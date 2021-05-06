Add 2 years to your PlayStation Plus membership for just $65

If you need an excuse to never have to worry about renewing your PlayStation Plus membership, StackSocial is offering a two-year membership for just $65 with code USEPLAYSTATION. This typically sells for $119.

This membership allows you to play many games with your friends over the internet. Try online multiplayer or access PS Plus games through the Instant Game Collection. You have early access to new games and discounts and can save your games online.

StackSocial will provide you with two 12-month memberships. To get the discount, just remember to enter code USEPLAYSTATION at checkout to see the savings. For more info, click the button below.

