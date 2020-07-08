News
A look at the tech companies that received over $150k in PPP loans
(And some who probably shouldn’t have)
In late March, the US government approved the Paycheck Protection Program, which would let businesses apply for a low interest (1%), forgivable loan in the wake of businesses shutting down over COVID-19. The PPP was intended for smaller businesses (under 500 people), but apparently, that hasn’t stopped many companies from taking advantage of the program thanks to specific wording regarding singular locations.
There have been plenty of stories of businesses that really didn’t need the loan getting approved for loans over $100,000, but this week, the US government released a list of all the companies that received loans over $150,000.
The list is already making waves, with some companies saying the information is incorrect. Take Bird, for example. The electric scooter company supposedly received a loan worth between $5 million and $10 million, but the company and CEO have come out to say that it is not true.
The PPP loans are supposed to be used to help protect workers, with the money to be used to keep them on the payroll in the midst of shutdowns and other issues due to COVID-19.
With this list, which identifies roughly 650,000 businesses that received over $150,000, we now have a better idea of just which companies, including tech companies, received the money and how many jobs they were supposedly saving.
Tech companies that received over $150,000 from PPP loans
The list of companies is vast, so there are definitely some not listed here and there may be some that shouldn’t be on the list (if Bird and Index Ventures are anything to go by). Regardless, check below for the growing list of tech companies that supposedly received loans, as well as loan amounts and the reported number of jobs retained.
This is definitely not a full list of every tech company to receive a loan, but we did try to compile a lot of the bigger applicants, as well as tech hotspots like California, Boston, Seattle, and so on.
|Company
|Loan amount (Range)
|Number of jobs retained
|Acronis Inc
|$2-5 million
|0
|Aeye
|$2-5 million
|85
|Airbiquity
|$1-2 million
|54
|Akvelon
|$1-2 million
|72
|Alert Innovation
|$2-5 million
|10
|Algorithmia
|$1-2 million
|58
|AllTurtles
|$350k – 1 million
|26
|Allurion Technologies
|$1-2 million
|70
|Americlerk
|$1-2 million
|0
|Amperity
|$2-5 million
|155
|Appcues
|$1-2 million
|72
|Aqua Security Software
|$1-2 million
|Not listed
|Avid Technology
|$5-10 million
|Not listed
|Bardy Diagnostics
|$2-5 million
|Not listed
|Barkbox
|$5-10 million
|340
|Bitmovin
|$350k – 1 million
|157
|Bittrex
|$1-2 million
|102
|Blink Interactive
|$2-5 million
|Not listed
|Bolt Mobility
|$350k – 1 million
|18
|BSQUARE
|$1-2 million
|42
|Byton North America
|$5-10 million
|387
|Canoo
|$5-10 million
|0
|Catalant Techonlogies Inc
|$5-10 million
|219
|ChaosSearch
|$350k – 1 million
|22
|Code.org
|$1-2 million
|81
|Coding Dojo
|$1-2 million
|57
|Coffee Meets Bagel
|$1-2 million
|47
|Connected2Fiber
|$350k – 1 million
|43
|ConnectRN
|$2-5 million
|224
|Core Scientific
|$150k – 350k
|18
|Crayon Inc
|$1-2 million
|72
|Cygilant
|$350k – 1 million
|106
|DataKitchen
|$350k – 1 million
|33
|Disruptor Beam
|$350k – 1 million
|0
|DomainTools
|$2-5 million
|87
|Dover Microsystems
|$350k – 1 million
|21
|EMC Technologies
|$350k – 1 million
|39
|Endogastric Solutions
|$2-5 million
|79
|Entelo
|$1-2 million
|36
|Etailz
|$2-5 million
|157
|ExaGrid Systems, Inc.
|$5-10 million
|249
|ExtraHop
|$5-10 million
|0
|Faraday Future
|$5-10 million
|237
|Fincura
|$350k – 1 million
|9
|$2-5 million
|75
|Flyhomes
|$2-5 million
|0
|Formlabs Inc.
|$5-10 million
|150
|Fronteo
|$5-10 million
|434
|Fuze
|$5-10 million
|0
|Fyusion
|$1-2 million
|10
|GasBuddy LLC
|$1-2 million
|39
|Getaround
|$5-10 million
|448
|Globalization Partners
|$2-5 million
|87
|Gravity Payments
|$2-5 million
|197
|Grindr
|$1-2 million
|69
|Hardsuit Labs
|$1-2 million
|96
|Hired
|$5-10 million
|156
|Hiya
|$1-2 million
|73
|Hyperloop Transportation Technologies
|$150k – 350k
|15
|iBoss
|$2-5 million
|204
|iClick
|$1-2 million
|149
|Indigo Technologies
|$350k – 1 million
|35
|INRIX
|$2-5 million
|114
|Interactions LLC
|$5-10 million
|459
|IronNet
|$5-10 million
|252
|iSoftStone
|$2-5 million
|133
|Jassby
|$350k – 1 million
|23
|JetClosing
|$1-2 million
|81
|Jukin Media
|$2-5 million
|127
|Karma Automotive
|$5-10 million
|463
|Kodiak Robotics
|$1-2 million
|87
|Legility
|$5-10 million
|Not listed
|Lendbuzz
|$350k – 1 million
|52
|Level 2 Legal
|$1-2 million
|83
|Lighter Capital
|$1-2 million
|59
|Luminar
|$5-10 million
|341
|Marchex
|$2-5 million
|180
|Markforged Inc.
