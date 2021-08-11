News
Twitter changed its font again and people are absolutely losing their minds over it
Why does the new Twitter font make me uncomfortable?
Twitter pushed a new update today and as part of the small update, the company is switching the font up. Personally, I received the update while typing up this post but there are plenty of people that don’t have it yet. But for those that do, many are in shambles over it.
The creative director for Twitter’s global brand notes that the new font, called Chirp, is the company’s first attempt at its own personal font. In addition to font changes, there have also been other text alignment and color tweaks.
But screw all that, it’s all about the font. Let’s take a moment to see just how Twitter users are reacting to the new font.
Here’s how people are reacting to the Twitter font change
So, as people on Twitter do, this little change has sent many over the top and the memes that are coming from it are just *chef’s kiss* and truly make the font change worth it.
So, yeah, that’s the news. Twitter has a new font. It’s weird, and I don’t know how I feel about it yet. I have a strong feeling though that I will completely forget about this in a day or two.
