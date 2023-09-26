AiDot Linkind & OREiN Matter-compatible smart bulbs offer a bright future

Welcome to the world of smart home lighting, where innovation and efficiency meet.

The Linkind and OREiN Matter-compatible A19 RGBTW smart bulbs are at the forefront of this revolution, offering a plethora of features that enhance your lighting experience.

These smart bulbs not only illuminate your home but also sync with your lifestyle, moods, and even your music. With seamless compatibility with the Matter Protocol, these bulbs redefine the way we interact with our lighting systems.

Linkind Matter A19 Smart Light Bulbs 4.3 $29.99 ($15.00 / Count) The Linkind Matter WiFi Smart Light Bulbs offer a powerful smart lighting solution. Compatible with all Matter platforms, they simplify your smart home management with a single certified app, boosting privacy and security. These bulbs provide voice and group control, extensive color options, dynamic scenes, and a unique wake-up mode. Elevate your lighting experience with Linkind Matter bulbs today. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

OREiN Matter A19 Smart Light Bulbs 4.4 $29.99 The Linkind Matter WiFi Smart Light Bulbs bring convenience and versatility to your smart home. With Matter's standardized protocol, enjoy hassle-free device integration across platforms. These bulbs offer stable, offline-friendly connectivity, easy setup, and robust security. Plus, they sync with music, providing over 16 million color options. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Exclusive features

Music modes

The Linkind and OREiN Matter-compatible smart bulbs take your lighting experience to a new level with their music modes.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More

These smart bulbs feature a built-in microphone that syncs with your music, creating a light show that dances along to the rhythm of your favorite tunes.

Image: KnowTechie

The bulbs offer an impressive 23 different music modes, providing a wide range of options for setting the perfect mood. Whether you’re hosting a party or enjoying a quiet evening at home, you can find a music mode that fits the occasion.

For instance, you can choose a mode where the lights change colors in sync with the beat of the music, creating a vibrant and dynamic light show. This feature can add excitement to any event and transform your space into a personalized ambiance.

Learn AI in 5 Minutes a Day. We'll teach you how to save time and earn more with AI. Join 70,000+ free daily readers for trending tools, productivity-boosting prompts, the latest news, and more. Sign up - It's FREE

You can also adjust different modes and speeds to create a lighting experience that matches your preferences. Whether you want your lights to flash to the beat of an upbeat song or slowly pulse along with a calming melody, these smart bulbs have got you covered.

Moreover, controlling these music modes is as easy as tapping on your smartphone. You can use the AiDot APP to select a mode, adjust the speed, and even customize your own scene modes with vibrant colors and animated lighting effects.

These music modes not only provide a visually immersive experience but also enliven the atmosphere, making your home lighting more than just functional – it becomes a part of your entertainment.

Voice and Group Control

The Linkind and OREiN Matter-compatible smart bulbs offer a feature that brings convenience to your fingertips – Voice and Group Control. This feature allows you to manage your home lighting effortlessly, using just your voice or a few taps on your smartphone.

These smart bulbs support voice commands, allowing you to control your lighting hands-free. This feature is compatible with various voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Alexa.

Whether you want to turn the lights on or off, dim them, or change the color, you can do it all without lifting a finger. Simply give a command like “Hey Siri, turn on the living room lights,” or “Alexa, set the kitchen lights to blue,” and your smart bulbs will respond instantly.

In addition to voice control, these smart bulbs also offer group control. This feature allows you to control multiple bulbs simultaneously, making it easier to manage your home lighting.

You can group the bulbs by rooms or areas in your home and control them collectively. For instance, you can turn off all the lights in your living room or change the color of all the bulbs in your bedroom with a single command or tap.

You can use the Matter APP or Linkind’s Aidot APP to control the groups. These apps offer an easy-to-use interface where you can create groups, add bulbs to the groups, and control them.

You can also set schedules for the groups based on your routine, ensuring your lights turn on and off at the right times.

The Voice & Group Control feature not only adds a layer of convenience to your smart home setup but also enhances its efficiency.

By allowing you to control multiple bulbs at once and automate your lighting based on your schedule, it saves your time and energy, making your smart home lighting truly smart.

Superior color rendering and temperature range: Linkind and OREiN Matter smart bulbs

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Linkind and OREiN A19 Smart Bulbs shine brightly with their superior color rendering and wide temperature range.

