The Vantop Snaptain SP680 drone is a great entry to drone flying

Many of today’s 4-axis drones can be expensive and hard to operate. But what if you could try your hands at a camera drone with HD video that won’t break the bank?

That’s what you can get with the Vantop Snaptain SP680. The Snaptain 680 is a 4-axis drone with an Ultra-HD camera for recording video at 25fps.

It’s relatively easy to learn to fly with several buttons and controls to give you extra support.

And you won’t have to sell off your property to get your hands on the Snaptain 680. It’s available from Best Buy for the retail price of $159.99. And if you act quickly, it’s currently on sale for just $129.99. So let’s see what it’s all about.

Easy to learn

For some people, flying a drone can be pretty daunting. Many have complex controls and rules that you have to follow. But the Snaptain SP680 simplifies the formula quite a bit.

The drone has several features that you can use to simplify flying with the included controller. For example, it can take off and land automatically with a simple button.

There are three flying speeds, so you can progress as you get the hang of flying. And you can easily control the trimming to level out the flight using a directional pad on the bottom right of the controller.

Beyond that, the Snaptain SP680 has a few different flight modes and tricks for your different flying needs.

You can have the drone automatically fly in a circle, do a 360-degree flip, and rotate in circles at quick speeds. All of those features add up to a relatively easy drone to learn how to use.

And after you’re done with your flight, you can press the return button on the controller, and the Snaptain SP680 will return to you, retracing its original flight course.

Features and specifications

As we noted earlier, the Vantop Snaptain SP680 comes with a 2.7K Ultra-HD camera that shoots photos and videos in 2976 x 1680 resolution. And all of that is handled through the Snaptain Nova app on your iOS or Android device.

With Snaptain Nova, you can record your flight on your phone. Moreover, the recording is displayed on the app in real time, so you can choose to fly the Snaptain SP680 from a first-person perspective.

You can even fly the drone using the Snaptain Nova app. You can fly the Snaptain Snaptain SP690 with your phone just like you do with the controller.

Or you can choose to use the controller for flying and your phone to see the camera’s POV and take pictures and videos. The Snaptain SP690 is a pretty versatile drone for such a modest price.

Here’s a list of some of the features and capabilities:

2976 x 1680 video

Smart voice and video control

One-button takeoff and landing

Multiple flying modes for easy flying

Three batteries included, 15-minute flying time each

Fly with your phone or a controller

MicroSD card memory slot

In addition to those features, the Snaptain SP690 is equipped with landing gear and extra protection for the rotor blades.

So even when you learn to fly, you don’t have to worry about breaking the drone when you inevitably crash land.

Check out the Snaptain SP690 drone for yourself

For anyone looking to get into drone flying, either just for fun or to take some cool pictures and videos, it can be daunting to figure out what to buy. The Snaptain SP690 is a great place to start.

It offers many flight assistance and several modes that will help you feel more comfortable on the controller.

And it won’t break the bank, so you don’t have to worry about crashing and burning something you spent a fortune on.

The Vantop Snaptain SP690 is available to order from Best Buy for $159.99. And if you act quickly, you can save an extra $30 and get the sale price of just $129.99.

