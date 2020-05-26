According to one survey, almost half of Republicans think Bill Gates wants to put a microchip in you

It’s safe to say that right now, everyone is a bit on edge. There’s a lot of new things going on and people are rightfully inquisitive. That said, we are all getting are information from different places and it seems that depending on where you get your news from, your views on things like COVID-19 and possible vaccines can vary quite a bit.

That’s according to a new poll from Yahoo News and YouGov which asked 1,640 U.S. adult residents various questions regarding the coronavirus and how to combat it. One of the most glaring observations from this study is just how many people believe that Bill Gates is actually trying to put a microchip in US citizens. This theory, I assume, comes from Bill Gates discussing the merits of contact tracing while also being the tech mogul that he is.

Gates also did a Reddit AMA where one answer might have helped spur this theory. In one response, he responded to a question about changes due to COVID-19, saying, “Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it.”

From the poll, 50% of Americans who name Fox News as their primary news outlet believe Bill Gates is looking at putting microchips in a theoretical vaccine. 44% of those who voted from Trump in 2016 also believe the same same thing. As Yahoo News points out, this is a bit surprising, as neither Fox News nor Trump has stated anything to support this conspiracy theory.

When looking at Clinton voters and MSNBC viewers, only 12% and 15% believe the theory, respectively.

There’s a lot of interesting information to be gleaned from this poll, so make sure to check it out in its entirety over on Yahoo News.

What do you think? Are you worried about a possible vaccine and being tracked via microchip by Bill Gates? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

