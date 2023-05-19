Deals
Light up your life with these electrifying Govee deals
It’s time to elevate your lighting game.
Hold on to your hats, folks because Govee is taking over today’s deal section with red-hot offers worth checking out! Today’s deals are all about illuminating your world in the most fabulous way possible.
Get ready to step into the future with not one but TWO amazing Govee products that’ll make your home shine like a diamond.
First, we have this awesome Govee Color Changing Floor Lamp for $109.99 (25% off). Say goodbye to boring old lamps and hello to this futuristic masterpiece.
This Govee Floor Lamp is a futuristic fusion of smart technology and minimalist design. Elevate your space with 16 million colors, voice control, and endless customization options.
- Smart App & Voice Control for hands-free convenience
- Cutting-edge RGBICWW Technology offering vibrant displays
- 64+ Scene Modes to suit any mood or occasion
- DIY Mode for creative personalization
- Futuristic & Modern Design that blends seamlessly into any decor
The Govee Color Changing Floor Lamp transforms any space with its cutting-edge RGBICWW light tech, 64+ scene modes, and DIY mode for ultimate customization. And it’s yours for just $109.99, down from $147.5.
This sleek floor lamp boasts a minimalist design that adds sophistication to any room. With 16 million colors, 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites, and 1500 lumens of brightness at your fingertips, you can set the perfect mood for any occasion.
Plus, control it all hands-free with Alexa or Google Assistant.
Next up, we have the six-inch Govee Smart Recessed RGBWW LED light for $89.99 (31% off). They usually sell for $129.99.
Experience the Govee Smart Recessed RGBWW LED Lighting, a versatile and stylish solution for illuminating your home. Enjoy Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, 16 million colors, and customizable scene modes.
- Smart App & Voice Control for easy adjustments
- Multiple Lighting Options to create the perfect ambiance
- Multi Scene Modes inspired by nature, holidays, and more
- All-In-One Group Control for managing lights effortlessly
- Two-Way Control with both app and voice command options
This incredible deal offers you Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, multiple lighting options, and multi-scene modes for endless possibilities.
These smart recessed downlights give you 16 million colors, dimmable brightness, and tunable 2700k-6500k warm white to cool daylight options.
With 65 preset scene modes inspired by nature, holidays, and more, you can create the perfect atmosphere for any event.
Plus, group control lets you manage all your lights effortlessly through the Govee Home App or with voice control via Alexa/Google Home.
So why settle for ordinary when you can have extraordinary?
Get your hands on these fantastic deals today, and let the Govee magic light up your life. Seriously, these offers won’t last offer, and we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last, so act quickly.
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.
