Light up your life with these electrifying Govee deals

First, we have this awesome Govee Color Changing Floor Lamp for $109.99 (25% off). Say goodbye to boring old lamps and hello to this futuristic masterpiece.

Govee Floor Lamp 4.5 $149.99 $109.99 This Govee Floor Lamp is a futuristic fusion of smart technology and minimalist design. Elevate your space with 16 million colors, voice control, and endless customization options. What We Like: Smart App & Voice Control for hands-free convenience

Cutting-edge RGBICWW Technology offering vibrant displays

64+ Scene Modes to suit any mood or occasion

DIY Mode for creative personalization

The Govee Color Changing Floor Lamp transforms any space with its cutting-edge RGBICWW light tech, 64+ scene modes, and DIY mode for ultimate customization. And it’s yours for just $109.99, down from $147.5.

This sleek floor lamp boasts a minimalist design that adds sophistication to any room. With 16 million colors, 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites, and 1500 lumens of brightness at your fingertips, you can set the perfect mood for any occasion.

Plus, control it all hands-free with Alexa or Google Assistant.

Next up, we have the six-inch Govee Smart Recessed RGBWW LED light for $89.99 (31% off). They usually sell for $129.99.

Govee Smart Recessed Lighting 6 Inch 4.5 $129.99 $89.99 ($22.50 / Count) Experience the Govee Smart Recessed RGBWW LED Lighting, a versatile and stylish solution for illuminating your home. Enjoy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, 16 million colors, and customizable scene modes. What We Like: Smart App & Voice Control for easy adjustments

Multiple Lighting Options to create the perfect ambiance

Multi Scene Modes inspired by nature, holidays, and more

All-In-One Group Control for managing lights effortlessly

This incredible deal offers you Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, multiple lighting options, and multi-scene modes for endless possibilities.

These smart recessed downlights give you 16 million colors, dimmable brightness, and tunable 2700k-6500k warm white to cool daylight options.

With 65 preset scene modes inspired by nature, holidays, and more, you can create the perfect atmosphere for any event.

Plus, group control lets you manage all your lights effortlessly through the Govee Home App or with voice control via Alexa/Google Home.

