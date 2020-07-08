A look at the tech companies that received over $150k in PPP loans

In late March, the US government approved the Paycheck Protection Program, which would let businesses apply for a low interest (1%), forgivable loan in the wake of businesses shutting down over COVID-19. The PPP was intended for smaller businesses (under 500 people), but apparently, that hasn’t stopped many companies from taking advantage of the program thanks to specific wording regarding singular locations.

There have been plenty of stories of businesses that really didn’t need the loan getting approved for loans over $100,000, but this week, the US government released a list of all the companies that received loans over $150,000.

The list is already making waves, with some companies saying the information is incorrect. Take Bird, for example. The electric scooter company supposedly received a loan worth between $5 million and $10 million, but the company and CEO have come out to say that it is not true.

The PPP loans are supposed to be used to help protect workers, with the money to be used to keep them on the payroll in the midst of shutdowns and other issues due to COVID-19.

With this list, which identifies roughly 650,000 businesses that received over $150,000, we now have a better idea of just which companies, including tech companies, received the money and how many jobs they were supposedly saving.

Tech companies that received over $150,000 from PPP loans

The list of companies is vast, so there are definitely some not listed here and there may be some that shouldn’t be on the list (if Bird and Index Ventures are anything to go by). Regardless, check below for the growing list of tech companies that supposedly received loans, as well as loan amounts and the reported number of jobs retained.

This is definitely not a full list of every tech company to receive a loan, but we did try to compile a lot of the bigger applicants, as well as tech hotspots like California, Boston, Seattle, and so on.

