settings in the camera app.

Beware of phishing attacks and social engineering

Social engineering attacks use various techniques, such as coercion and deception, to induce the user into doing what the attacker wants.

Phishing attacks are social engineering attacks that send fraudulent communications under a legitimate party’s guise.

For this reason, you should never share any personal information with strangers online, even if it seems like it’s from a reputable source.

Data privacy and in-game purchases

Gaming terms and conditions are in place to dictate the responsibilities, obligations, restrictions, and rules for playing a game.

However, it’s crucial to review the terms and conditions of any games before accepting them. Not only are these T’s & C’s legally binding, but you could also agree to relinquish any personal data you’ve entered into the game.

The risks associated with sharing your data with gaming companies range from security breaches to erosion trust.

The biggest problem is a security breach, as hackers can access usernames, passwords, and entire accounts. In 2023, 21% of gamers were hacked, and 60% of them disputing an online gaming or in-game purchase.

Securing your gaming device

Regular security updates and device patches are important in deterring cybercriminals.

The good news is that there are enough automated tools to ensure that online games and gaming devices are regularly updated.

However, you should use a proper antivirus service, especially if you have sensitive data or are a professional gamer. It’s also in your best interest to avoid downloading files from illegitimate sources, as they could contain malware.

Building a secure online gaming community

Safeguarding your data online is crucial for protecting your online presence and data. Data breaches, DDoS attacks, malware, phishing, and fraudulent activity are the biggest security risks in iGaming.

Fortunately, there are ways to protect your iGaming and gaming accounts without compromising your online experience. With services like Incogni, you can have complete control over your data with this data protection tool.

