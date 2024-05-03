Strategies for content creators & businesses amid TikTok ban

A TikTok ban is nothing short of an absolute nightmare for advertisers and creators who pour immense effort and creativity into their content.

Sudden restrictions lead to a drastic decline in user traffic and lead generation, putting a strain on advertising budgets.

We understand the struggles of exploring TikTok unban strategies after facing restrictions like shadowbans and temporary bans.

Our detailed guide will help you understand the complexities of a TikTok ban and how you can revoke restrictions by submitting a TikTok appeal.

Read on to discover how you can work towards a TikTok unban and identify dodgy activities that lead to restrictions.

TikTok ban: Key types & their causes

Image: Unsplash

Before we teach you how to get unbanned from TikTok, it’s important to examine the various types of TikTok bans and what causes the platform to restrict your activities.

TikTok is a strictly regulated platform that employs an AI-powered system of flagging inappropriate content and user activities.

Violating the platform’s extensive community guidelines can lead to a TikTok ban, and the severity of these restrictions depends on the user’s conduct. Let’s take a look at the various types of bans and how you can work towards a TikTok unban.

Shadowban

A shadowban is the sneakiest restriction that allows TikTok to temporarily restrict content visibility and user engagement without notifying the user. In most cases, creators aren’t even aware that their visibility has been restricted by a TikTok ban.

For advertisers and business owners, a shadowban can cause serious trouble as their posts don’t appear on the For You page. That’s not all. Shadowbans disconnect creators from their target audience, restricting their visibility.

Figuring out how to get unbanned from TikTok isn’t easy when you’re unaware your account has been restricted.

This TikTok ban is triggered by the following reasons:

Technical errors

Hate speech

Inappropriate content

Using banned keywords

Sexually explicit content

Spammy user activities

Temporary ban

Image: Pexels

This TikTok ban comes with a banner notification outlining the exact activities that led to the restrictions.

Unlike shadowbans, temporary bans have a straightforward process, which makes it easier to submit a TikTok appeal and figure out how to get unbanned from TikTok.

Temporary bans involve restrictions on various activities, including viewing content, posting and even commenting.

This TikTok is typically caused by a serious content violation, and it takes around 48-72 hours to get resolved. If you haven’t committed any violations, you can submit a TikTok appeal to escalate the issue.

Creators and entrepreneurs who seek to bypass restrictions caused by technical glitches are encouraged to switch to a dedicated account like TikTok Agency Ad Account.

We equip advertisers with a wealth of tools and resources through a specialized account designed to boost reach and engagement.

Permanent ban

As the name implies, a permanent TikTok ban is a catastrophe, especially if you rely on TikTok advertising for lead generation and revenues.

Figuring out how to get unbanned from TikTok after being slammed with a permanent ban is an uphill battle. This severe restriction is only garnered by users who repeatedly violate community guidelines.

Permanent bans are imposed on users who repeatedly harass and bully other users, hurt political or religious sentiments, or upload sexually explicit content involving nudity.

Simply put, this restriction involves serious and repetitive violations. Once slammed with a permanent ban, users are banned from the platform and cannot create new accounts using the same device.

If you’ve been banned permanently due to a technical error or an algorithm glitch that has mistakenly flagged your activities, you can submit a TikTok appeal to request a review.

In most cases, professional support is crucial to figure out how to get unbanned from TikTok after permanent restrictions.

How to get unbanned from TikTok?

Image: Pexels

In order to figure out how to get unbanned from TikTok, you need to identify which restrictions you’re dealing with and what actions led to these restrictions.

Once you identify the exact TikTok ban and its reasons, you can explore these strategies to work towards a TikTok unban.

Here, take a look:

Filing a TikTok appeal

Users struggling with a TikTok ban due to technical errors or algorithm glitches are strongly advised to submit a TikTok appeal.

You can report the TikTok ban error through the app and it’s wise to provide relevant evidence to build your case.

Users can also file a TikTok appeal by clicking on the banner notification regarding the TikTok ban or clicking on the post that was restricted or removed.

Here’s how you can submit a TikTok appeal:

Open your TikTok profile.

Open notifications and find the banner notification regarding the TikTok ban.

Select “Appeal” to work towards seeking a TikTok unban.

Seek a TikTok unban through Report a Problem

Image: KnowTechie

TikTok’s Report a Problem feature is by far the simplest way to figure out how to get unbanned from TikTok. You can submit a report and seek assistance from the TikTok support team.

The platform offers Support Tickets to help users struggling with technical errors and eager to restore account access after a TikTok ban.

Here’s how it works:

Open TikTok and go to your profile. Open the menu from the three-line icon on the top-right corner of the screen. Click on Settings and Privacy and open Support.

Now, select Report a Problem.

Click on the writing icon and go to the Your Feedback page. Click on the Compose icon. Here, pen down a detailed account of the TikTok ban you’re facing and attach screenshots to explain the issue comprehensively.

When you’re done writing, review your TikTok appeal and click Report to submit it.

While submitting a TikTok appeal, it’s wise to make your messaging personalized and evocative. Be descriptive about the situation and emphasize your commitment to following the community guidelines.

The Support Team typically takes 1-3 days to respond to a TikTok appeal. If this strategy feels too overwhelming, you can always enlist our support in figuring out how to get unbanned from TikTok.

Use Share your Feedback to make a TikTok appeal

Image: KnowTechie

We strongly advise creators to open direct communication lines with the TikTok support team when dealing with a serious TikTok ban. In case of technical errors, this is the most practical strategy to secure a TikTok unban.

Here’s how you can work towards a TikTok unban through Share your Feedback:

Go to the Share your Feedback form.

Add in your personal and account details.

Open the Topic menu and click on Account Ban/Suspension.

Select Tell us More and scroll through the list of options to find the right one that describes your situation. Some options include banned accounts (underage), banned account (not underage), etc.

Start composing a detailed account of the activities leading up to the TikTok ban and add relevant screenshots or videos to substantiate your claims.

Check the declaration statement checkboxes and submit the TikTok appeal.

Seek a TikTok unban via email

At GCG Media, we help our creators and influencers resolve issues like a TikTok ban by contacting the TikTok support team via email.

We strongly believe emails are a highly effective strategy to streamline the TikTok unban process and get a speedy response from the platform.

If you’re figuring out how to get unbanned from TikTok after being slammed with permanent restrictions, an email is the ideal strategy.

You need to pen down a detailed email with relevant screenshots and send it to the following email addresses:

info@tiktok.com

legal@tiktok.com

Advertisers and influencers should contact the creative support team using the following email addresses:

business-servicesupport@tiktok.com

creator-marketplace-support@tiktok.com

eu-creator-marketplace@tiktok.com

Final thoughts

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re still overwhelmed by the idea of how to get unbanned from TikTok, get in touch with our team to enjoy specialized support and restored access.

We are well-versed in the algorithms and technicalities of TikTok marketing, and we offer a wealth of strategies to secure a TikTok unban.

Our TikTok Agency Ad Accounts are designed for advertisers who are frustrated by temporary restrictions hindering their lead-generation efforts.

With this dedicated account, you’ll never have to worry about requesting a TikTok unban and bypassing visibility restrictions.

Book your call today and learn more about how our team can help you navigate a TikTok ban.