Company Loan amount (Range) Number of jobs retained Acronis Inc $2-5 million 0 Aeye $2-5 million 85 Airbiquity $1-2 million 54 Akvelon $1-2 million 72 Alert Innovation $2-5 million 10 Algorithmia $1-2 million 58 AllTurtles $350k – 1 million 26 Allurion Technologies $1-2 million 70 Americlerk $1-2 million 0 Amperity $2-5 million 155 Appcues $1-2 million 72 Aqua Security Software $1-2 million Not listed Avid Technology $5-10 million Not listed Bardy Diagnostics $2-5 million Not listed Barkbox $5-10 million 340 Bitmovin $350k – 1 million 157 Bittrex $1-2 million 102 Blink Interactive $2-5 million Not listed Bolt Mobility $350k – 1 million 18 BSQUARE $1-2 million 42 Byton North America $5-10 million 387 Canoo $5-10 million 0 Catalant Techonlogies Inc $5-10 million 219 ChaosSearch $350k – 1 million 22 Code.org $1-2 million 81 Coding Dojo $1-2 million 57 Coffee Meets Bagel $1-2 million 47 Connected2Fiber $350k – 1 million 43 ConnectRN $2-5 million 224 Core Scientific $150k – 350k 18 Crayon Inc $1-2 million 72 Cygilant $350k – 1 million 106 DataKitchen $350k – 1 million 33 Disruptor Beam $350k – 1 million 0 DomainTools $2-5 million 87 Dover Microsystems $350k – 1 million 21 EMC Technologies $350k – 1 million 39 Endogastric Solutions $2-5 million 79 Entelo $1-2 million 36 Etailz $2-5 million 157 ExaGrid Systems, Inc. $5-10 million 249 ExtraHop $5-10 million 0 Faraday Future $5-10 million 237 Fincura $350k – 1 million 9 Flipboard $2-5 million 75 Flyhomes $2-5 million 0 Formlabs Inc. $5-10 million 150 Fronteo $5-10 million 434 Fuze $5-10 million 0 Fyusion $1-2 million 10 GasBuddy LLC $1-2 million 39 Getaround $5-10 million 448 Globalization Partners $2-5 million 87 Gravity Payments $2-5 million 197 Grindr $1-2 million 69 Hardsuit Labs $1-2 million 96 Hired $5-10 million 156 Hiya $1-2 million 73 Hyperloop Transportation Technologies $150k – 350k 15 iBoss $2-5 million 204 iClick $1-2 million 149 Indigo Technologies $350k – 1 million 35 INRIX $2-5 million 114 Interactions LLC $5-10 million 459 IronNet $5-10 million 252 iSoftStone $2-5 million 133 Jassby $350k – 1 million 23 JetClosing $1-2 million 81 Jukin Media $2-5 million 127 Karma Automotive $5-10 million 463 Kodiak Robotics $1-2 million 87 Legility $5-10 million Not listed Lendbuzz $350k – 1 million 52 Level 2 Legal $1-2 million 83 Lighter Capital $1-2 million 59 Luminar $5-10 million 341 Marchex $2-5 million 180 Markforged Inc. $5-10 million 219 Massdrop $2-5 million 56 May Mobility $1-2 million 58 Medstreaming $2-5 million 116 Metromile $5-10 million 75 MicroVision $1-2 million 76 Mixpanel $5-10 million 359 Modo Labs $1-2 million 88 Nanigans $350k – 1 million 23 Nantero $1-2 million 60 Neurala $350k – 1 million 37 New Engen $2-5 million 0 Nio USA $5-10 million 204 Nylas $1-2 million 76 Omnisci $2-5 million 69 Onapsis Inc. $2-5 million 91 OpenResearch $150k – 350k 0 Optimus Ride $2-5 million 159 Ossia $1-2 million 45 Peerspace $1-2 million 28 Pixability $1-2 million Not listed Porch $5-10 million 409 PreVeil $350k – 1 million 20 Privy Inc. $1-2 million 64 Proletariat $350k – 1 million 59 Promoboxx $1-2 million 35 Pronto.ai $350k – 1 million 17 Proterra $5-10 million 500 Quantcast $5-10 million 427 Quantopian $350k – 1 million 32 RealNetworks $2-5 million 487 Realwear $2-5 million 51 Redapt $1-2 million 95 Reputation.com $5-10 million 0 Rescale $2-5 million 117 Rhapsody $1-2 million 65 RideCell $2-5 million 146 RightHand Robotics $1-2 million 66 Rover $5-10 million Not listed Saildrone $2-5 million 66 Shiftboard $1-2 million 42 Sightlife $2-5 million 155 SkyKick $2-5 million 0 Splice Machine $350k – 1 million 33 Sporcle $1-2 million 0 SquareFoot $1-2 million Not listed Stackin $150k – 350k Not listed Styleseat $1-2 million 73 Survata $1-2 million 0 TableSafe $1-2 million 54 Takeoff Technologies $1-2 million 100 Talkdesk $5-10 million 282 Teikametrics $1-2 million 105 Tempered Networks $1-2 million 59 The Predictive Index Holdings LLC $2-5 million Not listed The Riveter $1-2 million 42 TradeShift $5-10 million 201 Tradesy $1-2 million 107 Turo $5-10 million Not listed TuSimple $2-5 million 324 Udelv $350k – 1 million 0 Unify Square $1-2 million 56 Vecna Technologies $1-2 million 62 Velodyne $5-10 million 450 Vix Technology $1-2 million 63 Wanderjaunt $1-2 million 1693 WiTricity Corp. $1-2 million 42 Wrench $1-2 million 112 Xealth $1-2 million 10 Zazzle $5-10 million 307 Zendrive $1-2 million 34 ZocDoc $5-10 million 250

If you spend any time on this list of PPP loans you’ll notice a couple of interesting standouts. For one, you have Stackin on there. Stackin is basically a financial app/product for younger people. Well, back in May the company received $12 million in Series B financing.

Then you have Nio US, an electric vehicle company that is based in China that has a branch in the US. It received over $5 million in PPP loans. TuSimple, a company with funding close to $300 million, received between $2-5 million. Zumper, not on this list, actually retracted its loan application for fear of backlash.

Other companies, like ZocDoc, have actually already returned the money, stating that they were able to pivot in the wake of COVID-19 and returned the money to help other businesses in need. On the opposite end of the spectrum, companies like Rover and ExtraHop received $5-10 million in funding and still ended up cutting their workforces.

Obviously, this isn’t a full picture of everything going on with all of these companies, but with stories like those of Shake Shack and Ruth’s Chris, it’s ok to be a bit skeptical about some of these loans.

What do you think? Are you worried that some companies that received PPP loans shouldn’t have? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

