XbotGo’s AI sports gimbal is your personal cameraman

Have you ever found yourself at your kids’ soccer game, wishing you could capture those winning moments but getting distracted by other parents or maybe just not being all that tech-savvy?

Meet the XbotGo AI sports gimbal. Think of it as your personal AI cameraman, ensuring you don’t miss a single highlight.

Enjoy the game while this innovative gadget does the recording using smart features such as AI auto-tracking.

Later, relive those moments on your phone and even share them live with family who couldn’t make it to the game, thanks to its social media live streaming capabilities.

The capability to transform your smartphone into a precision sports camera positions this gimbal as a filming companion to reckon with.

But how does it stand up against its competitors in the market, and what truly sets it apart? Let’s find out in this detailed coverage.

XbotGo Sports Gimbal 3.5 $229.00 The XbotGo Sports Gimbal delivers automatic team sports tracking for soccer and basketball, accommodating both youth and adults with its auto speed adaptation feature. With live streaming capabilities on Facebook and YouTube and cloud storage options, it simplifies sharing. See at Amazon See at Blinktech KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Features

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The XbotGo AI sports gimbal shines with unique features that cater to a range of sports filming needs.

AI tracking

The gimbal’s AI tracking technology can significantly amplify the quality and ease of tracking basketball games or any other sports event.

However, users have reported excellent results when the gimbal was positioned near the midline of a sports court, leading to almost full coverage of the action.

Live streaming & recording

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The XbotGo AI Sports gimbal offers impressive streaming and video recording capabilities that are easy to operate via the free app.

You’ll be able to live stream to Facebook, YouTube, and other social networks, including free cloud-based storage, without having to worry about buying subscriptions or any hidden fees.

Therefore, the ability to livestream sports footage could appeal to a host of users wanting to share their experiences with a wider audience in real time.

Portable & foldable

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The AI Sports gimbal’s compact and foldable design amplifies its portability, making it a fitting choice for on-the-move usage. When folded, it can easily fit into your bookbag pocket.

Unmanned operation

The XbotGo AI sports gimbal provides freedom to enjoy the game by autonomously managing the camera work, thus eliminating the need for manual operation.

Thus, you have to set it up, and it will do all the work for you, allowing you to enjoy the event.

Performance

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The XbotGo AI sports gimbal redefines performance with its lightweight design, tipping the scales at just 360g.

However, its robust battery life provides up to 4 hours of continuous filming on a single 80-minute charge, ensuring you’re always ready to seize the perfect shot.

Compatibility is a key strength, catering to a wide array of devices—compatible with iOS 10.0 and above for Apple devices and Android 8.0 and higher for Android users.

In addition, the intuitive app, found on both the Google Play Store and App Store, grants users effortless control over standout features.

These include advanced auto-tracking, superior image stabilization, and intelligent shooting modes covering panoramic shots up to 340°.

Complemented by suggested accessories such as the T1 tripod (3.77ft) for basketball and the T4 tripod (13ft) for soccer (football), tailored to diverse sports filming needs.

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

Moreover, adjustable tilt, roll, and pan angles (+30°/-30°, +90°/-90°, +240°/-100° respectively) offer users the versatility to capture every moment precisely as envisioned, making this gimbal a great tool for all types of sports recording.

Likes and dislikes

The likes for XbotGo AI sports gimbal often center around AI tracking, live streaming, and ease of use.

Users appreciate the ability to record and stream live sports events without any hassles or complex operations.

The dislikes could be drawn towards its price, which may be viewed as high for some consumers.

Further, practical limitations regarding positioning and full coverage during certain sporting events might be a matter of concern for some users.

Who is the XbotGo AI sports gimbal for?

The XbotGo AI Sports Gimbal appeals to sports enthusiasts, coaches, and amateur videographers venturing into sports cinematography.

It also caters to parents seeking professional-grade recordings of their children’s sports activities.

Final thoughts

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The XbotGo AI sports gimbal offers a robust set of features and reliable performance within a mid-range price bracket.

Its impressive capabilities and positive customer reviews position it as a compelling option in its category.

Therefore, if you seek AI-powered filming capabilities and a tool that excels in capturing and streaming sports moments effectively, the XbotGo AI sports gimbal is a strong contender to meet your needs.

For aspiring filming enthusiasts looking to enhance their sports cinematography or parents aiming to capture their child’s sporting achievements in exceptional detail, the XbotGo AI sports gimbal emerges as a worthy consideration.

It is worth mentioning that Blink Tech Inc. will be attending CES and stationed at booth #60837, Venetian Expo (Hall G), Eureka Park, NV, to showcase their latest product, the XbotGo 2.

XbotGo Sports Gimbal 3.5 $229.00 The XbotGo Sports Gimbal delivers automatic team sports tracking for soccer and basketball, accommodating both youth and adults with its auto speed adaptation feature. With live streaming capabilities on Facebook and YouTube and cloud storage options, it simplifies sharing. What We Like: Automatic team sports tracking: Perfect for soccer and basketball, catering to both youth and adults with adaptable speed settings.

Live streaming and cloud storage: Effortlessly record and stream games on Facebook or YouTube, with convenient cloud storage for easy sharing.

Hands-free, autonomous recording: No need for human intervention—ideal for sports enthusiasts, coaches, or parents wanting hassle-free footage.

Compatibility with iPhone and Android: Transforms your smartphone into a reliable sports recording device.

Optimal performance tips: For larger soccer fields, use a high tripod (10ft+) without obstructions for superior tracking. See at Amazon See at Blinktech KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.