|$5-10 million
|219
|Massdrop
|$2-5 million
|56
|May Mobility
|$1-2 million
|58
|Medstreaming
|$2-5 million
|116
|Metromile
|$5-10 million
|75
|MicroVision
|$1-2 million
|76
|Mixpanel
|$5-10 million
|359
|Modo Labs
|$1-2 million
|88
|Nanigans
|$350k – 1 million
|23
|Nantero
|$1-2 million
|60
|Neurala
|$350k – 1 million
|37
|New Engen
|$2-5 million
|0
|Nio USA
|$5-10 million
|204
|Nylas
|$1-2 million
|76
|Omnisci
|$2-5 million
|69
|Onapsis Inc.
|$2-5 million
|91
|OpenResearch
|$150k – 350k
|0
|Optimus Ride
|$2-5 million
|159
|Ossia
|$1-2 million
|45
|Peerspace
|$1-2 million
|28
|Pixability
|$1-2 million
|Not listed
|Porch
|$5-10 million
|409
|PreVeil
|$350k – 1 million
|20
|Privy Inc.
|$1-2 million
|64
|Proletariat
|$350k – 1 million
|59
|Promoboxx
|$1-2 million
|35
|Pronto.ai
|$350k – 1 million
|17
|Proterra
|$5-10 million
|500
|Quantcast
|$5-10 million
|427
|Quantopian
|$350k – 1 million
|32
|RealNetworks
|$2-5 million
|487
|Realwear
|$2-5 million
|51
|Redapt
|$1-2 million
|95
|Reputation.com
|$5-10 million
|0
|Rescale
|$2-5 million
|117
|Rhapsody
|$1-2 million
|65
|RideCell
|$2-5 million
|146
|RightHand Robotics
|$1-2 million
|66
|Rover
|$5-10 million
|Not listed
|Saildrone
|$2-5 million
|66
|Shiftboard
|$1-2 million
|42
|Sightlife
|$2-5 million
|155
|SkyKick
|$2-5 million
|0
|Splice Machine
|$350k – 1 million
|33
|Sporcle
|$1-2 million
|0
|SquareFoot
|$1-2 million
|Not listed
|Stackin
|$150k – 350k
|Not listed
|Styleseat
|$1-2 million
|73
|Survata
|$1-2 million
|0
|TableSafe
|$1-2 million
|54
|Takeoff Technologies
|$1-2 million
|100
|Talkdesk
|$5-10 million
|282
|Teikametrics
|$1-2 million
|105
|Tempered Networks
|$1-2 million
|59
|The Predictive Index Holdings LLC
|$2-5 million
|Not listed
|The Riveter
|$1-2 million
|42
|TradeShift
|$5-10 million
|201
|Tradesy
|$1-2 million
|107
|Turo
|$5-10 million
|Not listed
|TuSimple
|$2-5 million
|324
|Udelv
|$350k – 1 million
|0
|Unify Square
|$1-2 million
|56
|Vecna Technologies
|$1-2 million
|62
|Velodyne
|$5-10 million
|450
|Vix Technology
|$1-2 million
|63
|Wanderjaunt
|$1-2 million
|1693
|WiTricity Corp.
|$1-2 million
|42
|Wrench
|$1-2 million
|112
|Xealth
|$1-2 million
|10
|Zazzle
|$5-10 million
|307
|Zendrive
|$1-2 million
|34
|ZocDoc
|$5-10 million
|250
If you spend any time on this list of PPP loans you’ll notice a couple of interesting standouts. For one, you have Stackin on there. Stackin is basically a financial app/product for younger people. Well, back in May the company received $12 million in Series B financing.
Then you have Nio US, an electric vehicle company that is based in China that has a branch in the US. It received over $5 million in PPP loans. TuSimple, a company with funding close to $300 million, received between $2-5 million. Zumper, not on this list, actually retracted its loan application for fear of backlash.
Other companies, like ZocDoc, have actually already returned the money, stating that they were able to pivot in the wake of COVID-19 and returned the money to help other businesses in need. On the opposite end of the spectrum, companies like Rover and ExtraHop received $5-10 million in funding and still ended up cutting their workforces.
Obviously, this isn’t a full picture of everything going on with all of these companies, but with stories like those of Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris, it’s ok to be a bit skeptical about some of these loans.
What do you think? Are you worried that some companies that received PPP loans shouldn’t have? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Apparently, the US government is considering banning TikTok and other Chinese social apps
- Uber decided to take out Postmates – by buying it
- New research shows over 1,000 phrases that can wake voice assistants like Siri and Alexa
- Meet Parler: The ‘non-biased free speech’ platform for people that don’t know what free speech is