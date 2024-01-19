Sing in the shower with AiDot’s OREiN OL005 bathroom fan

As you combat the pesky mirror fog post-hot shower, imagine your exhaust fan transforming into your personal DJ, ready to play your favorite tunes.

Yes, it’s not just a fan – it’s a speaker too! Picture your morning shower turning into a concert with crystal-clear sound.

Transform your bathroom into a backstage dressing room or a mini concert hall with the included LED lights that change color.

The OREiN bathroom fan by AiDot seamlessly combines practicality and fun, offering a unique bathroom experience.

Ever wish every functional thing at home could be a tad more entertaining?

OREiN OL005 bathroom fan with Bluetooth speaker 4.4 $249.99 $229.99 OREiN Bluetooth Bathroom Exhaust Fan excels with 110/160 CFM, suitable for rooms up to 160 sq. ft. Its bright 1500lm LED light, adjustable color temperature, nightlight, and Music Sync mode offer a personalized and efficient bathroom experience. The high-quality components ensure whisper-quiet, long-lasting performance. Ideal for residential use, it eliminates moisture, leaving no steam or fogged mirrors after hot showers. See at Amazon See at AiDot

Features

High efficiency

The OREiN bathroom fan runs quietly at a speed of 160 CFM, effectively managing the air quality inside one of the hardest rooms to manage.

It’s powerful enough for bathrooms or rooms up to 160 sq. ft., ensuring long-lasting, high-quality performance even in those larger spaces.

Quiet operation

Running at 1.0 sones, the OREiN bathroom fan is designed for quiet operation.

If you’re not familiar with the technical details, one sone is comparable to the sound of a quiet refrigerator in a kitchen; our senses tend to forget it’s even on.

This feature means you won’t be disturbed by any unwanted noise while taking a relaxing shower or enjoying some alone time in a bubble-lathered bathtub.

Bright LED light

Featuring a bright 1500 lumens LED light, the fan serves as a versatile lighting unit. With this OREiN fan, you have the added benefit of choosing between the seven light colors in your bathroom.

There’s a convenient switch on the back, allowing you to slide and select from three color temperature options: soft white (2700k), bright white (4000k), or daylight (6500k).

Additionally, the nightlight, boasting 200 lumens and a warm 2700k glow, comes to your rescue in the dark, helping you find your way around the room.

Integrated Bluetooth speaker

The OREiN bathroom fan is not just a fan. It comes with a built-in Bluetooth speaker. In simple terms, it means you can play your favorite music from your phone while you’re in the bathroom.

Imagine having a relaxing bath with your best tunes in the background or busting out your best shower-singing voice– pretty cool, right?

This speaker is designed to give a clear and nice sound, not too loud but just perfect for creating a chill vibe. It’s also waterproof, so no worries about some water slashing on it. And with its sync mode, you can easily connect to your phone.

Modern design

Brought to life with sleek modern aesthetics, the OREiN bathroom ventilating fan adds a touch of contemporary elegance to your bathroom. It’s not just functional – it’s fashionably refreshing!

Performance

Efficiency and elegance come together in the form of the OREiN bathroom fan. Its true strength lies in its performance – quietly operating while managing air quality effectively.

With its 160CFM output and 40 watts, it can cater to larger spaces, making it suitable for medium to large bathrooms.

The exceptional performance of the fan effectively removes moisture and humidity, enhancing the overall comfort of your home. And the cherry on top? It saves you from unnecessary noise while doing so!

The fan’s built-in LED light ensures your bathroom is well-illuminated, adding to its convenience and performance.

The best part is you can control all of the functions with the included remote control; this is much better than getting your phone wet and humid with an app.

Who’s the OREiN bathroom fan for?

The OREiN bathroom fan is like a dream come true for folks who love having cool tech in their homes. It’s not just any bathroom fan – it’s for those who want efficiency and a modern look in their bathroom.

Imagine a fan that works quietly and goes above and beyond with awesome features like a built-in LED light and a Bluetooth speaker.

So, if you’re someone who’s tired of dealing with foggy mirrors and wants a tech-savvy fan that gives you some good vibes during your bubble baths, the OREiN bathroom fan is definitely worth checking out.

Final thoughts

Going beyond its bathroom fan duties, the OREiN transforms into a stylish lighting fixture, ensuring effective ventilation without disturbing others during nighttime bathroom visits.

While the fan’s noise levels increase at maximum speed, it’s a modest trade-off for the exceptional performance it delivers.

Adding to its appeal, the integrated LED light not only illuminates the space but does so with a colorful array of lighting to set the mood while you’re doing your business.

Hailing from AiDot, a brand known for smart home devices, the OREiN bathroom fan with Bluetooth seamlessly blends practicality with futuristic design.

If the notion of a well-lit bathroom playing your favorite tunes appeals to you, this exhaust fan is definitely worth considering.

In this era of technology, the OREiN bathroom fan introduces a touch of innovation to elevate your bathroom experience!

Illuminating Ambiance: With a bright 1500lm LED light and adjustable color temperature, it creates a well-lit atmosphere in your bathroom.

Personalized Ambiance: The 7-color LED light, Bluetooth speaker, and Music Sync mode allow you to customize your bathroom experience.

Efficient Ventilation: The fan's outstanding performance eliminates moisture and humidity, ensuring comfort in your home.

Whisper-Quiet Operation: Equipped with high-quality components, the ventilation fan operates quietly, enhancing your overall experience.

Convenient Remote Control: The included remote control allows easy adjustment of LED settings and fan speed, enhancing user convenience.

Nightlight Navigation: The 200lm 2700k nightlight aids in navigating the room in the dark, providing added functionality. See at Amazon See at AiDot

