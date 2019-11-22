Deals
Add another year to your PlayStation Plus membership for just $43
This is a killer price, you’d be crazy to pass this up.
A PlayStation Plus membership costs $60 for the year. This deal via Green Man Gaming gets it in your hands for just $43. That’s a whopping $18 discount and by far one of the lowest prices we have seen all year.
We don’t know how long this will last or when supplies will run out, so scoop this up while you can because this is the best deal you’re going to see for a while.
This card provides a one-year membership to Sony PlayStation Plus. This membership allows you to play many games with your friends over the internet. Try online multiplayer or access PS Plus games through the Instant Game Collection. You have early access to new games and discounts and can save your games online.