These bulbs boast RGBTW LED technology, producing a spectrum of 16 million colors. They offer excellent color rendering, with a Color Rendering Index (CRI) greater than 90, ensuring colors under these lights appear true and natural.

Moreover, they provide a broad color temperature range from 2700K – 6500K. This allows you to set the mood for any occasion, from a warm, relaxing light for cozy evenings to a cool, energizing light for workspaces.

Coupled with their dimmable feature, these bulbs can adapt to your needs and enhance your home lighting experience, making the Linkind and OREiN Smart Bulbs an excellent choice for versatile and high-quality lighting.

Performance

When it comes to performance, the Linkind and OREiN Smart Bulbs impress with their robust capabilities and seamless operation.

These smart bulbs are designed to provide vibrant colors and animated lighting effects, transforming your space into a dynamic and personalized ambiance.

They allow you to DIY your own scene modes, offering a wide range of possibilities for setting the perfect mood.

One of the key aspects of their performance is their compatibility with the Matter protocol. This ensures that these bulbs can seamlessly integrate with various smart home systems, providing a smooth and hassle-free user experience.

Furthermore, these bulbs offer reliable WiFi connectivity, ensuring a stable and smooth connection. This means you can control your lights without worrying about network drops, enhancing the overall performance of your smart home setup.

In addition to their smart features, these bulbs also impress with their energy efficiency. They provide powerful illumination while consuming less energy, making them a sustainable choice for your home.

Conclusion and recommendation

Image: Daniel Cid / KnowTechie

The Linkind and OREiN Matter-compatible smart bulbs are a great addition to any smart home setup, especially for those who value versatility and customization in their lighting.

They offer a unique combination of features, performance, and compatibility that sets them apart from other smart bulbs in the market.

So, if you’re looking to enhance your smart home with innovative lighting, the Linkind and OREiN Matter-compatible smart bulbs are a choice worth considering.

These bulbs offer a unique home lighting experience, where music, light, and control intertwine to create the perfect atmosphere for your home.

The AiDot Ecosystem

The AiDot ecosystem is a mark of interconnectivity across different brands and categories, including well-known smart device brands like Linkind, OREiN, Winees, WELOV, Syvio, GoGonova, Ganiza, and more. If you go to AiDot’s official website you can receive 15% off using code MT15.

Each sub-brand has its own positioning in different smart fields, ensuring a comprehensive smart home experience.

Light up your world with the Linkind and OREiN Matter-compatible A19 smart bulbs, where music and light intertwine to create a unique home atmosphere.

Linkind Matter A19 Smart Light Bulbs 4.3 $29.99 ($15.00 / Count) The Linkind Matter WiFi Smart Light Bulbs offer a powerful smart lighting solution. Compatible with all Matter platforms, they simplify your smart home management with a single certified app, boosting privacy and security. These bulbs provide voice and group control, extensive color options, dynamic scenes, and a unique wake-up mode. Elevate your lighting experience with Linkind Matter bulbs today. What We Like: Matter Compatibility: Seamlessly integrates with all Matter platforms for simplified smart home control.

Energy Efficiency: Equivalent to a 60W incandescent bulb while saving up to 80% on energy costs.

Versatile Control: Voice commands, app control, and compatibility with popular smart home systems.

Vibrant Customization: Millions of color options and dynamic scenes to match any mood or occasion.

Wake-Up Mode: Simulates natural light transitions, promoting comfort and convenience.

Sound-Responsive Lighting: Bulb dances with the sound and music through the phone microphone. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

OREiN Matter A19 Smart Light Bulbs 4.4 $29.99 The Linkind Matter WiFi Smart Light Bulbs bring convenience and versatility to your smart home. With Matter's standardized protocol, enjoy hassle-free device integration across platforms. These bulbs offer stable, offline-friendly connectivity, easy setup, and robust security. Plus, they sync with music, providing over 16 million color options. What We Like: Standardized Protocol: Seamless integration across platforms with Matter.

Stable Connectivity: Reliable operation even without internet access.

Easy Setup: Effortless connection via multiple apps or QR code.

Strong Security: Robust cryptographic protection and OTA upgrades.

Multi-Platform Compatibility: Operates across various smart home systems.

Music Sync Lights: Color-changing bulbs dance to your music's rhythm.

Vibrant Colors: Over 16 million color options and adjustable whites.

Energy-Efficient: 9W equals 60W brightness, saving up to 85% energy. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.