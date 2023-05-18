Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for PC and save 44%

Ring-lovers and Middle-earth enthusiasts, have we got a deal for you. If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to walk (or crawl) in Gollum’s footsteps, now’s your chance.

Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Gollum – Precious Edition PC at CDKeys and save a whopping 44%. That’s right, this precious game goes from $65.99 down to just $36 before its release on May 25th.

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for (PC) $64.99 $36 Dive into Gollum's untold story in The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Experience thrilling action, stealth gameplay, and moral choices that shape alliances. Preorder now to save 44% on this epic adventure

This isn’t just any ordinary adventure; you’ll be experiencing the untold story of Gollum as he navigates through legendary locations, using his unique agility and cunning wit to outsmart Orcs and Elves alike.

With action and stealth gameplay, you’ll get an up-close look at the iconic character’s split personality: the vicious Gollum and the friendly Smeagol. Your choices will dictate the future of your alliances!

In addition to the main storyline, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum also features incredible depictions of Mordor and Barad-dur that are sure to leave you breathless.

Plus, this game is packed with moral choices that stay true to Tolkien’s universe, making every decision feel impactful.

So, what are you waiting for? It’s time to channel your inner Gollum and embark on an epic journey filled with danger, mystery, and maybe even a bit of precious treasure.

Don’t let this fantastic preorder deal slip through your fingers like the One Ring itself. My preciousssss… savings await!

Moral choices shaping alliances and impacting the story

Stunning depictions of Middle-earth locations like Mordor and Barad-dur

The untold story that adds depth to the iconic character and Tolkien's universe

