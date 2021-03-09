A handful of Mario games for the Nintendo Switch are on sale for just $39 right now

We totally forgot to publish this yesterday, but Monday marks the start of Mario Day. See, the name is right in the date: “Mar10 Day.” And with the annual celebration kicking off this week, Nintendo has a handful of Mario games discounted for the Nintendo Switch.

Starting Monday until March 13, Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, GameStop, and even the Nintendo eShop have some of your favorite Mario games marked down to just $39. They usually sell for $60. Here’s what’s up for grabs:

Again, you have until 11:59 PST on March 13 to jump on these prices – after Saturday, you’ll have to pay the full price. If you asked us, paying $39 now is a lot better than paying the usual $60. The choice is yours.

