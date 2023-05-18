Deals
Quick, Jabra Elite 85t earbuds are down from $229 to just $130 (43% off)
If you’re tired of your old, clunky, so-last-year earbuds, then buckle up, buttercup, because the Elite 85t is coming in hot with a clearance sale that’ll make your wallet sing!
Meet the Elite 85t by Jabra, now available at a jaw-dropping $129.99. That’s right, folks; we’re talking about a whopping 43% off its original MSRP of $229.99.
To get the special discounted clearance price, just use promo code Save85t at checkout, and watch as those dollar signs fade away like a beautiful sunset.
Not only are these earbuds sleek, and stylish, but they also boast ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) that’ll transport you into your own personal sound bubble. Not to mention, they’re super comfortable to wear.
Just imagine drowning out the noise of the busy world and immersing yourself in pure, unadulterated audio bliss.
So, what are you waiting for? This deal won’t last forever, and neither will your sanity if you miss out on it. It’s time to upgrade your earbud game and join the Elite 85t club. Trust us; your ears will thank you.
If you don’t snag this deal, you must be living under a rock… or just really love overpriced, mediocre earbuds. Don’t be that person. Conquer the audio kingdom with your shiny new Elite 85t earbuds.
- Effective noise cancelling technology for a quiet listening experience
- Advanced ANC designed for earbuds without true noise isolation
- Slightly bass-heavy default sound profile with customizable settings through Jabra Sound+ app
- Bigger sound, enhanced listening modes, and more features
- Auto-Pause feature using sensors on the earbuds
