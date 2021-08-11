Twitter changed its font again and people are absolutely losing their minds over it

Twitter pushed a new update today and as part of the small update, the company is switching the font up. Personally, I received the update while typing up this post but there are plenty of people that don’t have it yet. But for those that do, many are in shambles over it.

The creative director for Twitter’s global brand notes that the new font, called Chirp, is the company’s first attempt at its own personal font. In addition to font changes, there have also been other text alignment and color tweaks.

But screw all that, it’s all about the font. Let’s take a moment to see just how Twitter users are reacting to the new font.

Here’s how people are reacting to the Twitter font change

It’s a small change, but noticeable for power users (Screenshot: KnowTechie)

So, as people on Twitter do, this little change has sent many over the top and the memes that are coming from it are just *chef’s kiss* and truly make the font change worth it.

The twitter font transformation pic.twitter.com/WtQDJGY2er — Emily 🌿 || GHOSTS S3 (WEEKLY) 👻 (@ThornesPistol) August 11, 2021

i like the new twitter font but the update where distant clown music plays when I type in it is unnecessary — st. nat of the 🔪 (@ashesforfoxes) August 11, 2021

Society if the new Twitter font reverted back to the old one pic.twitter.com/PE0OLTSTku — Koalaツ (@PapaKoalaYT) August 11, 2021

me: i've been so happy and mentally stable lately haha nothing could bring me down *twitter font changes* alright i'm gonna fucken lose it — chet porter (@chetporter) August 11, 2021

this new Twitter font is messing with my eyes pic.twitter.com/NjKq4uiNTs — 𝕸𝖆𝖙𝖙˚୨୧⋆｡˚ ⋆ (@frozendivinity) August 11, 2021

if the font is hard to read, thats good, because looking at twitter is not something a person should do — katie dey (@katie_dey) August 11, 2021

So, yeah, that’s the news. Twitter has a new font. It’s weird, and I don’t know how I feel about it yet. I have a strong feeling though that I will completely forget about this in a day or two.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: